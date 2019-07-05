Join all arguments together and normalize the resulting url.
npm install url-join
var urljoin = require('url-join');
var fullUrl = urljoin('http://www.google.com', 'a', '/b/cd', '?foo=123');
console.log(fullUrl);
Prints:
'http://www.google.com/a/b/cd?foo=123'
It also works in the browser, you can either include
lib/url-join.js in your page:
<script src="url-join.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
urljoin('http://blabla.com', 'foo?a=1')
</script>
Or using an AMD module system like requirejs:
define(['path/url-join.js'], function (urljoin) {
urljoin('http://blabla.com', 'foo?a=1');
});
MIT
A tiny library for easy url stitching from arguments. This is a very lightweight module which is only 0.5 kb in size. One of my personal recommendations for argument based url stitching and normalization.
Very small library to help join the urls for you. It's less than 1KB and will get the job done. Straightforward and easy to use. It will compose the URL by append all attributes passed to it. It will intelligently detect and append the backslash if required. It's one of the most used library nearly 6M downloads/week.