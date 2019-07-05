openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uj

url-join

by José F. Romaniello
4.0.1 (see all)

Join all arguments together and normalize the resulting url.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3M

GitHub Stars

280

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
sayak-sarkar
rajesh-tirupathi

Top Feedback

3Performant
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation

Readme

Join all arguments together and normalize the resulting url.

Install

npm install url-join

Usage

var urljoin = require('url-join');

var fullUrl = urljoin('http://www.google.com', 'a', '/b/cd', '?foo=123');

console.log(fullUrl);

Prints:

'http://www.google.com/a/b/cd?foo=123'

Browser and AMD

It also works in the browser, you can either include lib/url-join.js in your page:

<script src="url-join.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
    urljoin('http://blabla.com', 'foo?a=1')
</script>

Or using an AMD module system like requirejs:

define(['path/url-join.js'], function (urljoin) {
  urljoin('http://blabla.com', 'foo?a=1');
});

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use2
Performant3
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Performant
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

A tiny library for easy url stitching from arguments. This is a very lightweight module which is only 0.5 kb in size. One of my personal recommendations for argument based url stitching and normalization.

1
riginoommen
rajesh-tirupathiHyderabad, India73 Ratings95 Reviews
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

Very small library to help join the urls for you. It's less than 1KB and will get the job done. Straightforward and easy to use. It will compose the URL by append all attributes passed to it. It will intelligently detect and append the backslash if required. It's one of the most used library nearly 6M downloads/week.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial