A template tag for escaping url parameters based on ES2015 tagged templates.

Internally, this package uses node.js querystring.escape, a safer implementation of encodeURIComponent.

Status

Installation

Install the package via npm :

npm install url-escape-tag --save

Usage

Arguments

url (string): The url with parameters to escape.

Returns

(string): The url with parameters escaped.

Example

const esc = require ( 'url-escape-tag' ); const foo = '../foo' ; const bar = '+bar' ; console .log(esc `/ ${foo} ?field1= ${bar} ` );

Tests

npm test

Release

npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch] -m "Release %s"

License

MIT