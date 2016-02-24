openbase logo
uet

url-escape-tag

by Rui Marinho
1.0.0 (see all)

A template tag for escaping url parameters based on ES2015 tagged templates

Overview

Readme

url-escape-tag

A template tag for escaping url parameters based on ES2015 tagged templates.

Internally, this package uses node.js querystring.escape, a safer implementation of encodeURIComponent.

Status

Installation

Install the package via npm:

npm install url-escape-tag --save

Usage

Arguments

  1. url (string): The url with parameters to escape.

Returns

(string): The url with parameters escaped.

Example

const esc = require('url-escape-tag');
const foo = '../foo';
const bar = '+bar';

console.log(esc`/${foo}?field1=${bar}`);
// => /..%2Ffoo?field1=%2Bbar

Tests

npm test

Release

npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch] -m "Release %s"

License

MIT

