A template tag for escaping url parameters based on ES2015 tagged templates.
Internally, this package uses node.js querystring.escape, a safer implementation of encodeURIComponent.
Install the package via
npm:
npm install url-escape-tag --save
url (string): The url with parameters to escape.
(string): The url with parameters escaped.
const esc = require('url-escape-tag');
const foo = '../foo';
const bar = '+bar';
console.log(esc`/${foo}?field1=${bar}`);
// => /..%2Ffoo?field1=%2Bbar
npm test
npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch] -m "Release %s"
MIT