openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uri

uritemplate

by Franz X Antesberger
0.3.4 (see all)

An javascript implementation of RFC6570 Uri Templates

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.6K

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

URI Template JS

This is a javascript implementation of RFC6570 - URI Template, and can expand templates up to and including Level 4 in that specification.

It exposes a constructor function UriTemplate with the two methods:

  • (static) parse(uriTemplateText) returning an instance of UriTemplate
  • expand(variables) returning an string

Be aware, that a parsed UriTemplate is frozen, so it is stateless. You can reuse instances of UriTemplates.

Requirements

You can use uritemplate.js in any even not so modern browser (Tested even with IE8 in IE7-Mode), see file demo.html. But you can also use it with node:

npm install uritemplate

and then in a node application:

var
    UriTemplate = require('uritemplate'),
    template;
template = UriTemplate.parse('{?query*})';
template.expand({query: {first: 1, second: 2}});
--> "?first=1&second=2"

or within a html document (see also demo.html):

<script type="text/javascript" src="bin/uritemplate.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
    var template = UriTemplate.parse('{?query*}');
    alert(template.expand({query: {first: 1, second: 2}}));
</script>

If you want to clone the git project, be aware of the submodule uritemplate-test. So you have to to:

git clone --recursive https://github.com/fxa/uritemplate-js.git

Build

npm install
npm test

Tests

The integration tests are taken from https://github.com/uri-templates/uritemplate-test as a submodule. The tests are integrated in the Jakefile.

License

Copyright 2013 Franz Antesberger

MIT License, see http://mit-license.org/

Release Notes

  • 0.3.4 minor package.json changes to support npm install and npm test
  • 0.3.3 fixed https://github.com/fxa/uritemplate-js/issues/12 Pct-Encoding-Error with chars < 0x100 (missing 0-padding). Thanks to https://github.com/pfraze!
  • 0.3.2 fixed https://github.com/fxa/uritemplate-js/issues/11 Problems with older IE versions. Thanks to anozaki!
  • 0.3.1 fixed https://github.com/fxa/uritemplate-js/issues/10 thank you, Paul-Martin!
  • 0.3.0 introduced UriTemplateError as exception, so the interface changed from string to UriTemplateError (as the rfc suggested)
  • 0.2.4 fixed double encoding according [RubenVerborgh] and some Prefix modifiers bugs
  • 0.2.3 fixed bug with empty objects ('{?empty}' with '{empty:{}}' shall expand to '?empty=')
  • 0.2.2 fixed pct encoding bug with multibyte utf8 chars
  • 0.2.1 fixed a bug in package.json
  • 0.2.0 heavy project refactoring, splitting source files, introducing jshint (preparation of next steps)

Next Steps

  • Implementing more unit tests (now only a view tests are implemented)
  • A new method extract(uri), which tries to extract the variables from a given uri. This is harder, than you might think

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial