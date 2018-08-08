openbase logo
uri

urify

by Matt DesLauriers
2.1.1 (see all)

inlines datauri expressions into your bundle

Overview

Readme

urify

stable

A simple module to synchronously return a DataURI for the given file path.

This also includes a browserify transform to statically analyze the expression, inlining the URI during the bundle step. This allows you to do the following in the browser:

var path = require('path');
var urify = require('urify');
var uri = urify(path.join(__dirname, 'icon.png'));

var img = new Image()
img.onload = function() {
  console.log("Image loaded!")
}
img.src = uri

While bundling, include the urify/transform like so:

browserify -t urify/transform foo.js > bundle.js

After bundling, the code will look like this:

var uri = "data:image/png;base64,....."

var img = new Image()
img.onload = function() {
  console.log("Image loaded!")
}
img.src = uri

API Usage

NPM

urify = require('urify')

uri = urify(file)

Synchronously grabs a file's DataURI string, with the following format:

"data:image/png;base64,....."

transform = require('urify/transform')

stream = transform(file, [opts])

Returns a through stream inlining require('urify') calls to their statically evaluated DataURI strings.

Optionally, you can set which opt.vars will be used in the static-eval in addition to __dirname and ___filename.

Upgrade from 1.x to 2.x

There was a signficant breaking change between 1.x and 2.x. Note the following:

Specifying what should be urified

datauri has been replaced with urify.

1.x

var datauri = require('datauri');
var data = datauri('path/to/file');

2.x

var urify = require('urify');
var data = urify('path/to/file');

Specifying Transform

Use urify/transform instead of urify:

1.x

  "browserify": {
    "transform": [
      "urify"
    ]
  }

2.x

  //2.x
  "browserify": {
    "transform": [
      "urify/transform"
    ]
  }

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

