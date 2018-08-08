A simple module to synchronously return a DataURI for the given file path.
This also includes a browserify transform to statically analyze the expression, inlining the URI during the bundle step. This allows you to do the following in the browser:
var path = require('path');
var urify = require('urify');
var uri = urify(path.join(__dirname, 'icon.png'));
var img = new Image()
img.onload = function() {
console.log("Image loaded!")
}
img.src = uri
While bundling, include the
urify/transform like so:
browserify -t urify/transform foo.js > bundle.js
After bundling, the code will look like this:
var uri = "data:image/png;base64,....."
var img = new Image()
img.onload = function() {
console.log("Image loaded!")
}
img.src = uri
urify = require('urify')
uri = urify(file)
Synchronously grabs a file's DataURI string, with the following format:
"data:image/png;base64,....."
transform = require('urify/transform')
stream = transform(file, [opts])
Returns a through stream inlining
require('urify') calls to their statically evaluated DataURI strings.
Optionally, you can set which
opt.vars will be used in the static-eval in addition to
__dirname and
___filename.
There was a signficant breaking change between 1.x and 2.x. Note the following:
datauri has been replaced with
urify.
var datauri = require('datauri');
var data = datauri('path/to/file');
var urify = require('urify');
var data = urify('path/to/file');
Use
urify/transform instead of
urify:
"browserify": {
"transform": [
"urify"
]
}
//2.x
"browserify": {
"transform": [
"urify/transform"
]
}
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.