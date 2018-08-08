urify

A simple module to synchronously return a DataURI for the given file path.

This also includes a browserify transform to statically analyze the expression, inlining the URI during the bundle step. This allows you to do the following in the browser:

var path = require ( 'path' ); var urify = require ( 'urify' ); var uri = urify(path.join(__dirname, 'icon.png' )); var img = new Image() img.onload = function ( ) { console .log( "Image loaded!" ) } img.src = uri

While bundling, include the urify/transform like so:

browserify -t urify/transform foo.js > bundle.js

After bundling, the code will look like this:

var uri = "data:image/png;base64,....." var img = new Image() img.onload = function ( ) { console .log( "Image loaded!" ) } img.src = uri

API Usage

urify = require('urify')

uri = urify(file)

Synchronously grabs a file's DataURI string, with the following format:

"data:image/png;base64,....."

transform = require('urify/transform')

stream = transform(file, [opts])

Returns a through stream inlining require('urify') calls to their statically evaluated DataURI strings.

Optionally, you can set which opt.vars will be used in the static-eval in addition to __dirname and ___filename .

Upgrade from 1.x to 2.x

There was a signficant breaking change between 1.x and 2.x. Note the following:

Specifying what should be urified

datauri has been replaced with urify .

var datauri = require ( 'datauri' ); var data = datauri( 'path/to/file' );

var urify = require ( 'urify' ); var data = urify( 'path/to/file' );

Specifying Transform

Use urify/transform instead of urify :

"browserify" : { "transform" : [ "urify" ] }

"browserify" : { "transform" : [ "urify/transform" ] }

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.