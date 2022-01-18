URI Template Lite –

URI Template RFC 6570 expansion and extraction.

Usage

var data = { "domain" : "example.com" , "user" : "fred" , "query" : "mycelium" } URI.expand( "http://{domain}/~{user}/foo{?query,number}" , data) var data = { "domain" : "example.com" , "user" : "fred" , "query" : "mycelium" , "number" : 3 } var template = new URI.Template( "http://{domain}/~{user}/foo{?query,number}" ) template.expand(data) template.match( "http://example.com/~fred/foo?query=mycelium&number=3" ) template.match( "http://other.com/?query=mycelium" )

Installation

To use it in the browser, include uri-template.js in your site

< script src = uri-template.js > </ script >

In node.js: npm install uri-template-lite

var URI = require ( "uri-template-lite" ).URI

About error handling

This implementation tries to do a best effort template expansion and leaves erroneous expressions in the returned URI instead of throwing errors. So for example, the incorrect expression {unclosed will return {unclosed as output.

Browser Support

It should work IE6 and up but automated testing is currently broken.

For older browsers it requires browser-upgrade-lite package or other ES5 polyfill.

package or other ES5 polyfill. FF3-4 escape should be patched to remove non-standard 2nd param, browser-upgrade-lite does that.

Licence

Copyright (c) 2014-2019 Lauri Rooden <lauri@rooden.ee>

The MIT License