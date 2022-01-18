URI Template RFC 6570 expansion and extraction.
// Call `expand` directly
var data = {"domain":"example.com", "user":"fred", "query":"mycelium"}
URI.expand("http://{domain}/~{user}/foo{?query,number}", data)
// Returns http://example.com/~fred/foo?query=mycelium
// ..or use `Template` constructor
var data = {"domain":"example.com", "user":"fred", "query":"mycelium", "number": 3}
var template = new URI.Template("http://{domain}/~{user}/foo{?query,number}")
template.expand(data)
// Returns http://example.com/~fred/foo?query=mycelium&number=3
// Extract variables
template.match("http://example.com/~fred/foo?query=mycelium&number=3")
// Returns {"domain":"example.com", "user":"fred", "query":"mycelium", "number": "3"}
template.match("http://other.com/?query=mycelium")
// Returns null
To use it in the browser, include uri-template.js in your site
<script src=uri-template.js></script>
In node.js:
npm install uri-template-lite
var URI = require("uri-template-lite").URI
This implementation tries to do a best effort template expansion and leaves erroneous expressions in the returned URI instead of throwing errors. So for example, the incorrect expression {unclosed will return {unclosed as output.
It should work IE6 and up but automated testing is currently broken.
browser-upgrade-lite package
or other ES5 polyfill.
escape should be patched to remove non-standard 2nd param,
browser-upgrade-lite does that.
Copyright (c) 2014-2019 Lauri Rooden <lauri@rooden.ee>
The MIT License