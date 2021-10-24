URI Template

This is a node.js implementation of the URI template draft standard defined at http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6570

Example

var parser = require ( "uri-template" ); var tpl = parser.parse( "/{year}/{month}/{day}{?orderBy,direction}" ); tpl.expand({ year : 2006 , month : 6 , day : 6 }); tpl.expand({ year : 2006 , month : 6 , day : 6 , orderBy : "size" }); tpl.expand({ year : 2006 , month : 6 , day : 6 , orderBy : "time" , direction : "asc" }); var queryTpl = parser.parse( "/search{?q,otherParams*}" ); queryTpl.expand({ q : "Bigger office" , otherParams : { prefer : "Sterling's office" , accept : "Crane's office" }, });

For more thorough coverage of the syntax, see the RFC.