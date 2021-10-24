This is a node.js implementation of the URI template draft standard defined at http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6570
var parser = require("uri-template");
var tpl = parser.parse("/{year}/{month}/{day}{?orderBy,direction}");
tpl.expand({ year: 2006, month: 6, day: 6 });
// /2006/6/6
tpl.expand({ year: 2006, month: 6, day: 6, orderBy: "size" });
// /2006/6/6?orderBy=size
tpl.expand({ year: 2006, month: 6, day: 6, orderBy: "time", direction: "asc" });
// /2006/6/6?orderBy=time&direction=asc
var queryTpl = parser.parse("/search{?q,otherParams*}");
queryTpl.expand({
q: "Bigger office",
otherParams: { prefer: "Sterling's office", accept: "Crane's office" },
});
// /search?q=Bigger%20office&prefer=Sterling%27s%20office&accept=Crane%27s%20office
For more thorough coverage of the syntax, see the RFC.