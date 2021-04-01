URI.js is an RFC 3986 compliant, scheme extendable URI parsing/normalizing/resolving/serializing library for all JavaScript environments (browsers, Node.js, etc). It is also compliant with the IRI (RFC 3987), IDNA (RFC 5890), IPv6 Address (RFC 5952), IPv6 Zone Identifier (RFC 6874) specifications.

URI.js has an extensive test suite, and works in all (Node.js, web) environments. It weighs in at 6.4kb (gzipped, 17kb deflated).

API

Parsing

URI .parse ( "uri://user:pass@example.com:123/one/two.three?q1=a1&q2=a2#body" );

Serializing

URI .serialize ({ scheme : "http" , host : "example.com" , fragment : "footer" }) === " http :

Resolving

URI.resolve( "uri://a/b/c/d?q" , "../../g" ) === "uri://a/g"

Normalizing

URI.normalize( "HTTP://ABC.com:80/%7Esmith/home.html" ) === "http://abc.com/~smith/home.html"

Comparison

URI . equal ( "example://a/b/c/%7Bfoo%7D" , "eXAMPLE://a/./b/../b/%63/%7bfoo%7d" ) === true

IP Support

URI.normalize( "//192.068.001.000" ) === "//192.68.1.0" URI.normalize( "//[2001:0:0DB8::0:0001]" ) === "//[2001:0:db8::1]" URI.parse( "//[2001:db8::7%25en1]" );

IRI Support

URI.serialize(URI.parse( "http://examplé.org/rosé" )) === "http://xn--exampl-gva.org/ros%C3%A9" URI.serialize(URI.parse( "http://xn--exampl-gva.org/ros%C3%A9" ), {iri: true }) === "http://examplé.org/rosé"

Options

All of the above functions can accept an additional options argument that is an object that can contain one or more of the following properties:

scheme (string) Indicates the scheme that the URI should be treated as, overriding the URI's normal scheme parsing behavior.

reference (string) If set to "suffix" , it indicates that the URI is in the suffix format and the parser will use the option's scheme property to determine the URI's scheme.

tolerant (boolean, false) If set to true , the parser will relax URI resolving rules.

absolutePath (boolean, false) If set to true , the serializer will not resolve a relative path component.

iri (boolean, false) If set to true , the serializer will unescape non-ASCII characters as per RFC 3987.

unicodeSupport (boolean, false) If set to true , the parser will unescape non-ASCII characters in the parsed output as per RFC 3987.

domainHost (boolean, false) If set to true , the library will treat the host component as a domain name, and convert IDNs (International Domain Names) as per RFC 5891.

Scheme Extendable

URI.js supports inserting custom scheme dependent processing rules. Currently, URI.js has built in support for the following schemes:

HTTP/HTTPS Support

URI . equal ( "HTTP://ABC.COM:80" , "http://abc.com/" ) === true URI . equal ( "https://abc.com" , "HTTPS://ABC.COM:443/" ) === true

WS/WSS Support

URI .parse( "wss://example.com/foo?bar=baz" ); URI . equal ( "WS://ABC.COM:80/chat#one" , "ws://abc.com/chat" ) === true

Mailto Support

URI.parse( "mailto:alpha@example.com,bravo@example.com?subject=SUBSCRIBE&body=Sign%20me%20up!" ); URI.serialize({ scheme : "mailto" , to : [ "alpha@example.com" ], subject : "REMOVE" , body : "Please remove me" , headers : { cc : "charlie@example.com" } }) === "mailto:alpha@example.com?cc=charlie@example.com&subject=REMOVE&body=Please%20remove%20me"

URN Support

URI .parse ( "urn:example:foo" );

URN UUID Support

URI .parse ( "urn:uuid:f81d4fae-7dec-11d0-a765-00a0c91e6bf6" );

Usage

To load in a browser, use the following tag:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "uri-js/dist/es5/uri.all.min.js" > </ script >

To load in a CommonJS/Module environment, first install with npm/yarn by running on the command line:

npm install uri-js yarn add uri-js

Then, in your code, load it using:

const URI = require ( "uri-js" );

If you are writing your code in ES6+ (ESNEXT) or TypeScript, you would load it using:

import * as URI from "uri-js" ;

Or you can load just what you need using named exports:

import { parse, serialize, resolve, resolveComponents, normalize, equal, removeDotSegments, pctEncChar, pctDecChars, escapeComponent, unescapeComponent } from "uri-js" ;

Breaking changes

Breaking changes from 3.x

URN parsing has been completely changed to better align with the specification. Scheme is now always urn , but has two new properties: nid which contains the Namspace Identifier, and nss which contains the Namespace Specific String. The nss property will be removed by higher order scheme handlers, such as the UUID URN scheme handler.

The UUID of a URN can now be found in the uuid property.

Breaking changes from 2.x

URI validation has been removed as it was slow, exposed a vulnerabilty, and was generally not useful.

Breaking changes from 1.x