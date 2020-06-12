uRequire v0.7.0-beta.33

Beta release note

Docs / wiki / http://uRequire.org mainly are Work In Progress (in transition from v0.6.x) - but everything should work except you'll need npm install urequire-cli -g & npm install urequire locally (if you are using the CLI urequire instead of the the recommended grunt-urequire). Check uRequire's master config / docs for up to date usage.

The JavaScript Universal Module & Resource Converter (and automagical builder, test runner and more)...

All documentation is moved to the wiki and http://urequire.org

What's uRequire ?

For a quick taste of how much uRequire rocks, with minimal grunting or gulping, check urequire-example-helloworld. With just ~30 lines of DRY & declarative uRequire config, this example shows off the automagical :

transparent compilation from coffee-script , coco , LiveScript etc to javascript . They are all javascript, right ?

conversion from AMD or CommonJs (or a combination of both) to UMD or combined ( <script> , AMD & nodejs compatible) javascript.

importing of dependencies (i.e dependencies: imports: lodash: ['_'] ) and keys out of them ( resources: ['import-keys', {'chai': 'expect'} ] ] ) to all modules in the bundle (held by some variable name). The latter uses the urequire-rc-import-keys ResourceConverter plugin.

injection of a var VERSION = 'x.x.x'; in main module's body, where 'x.x.x' comes from package.json (using the urequire-rc-inject-version ResourceConverter plugin).

gereration of a standard banner, with info from package.json .

declarative exporting of main module on window.myModule (with noConflict() baked in).

minification with uglify2's passing some rudimentary options.

discovery of dependencies's paths using the info already in bower or nodejs's npm .

generated tests that run on nodejs & phantomjs (browser) via mocha (& chai ), both as Web/AMD & Web/Script . It even generates the required HTML, with all module's paths, requirejs 's configs & shims or <script ...> tags etc.

watch facility with rapid rebuilds, since it compiles only files that have really changed and also runs the tests only if a) there were changes and b) with no compilation errors.

clean of destination files / folders before each build.

deriving (i.e like inheritance in OO) of configs.

passing r.js options

a cross module systems development, cross runtimes deployment & automagical continuous testing.

and last but not least: The elimination of (the need for) grunt plugins . There's isnt any hint of grunt-xxx for watch , coffee-script , browserify , uglify , mocha , concat , phantomjs , banner , clean etc). This is great news cause cause grunt plugins have many disadvantages : repeating the same source & dest paths & files all over again (when you should keep it DRY) you have to learn the intricacies & syntax of each plugin making sure they run in the right order & hope they produce the right result producing many intermediate temp files building everything with each change etc writing stuff for things that should be automagical ;-)



Who's gulping ?

Support uRequire

@goto('http://github.com/anodynos/urequire').then -> @star() with your love :-)



Get me hired me in a cool nodejs-loving team in London, UK (as of March 2015 ;-)

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013-2015 Agelos Pikoulas (agelos.pikoulas@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.