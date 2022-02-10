URDF loading code in both C# for Unity and Javascript for THREE.js, as well as example JPL ATHLETE URDF files

Demo Here!

Flipped Models

The _flipped variants of the URDF ATHLETE models invert the revolute joint axes to model ATHLETE in a configuration with the legs attached to the bottom of the chassis.

LICENSE

The software is available under the Apache V2.0 license.

Copyright © 2020 California Institute of Technology. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. United States Government Sponsorship Acknowledged. Neither the name of Caltech nor its operating division, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, nor the names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission.