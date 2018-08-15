CLI tool for the Udacity Reviews API

urcli is a Command Line Interface for configuring and running API calls against the Udacity Reviews API.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: The Udacity Reviews API has been shut down. urcli no longer works and this repo has been archived. Thanks to everyone who contributed with code and ideas!

Requirements

Node.js v6.0.0 or higher

NPM (v3.0.0+ recommended) (this comes with Node.js)

⚡ Quickstart

Run npm install -g urcli . Get a new token from the API Access link in the Reviewer Dashboard. Run urcli setup . When prompted, paste in the token you just got and then go through the rest of the setup. Run urcli assign proceeded by valid project ids for projects you are certified for. Ex: urcli assign 145 , places you in the queue for project 145.

, places you in the queue for project 145. urcli assign 134 145 46 , places you in the queues for project 145, 134 and 46.

, places you in the queues for project 145, 134 and 46. urcli assign all , places you in the queue for every project you are certified for. Profit! (literally).

Upgrade

Get a new token (See Quickstart #2). Press ESC to stop the currently running instance (If you have urcli running). Run npm i -g urcli . Run urcli setup . Run your assign command, urcli assign all .

Executables

If you don't know how to use Node and npm, you can use the executables instead. See the wiki entry for more.

Documentation

Documentation can be found in the Wiki. Commands:

The configuration file

The setup command creates a configuration folder in your home folder. You find the configuration file here ~/.urcli/config.json .

Contributing

Got a question or an idea? Found a bug? Check out our contributing guidelines for ways to offer feedback and contribute.

For very minor changes:

Fork this repository Create your branch ( git checkout -b my-new-thing ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'commit-message' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-thing ) Create a new Pull Request

For new features you need to do everything above, but before you write any code you should first read the contributing guidelines and then open an issue explaining what you have in mind. Making sure your feature fits with the direction the project is going can save you a lot of otherwise wasted effort.

License

MIT © Mikkel Trolle Larsen.