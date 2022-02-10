A React Native module for Airship's iOS and Android SDK.
Please visit https://support.airship.com/ for any issues integrating or using this module.
# using yarn
yarn add urbanairship-react-native
# using npm
npm install urbanairship-react-native --save
1) Install pods
cd ios && pod install
2) Add the following capabilities for your application target:
3) Create a plist
AirshipConfig.plist and include it in your application’s target:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<key>developmentAppKey</key>
<string>Your Development App Key</string>
<key>developmentAppSecret</key>
<string>Your Development App Secret</string>
<key>productionAppKey</key>
<string>Your Production App Key</string>
<key>productionAppSecret</key>
<string>Your Production App Secret</string>
</dict>
</plist>
4) Optional. In order to take advantage of iOS 10 notification attachments, such as images, animated gifs, and video, you will need to create a notification service extension by following the iOS Notification Service Extension Guide
1) Compile and Target SDK Versions:
Urban Airship now requires
compileSdk version 31 (Android 12) or higher.
Please update the
build.gradle file:
android {
compileSdkVersion 31
defaultConfig {
minSdkVersion 21
targetSdkVersion 31
// ...
}
}
2) Java 8 Source Compatibility:
Urban Airship now requires Java 8 language features across all SDK modules.
Please update Android Gradle Plugin to version
3.0.0 or higher and change the source and target
compatibility for each module that uses Airship SDKs:
android {
compileOptions {
sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_1_8
targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_1_8
}
}
Modules using Kotlin will also need to set the target version of the generated JVM bytecode:
tasks.withType(org.jetbrains.kotlin.gradle.tasks.KotlinCompile).configureEach {
kotlinOptions {
jvmTarget = JavaVersion.VERSION_1_8
}
}
3) Create the
airshipconfig.properties file in the application's
app/src/main/assets:
developmentAppKey = Your Development App Key
developmentAppSecret = Your Development App Secret
productionAppKey = Your Production App Key
productionAppSecret = Your Production Secret
# Notification customization
notificationIcon = ic_notification
notificationAccentColor = #ff0000
Adding FCM to your react-native project can be accomplished with the following steps:
1) Add the google-services gradle plugin dependency to the
build.gradle file in project root directory:
buildscript {
repositories {
jcenter()
google()
}
dependencies {
...
classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.2.0'
}
}
2) Apply the google-services plugin at the end of the
build.gradle file in the
app/ directory. The plugin directive specifically needs to be included at
the end of the
build.gradle file to prevent potential dependency collisions. For more information, see the plugin documentation.
apply plugin: 'com.google.gms.google-services'
3) Download your
google-services.json file. This can be accomplished by following
google-services.json help documentation:
4) Add the downloaded
google-service.json file to the
app/ directory of your project. For more information
on adding the configuration file please see the google services plugin guide
Firebase core and messaging dependencies versions can be overriden by setting the
firebaseCoreVersion and
firebaseMessagingVersion in the project's build.gradle file:
ext {
// Requires 21.0.0+
firebaseMessagingVersion "VERSION"
}
Notifications by default are disabled to avoid prompting the user for permissions at an inopportune time. For testing purposes, you probably want to enable Notifications immediately to verify push is working:
Note: Push notifications are not supported on iOS simulators.
import {
UrbanAirship,
UACustomEvent,
} from 'urbanairship-react-native'
...
export default class Sample extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
UrbanAirship.setUserNotificationsEnabled(true);
}
...
}