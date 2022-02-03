Urban Airship Cordova Plugin

This plugin supports Cordova apps running on both iOS and Android.

Issues

Please visit http://support.urbanairship.com/ for any issues integrating or using this plugin.

cordova >= 9.0.0

cordova-ios >= 6.1.0

cordova-android >= 9.0.0

cococapods >= 1.9

Xcode 13+

APNS Setup

Android

minSdkVersion 21+

21+ compileSdkVersion and targetSdkVersion 31+

and 31+ Gradle Plugin version 3.0.0+

Java 8

Android FCM Setup

Jetpack / AndroidX

This plugin requires modern Jetpack libraries (AndroidX). Enable AndroidX in your config.xml:

<preference name ="AndroidXEnabled" value ="true" />

Quickstart

Install this plugin using Cordova CLI: cordova plugin add urbanairship-cordova (Android Only) Add a reference to your google-services.json file in the app's config.xml :

< platform name = "android" > ... < resource-file src = "google-services.json" target = "app/google-services.json" /> </ platform >

(iOS Only) Add your Apple Developer Account Team ID to the build.json: { "ios" : { "debug" : { "developmentTeam" : "XXXXXXXXXX" }, "release" : { "developmentTeam" : "XXXXXXXXXX" } } } Your iOS builds will need to reference the build.json using Cordova's "--buildConfig" flag. Initialize Urban Airship Either call takeOff when the device is ready: UAirship .takeOff ({ production : { appKey : "<APP_KEY>" , appSecret : "<APP_SECRET>" }, development : { appKey : "<APP_KEY>" , appSecret : "<APP_SECRET>" }, site : "US" }) UAirship .setAndroidNotificationConfig ({ icon : "ic_notification" , largeIcon : "ic_notification_large" , accentColor : "#FF0000" }) UAirship .setPresentationOptions ( UAirship.presentationOptions.sound | UAirship.presentationOptions.alert )

Alternatively you can configure Urban Airship through config.xml and it will takeOff automatically. < preference name = "com.urbanairship.production_app_key" value = "Your Production App Key" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.production_app_secret" value = "Your Production App Secret" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.development_app_key" value = "Your Development App Key" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.development_app_secret" value = "Your Development App Secret" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.in_production" value = "true | false" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.development_log_level" value = "none | error | warn | info | debug | verbose" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.production_log_level" value = "none | error | warn | info | debug | verbose" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.auto_launch_message_center" value = "true | false" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.site" value = "US" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.notification_icon" value = "ic_notification" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.notification_large_icon" value = "ic_notification_large" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.notification_accent_color" value = "#0000ff" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.ios_foreground_notification_presentation_alert" value = "true | false" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.ios_foreground_notification_presentation_badge" value = "true | false" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.ios_foreground_notification_presentation_sound" value = "true | false" /> < preference name = "com.urbanairship.clear_badge_onlaunch" value = "true | false" /> < preference name = "deployment-target" value = "11.0" /> `UrbanAirship.takeOff` can be called multiple times but any changes to the app credentials will not apply until the next app start.

Enable user notifications: UAirship.setUserNotificationsEnabled( true , function ( enabled ) { console .log( "User notifications are enabled! Fire away!" ) }) (Optional) Listen for events: document .addEventListener (" urbanairship .registration ", onRegistration ) document .addEventListener (" urbanairship .push ", onPushReceived ) document .addEventListener (" urbanairship .notification_opened ", notificationOpened ) document .addEventListener (" urbanairship .deep_link ", handleDeepLink ) (Optional) Add platform-specific custom notification button groups resource files to config.xml:

< platform name = "android" > ... < resource-file src = "ua_custom_notification_buttons.xml" target = "app/src/main/res/xml/ua_custom_notification_buttons.xml" /> </ platform > ... < platform name = "ios" > ... < resource-file src = "UACustomNotificationCategories.plist" /> </ platform >

Common CocoaPod Installation issues

Errors related to CocoaPods can be difficult to diagnose, because the cordova command line tool will often exit with a status code without providing the necessary context. You may run into something like the following when attempting to add the plugin to your ios project:

Installing "urbanairship-cordova" for ios Failed to install 'urbanairship-cordova' :Error: pod: Command failed with exit code 1 at ChildProcess .whenDone (/Users/xxxxx/xxxxx/test/platforms/ios/cordova/node_modules/cordova-common/src/superspawn .js : 169 : 23 ) at emitTwo (events .js : 87 : 13 ) at ChildProcess .emit (events .js : 172 : 7 ) at maybeClose (internal/child_process .js : 818 : 16 ) at Process .ChildProcess ._handle .onexit (internal/child_process .js : 211 : 5 ) Error: pod: Command failed with exit code 1

This exit code can have a few underlying causes. One is that the local spec repo may be out of date, in which case CocoaPods may be unable to find the version of the native SDK being installed. To resolve this, run the command pod repo update and try re-adding the plugin. You would only need to run pod repo update if you have the specs-repo already cloned on your machine through pod setup .

Another potential cause involves minimum deployment targets. The Airship iOS SDK supports the three most recent iOS versions, and thus to install the plugin, your app must set its minimum deployment target accordingly, in config.xml . As an example, see the deployment target in the provided sample config. Setting this value correctly should cause Cordova to generate a Podfile in the ios subdirectory of your application with the same value for its platform version. If the minimum deployment target is not specified, cordova will choose its own default value, which may be incorrect, and adding the plugin will fail with exit code 1.

There are also known issues in Cordova that can cause the platform version in ios/Podfile to be overwritten with Cordova's default version. In both cases, doing the following will fix the issue:

Update config.xml with the correct minimum deployment target, if needed.

with the correct minimum deployment target, if needed. cordova plugin remove urbanairship-cordova

cordova platform remove ios

cordova platform add ios

cordova plugin add urbanairship-cordova

iOS Notification Service Extension

In order to take advantage of iOS notification attachments, such as images, animated gifs, and video, you will need to create a notification service extension by following the iOS Notification Service Extension Guide.

Sample

A sample can be found in the Example directory.