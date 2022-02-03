This plugin supports Cordova apps running on both iOS and Android.
Please visit http://support.urbanairship.com/ for any issues integrating or using this plugin.
minSdkVersion 21+
compileSdkVersion and
targetSdkVersion 31+
This plugin requires modern Jetpack libraries (AndroidX). Enable AndroidX in your config.xml:
<preference name="AndroidXEnabled" value="true" />
Install this plugin using Cordova CLI:
cordova plugin add urbanairship-cordova
(Android Only) Add a reference to your google-services.json file in the app's
config.xml:
<platform name="android">
...
<resource-file src="google-services.json" target="app/google-services.json" />
</platform>
(iOS Only) Add your Apple Developer Account Team ID to the build.json:
{
"ios": {
"debug": {
"developmentTeam": "XXXXXXXXXX"
},
"release": {
"developmentTeam": "XXXXXXXXXX"
}
}
}
Your iOS builds will need to reference the build.json using Cordova's "--buildConfig" flag.
Initialize Urban Airship
Either call takeOff when the device is ready:
// TakeOff
UAirship.takeOff({
production: {
appKey: "<APP_KEY>",
appSecret: "<APP_SECRET>"
},
development: {
appKey: "<APP_KEY>",
appSecret: "<APP_SECRET>"
},
site: "US"
})
// Configure Android
UAirship.setAndroidNotificationConfig({
icon: "ic_notification",
largeIcon: "ic_notification_large",
accentColor: "#FF0000"
})
// Configure iOS
UAirship.setPresentationOptions(
UAirship.presentationOptions.sound | UAirship.presentationOptions.alert
)
Alternatively you can configure Urban Airship through config.xml and it will takeOff automatically.
<!-- Urban Airship app credentials -->
<preference name="com.urbanairship.production_app_key" value="Your Production App Key" />
<preference name="com.urbanairship.production_app_secret" value="Your Production App Secret" />
<preference name="com.urbanairship.development_app_key" value="Your Development App Key" />
<preference name="com.urbanairship.development_app_secret" value="Your Development App Secret" />
<!-- Optional -->
<!-- If the app is in production or not. If not set, Urban Airship will auto detect the mode. -->
<preference name="com.urbanairship.in_production" value="true | false" />
<!-- Urban Airship development log level defaults to debug -->
<preference name="com.urbanairship.development_log_level" value="none | error | warn | info | debug | verbose" />
<!-- Urban Airship production log level defaults to error -->
<preference name="com.urbanairship.production_log_level" value="none | error | warn | info | debug | verbose" />
<!-- Enables/disables auto launching the message center when the corresponding push is opened. -->
<preference name="com.urbanairship.auto_launch_message_center" value="true | false" />
<!-- Urban Airship SDK Site (US or EU) defaults to US) -->
<preference name="com.urbanairship.site" value="US" />
<!-- Android Notification Settings -->
<preference name="com.urbanairship.notification_icon" value="ic_notification" />
<preference name="com.urbanairship.notification_large_icon" value="ic_notification_large" />
<preference name="com.urbanairship.notification_accent_color" value="#0000ff" />
<!-- iOS Foreround Presentation Options -->
<preference name="com.urbanairship.ios_foreground_notification_presentation_alert" value="true | false"/>
<preference name="com.urbanairship.ios_foreground_notification_presentation_badge" value="true | false"/>
<preference name="com.urbanairship.ios_foreground_notification_presentation_sound" value="true | false"/>
<!-- iOS Auto Clear Badge -->
<preference name="com.urbanairship.clear_badge_onlaunch" value="true | false" />
<!-- Deployment target must be >= iOS 11 -->
<preference name="deployment-target" value="11.0" />
`UrbanAirship.takeOff` can be called multiple times but any changes to the app credentials will not apply until the next app start.
Enable user notifications:
// Enable user notifications (will prompt the user to accept push notifications on iOS)
UAirship.setUserNotificationsEnabled(true, function (enabled) {
console.log("User notifications are enabled! Fire away!")
})
(Optional) Listen for events:
document.addEventListener("urbanairship.registration", onRegistration)
document.addEventListener("urbanairship.push", onPushReceived)
document.addEventListener("urbanairship.notification_opened", notificationOpened)
document.addEventListener("urbanairship.deep_link", handleDeepLink)
(Optional) Add platform-specific custom notification button groups resource files to config.xml:
<!-- Optional: include custom notification button groups in XML format -->
<platform name="android">
...
<resource-file src="ua_custom_notification_buttons.xml" target="app/src/main/res/xml/ua_custom_notification_buttons.xml" />
</platform>
...
<!-- Optional: include custom notification categories in plist format -->
<platform name="ios">
...
<resource-file src="UACustomNotificationCategories.plist" />
</platform>
Errors related to CocoaPods can be difficult to diagnose, because the
cordova command line tool will often
exit with a status code without providing the necessary context. You may run into something like the following
when attempting to add the plugin to your ios project:
Installing "urbanairship-cordova" for ios
Failed to install 'urbanairship-cordova':Error: pod: Command failed with exit code 1
at ChildProcess.whenDone (/Users/xxxxx/xxxxx/test/platforms/ios/cordova/node_modules/cordova-common/src/superspawn.js:169:23)
at emitTwo (events.js:87:13)
at ChildProcess.emit (events.js:172:7)
at maybeClose (internal/child_process.js:818:16)
at Process.ChildProcess._handle.onexit (internal/child_process.js:211:5)
Error: pod: Command failed with exit code 1
This exit code can have a few underlying causes. One is that the local spec repo may be out of date, in which
case CocoaPods may be unable to find the version of the native SDK being installed. To resolve this, run the
command
pod repo update and try re-adding the plugin. You would only need to run
pod repo update if you
have the specs-repo already cloned on your machine through
pod setup.
Another potential cause involves minimum deployment targets. The Airship iOS SDK supports the three most
recent iOS versions, and thus to install the plugin, your app must set its minimum deployment target accordingly,
in
config.xml. As an example, see the deployment target in the provided sample config.
Setting this value correctly should cause Cordova to generate a Podfile in the
ios subdirectory of your
application with the same value for its platform version. If the minimum deployment target is not specified,
cordova will choose its own default value, which may be incorrect, and adding the plugin will fail with exit code 1.
There are also known issues in Cordova that can cause the platform version in
ios/Podfile to be overwritten with
Cordova's default version. In both cases, doing the following will fix the issue:
config.xml with the correct minimum deployment target, if needed.
cordova plugin remove urbanairship-cordova
cordova platform remove ios
cordova platform add ios
cordova plugin add urbanairship-cordova
In order to take advantage of iOS notification attachments, such as images, animated gifs, and video, you will need to create a notification service extension by following the iOS Notification Service Extension Guide.
A sample can be found in the Example directory.
config_sample.xml file in the root directory and save.
./scripts/create_sample.sh PROJECT_PATH PROJECT_NAME
cordova build ios --emulator
cordova run ios --device --developmentTeam=XXXXXXXXXX
cordova build android in test directory
cordova run android