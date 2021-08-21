Badges from: NodeICO, standard JS and Shields IO
v3.0.0
sounds and
tags with certain methods. These have been removed from the module.
defid to getDefinitionByDefid
term to define
Be sure to check the README.md (this document). Methods from v2.2.1 may will not work on v3.0.0.
Install Node.js with the NPM extra component. This is included by default during a default install on Windows. Then open your command terminal and use one of the following. Local is for the current project folder. Global will install and work on all your projects that require the module.
Local Install:
npm install urban-dictionary
Global Install
npm install urban-dictionary -g
Local Uninstall
npm uninstall urban-dictionary
Global Uninstall
npm uninstall urban-dictionary -g
If you're installing locally. Be sure to run
npm init in the top directory of the project to avoid issues.
Download the latest release from GitHub and extract the urban-dictionary.js into your project folder. Beware that you have got to
require('./urban-dictionary') with the
./ prefix for local directory when you install by zip.
Use this to retrieve an array up to 20 search suggested strings.
Arguments
term String The term to lookup.
callback Function
error Error if there's an error else null.
results Array of String
Return
return Promise if no Function is provided for
callback.
then Array of String
catch Error
E.g.
'use strict'
const ud = require('urban-dictionary')
// Callback
ud.autocomplete('test', (error, results) => {
if (error) {
console.error(`autocomplete (callback) error - ${error.message}`)
return
}
console.log('autocomplete (callback)')
console.log(results.join(', '))
})
// Promise
ud.autocomplete('test').then((results) => {
console.log('autocomplete (promise)')
console.log(results.join(', '))
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(`autocomplete (promise) - error ${error.message}`)
})
Use this to retrieve an array up to 20 search suggested AutocompleteExtraObject that contain a preview and suggested term.
Arguments
term String The term to lookup.
callback Function
error Error if there's an error else null.
result Array of AutocompleteExtraObject
Return
return Promise if no Function is provided for
callback.
then Array of AutocompleteExtraObject
catch Error
E.g.
'use strict'
const ud = require('urban-dictionary')
// Callback
ud.autocompleteExtra('test', (error, results) => {
if (error) {
console.error(`autocomplete (callback) - ${error.message}`)
return
}
console.log('autocompleteExtra (callback)')
results.forEach(({ preview, term }) => {
console.log(`${term} - ${preview}`)
})
})
// Promise
ud.autocompleteExtra('test').then((results) => {
console.log('autocompleteExtra (promise)')
results.forEach(({ preview, term }) => {
console.log(`${term} - ${preview}`)
})
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(`autocomplete (promise) - ${error.message}`)
})
Use this to retrieve an array up to 10 DefinitionObject.
Arguments
term String The definition to lookup.
callback Function
error Error If there's an error else null.
results Array of DefinitionObject
Return
return Promise if no Function is provided for
callback.
then Array of DefinitionObject
catch Error
E.g.
'use strict'
const ud = require('urban-dictionary')
// Callback
ud.define('test', (error, results) => {
if (error) {
console.error(`define (callback) error - ${error.message}`)
return
}
console.log('define (callback)')
Object.entries(results[0]).forEach(([key, prop]) => {
console.log(`${key}: ${prop}`)
})
})
// Promise
ud.define('test').then((results) => {
console.log('define (promise)')
Object.entries(results[0]).forEach(([key, prop]) => {
console.log(`${key}: ${prop}`)
})
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(`define (promise) - error ${error.message}`)
})
Use this to retrieve a specific DefinitionObject by its defid.
Arguments
defid Number The definition defid to retrieve.
callback Function
error Error if there's an error else null.
result DefinitionObject
Return
return Promise if no Function is provided for
callback.
then DefinitionObject
catch Error
E.g.
'use strict'
const ud = require('urban-dictionary')
// Callback
ud.getDefinitionByDefid(217456, (error, result) => {
if (error) {
console.error(`getDefinitionByDefid (callback) error - ${error.message}`)
return
}
console.log('getDefinitionByDefid (callback)')
Object.entries(result).forEach(([key, prop]) => {
console.log(`${key}: ${prop}`)
})
})
// Promise
ud.getDefinitionByDefid(217456).then((result) => {
console.log('getDefinitionByDefid (promise)')
Object.entries(result).forEach(([key, prop]) => {
console.log(`${key}: ${prop}`)
})
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(`getDefinitionByDefid (promise) - error ${error.message}`)
})
Use this to retrieve an array up to 10 random DefinitionObject.
Arguments
callback Function
error Error If there's an error else null.
results Array of DefinitionObject
Return
return Promise if no Function is provided for
callback.
then Array of DefinitionObject
catch Error
E.g.
'use strict'
const ud = require('urban-dictionary')
// Callback
ud.random((error, results) => {
if (error) {
console.error(`random (callback) error - ${error.message}`)
return
}
console.log('random (callback)')
Object.entries(results[0]).forEach(([key, prop]) => {
console.log(`${key}: ${prop}`)
})
})
// Promise
ud.random().then((results) => {
console.log('random (promise)')
Object.entries(results[0]).forEach(([key, prop]) => {
console.log(`${key}: ${prop}`)
})
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(`random (promise) - error ${error.message}`)
})
Use this to retrieve an array with 10 Words of the Day DefinitionObject.
Arguments
callback Function
error Error If there's an error else null.
results Array of DefinitionObject
Return
return Promise if no Function is provided for
callback.
then Array of DefinitionObject
catch Error
E.g.
'use strict'
const ud = require('urban-dictionary')
// Callback
ud.wordsOfTheDay((error, results) => {
if (error) {
console.error(`wordsOfTheDay (callback) error - ${error.message}`)
return
}
console.log('wordsOfTheDay (callback)')
Object.entries(results[0]).forEach(([key, prop]) => {
console.log(`${key}: ${prop}`)
})
})
// Promise
ud.wordsOfTheDay().then((results) => {
console.log('wordsOfTheDay (promise)')
Object.entries(results[0]).forEach(([key, prop]) => {
console.log(`${key}: ${prop}`)
})
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(`wordsOfTheDay (promise) - error ${error.message}`)
})
|Name
|Type
|Explanation
|preview
|String
|An example usage of the term possibility.
|term
|String
|An auto complete term possibility.
Be aware that the
date property is only available for the wordsOfTheDay method.
|Name
|Type
|Explanation
|author
|String
|Name of the definition poster.
|current_vote
|String
|Unknown.
|date
|String
|The date when this definition was posted on Words of the Day.
|defid
|Number
|The unique ID for this definition.
|definition
|String
|An explanation of the term.
|example
|String
|An example usage of the definition.
|permalink
|String
|Link to the definition page.
|sound_urls
|Array
|Presumably an Array of Strings containing URLs. I hadn't seen any results with any data though.
|thumbs_down
|Number
|The number of declined votes for the definition.
|thumbs_up
|Number
|The number of accepted votes for the definition.
|word
|String
|The term used to find this definition.
|written_on
|String
|The date the definition was posted. Format: "[YYYY]-[MM]-[DD]T[HH]:[MM]:[SS].[MMM][Z]"
A simple, lightweight API for grabbing definitions off of Urban Dictionary. Its a great backup to the renowned Urban api.