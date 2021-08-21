Badges from: NodeICO, standard JS and Shields IO

What's New

v3.0.0

Module rewritten with more up-to-date ES6 features.

Module size has been reduced slightly.

New methods have been added with the help from this posted issue. autocompleteExtra autocomplete words_of_the_day

At some point. Urban had stopped providing sounds and tags with certain methods. These have been removed from the module.

and with certain methods. These have been removed from the module. The following methods have been renamed for clarity. defid to getDefinitionByDefid term to define

The code has been updated to reflect on StandardJS new standards.

Better layout and formatting of this README.md file.

Included example.js to be included in the npm package.

For developers of this module. I've removed debug.js and split the methods into separate .js files under ./test for easier debugging. I've included a urls.txt file under ./test for a list of known Urban URLs. I've added some vscode automated project rules to make sure the tab spaces are correct.



Be sure to check the README.md (this document). Methods from v2.2.1 may will not work on v3.0.0.

Installing

Via NPM (Recommended)

Install Node.js with the NPM extra component. This is included by default during a default install on Windows. Then open your command terminal and use one of the following. Local is for the current project folder. Global will install and work on all your projects that require the module.

Local Install: npm install urban-dictionary

Global Install npm install urban-dictionary -g

Local Uninstall npm uninstall urban-dictionary

Global Uninstall npm uninstall urban-dictionary -g

If you're installing locally. Be sure to run npm init in the top directory of the project to avoid issues.

Via Downloadable Zip

Download the latest release from GitHub and extract the urban-dictionary.js into your project folder. Beware that you have got to require('./urban-dictionary') with the ./ prefix for local directory when you install by zip.

Actions

autocomplete

Use this to retrieve an array up to 20 search suggested strings.

Arguments

term String The term to lookup.

The term to lookup. callback Function error Error if there's an error else null . results Array of String



Return

return Promise if no Function is provided for callback . then Array of String catch Error

if no is provided for .

E.g.

const ud = require ( 'urban-dictionary' ) ud.autocomplete( 'test' , (error, results) => { if (error) { console .error( `autocomplete (callback) error - ${error.message} ` ) return } console .log( 'autocomplete (callback)' ) console .log(results.join( ', ' )) }) ud.autocomplete( 'test' ).then( ( results ) => { console .log( 'autocomplete (promise)' ) console .log(results.join( ', ' )) }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error( `autocomplete (promise) - error ${error.message} ` ) })

autocompleteExtra

Use this to retrieve an array up to 20 search suggested AutocompleteExtraObject that contain a preview and suggested term.

Arguments

term String The term to lookup.

The term to lookup. callback Function error Error if there's an error else null . result Array of AutocompleteExtraObject



Return

return Promise if no Function is provided for callback . then Array of AutocompleteExtraObject catch Error

if no is provided for .

E.g.

const ud = require ( 'urban-dictionary' ) ud.autocompleteExtra( 'test' , (error, results) => { if (error) { console .error( `autocomplete (callback) - ${error.message} ` ) return } console .log( 'autocompleteExtra (callback)' ) results.forEach( ( { preview, term } ) => { console .log( ` ${term} - ${preview} ` ) }) }) ud.autocompleteExtra( 'test' ).then( ( results ) => { console .log( 'autocompleteExtra (promise)' ) results.forEach( ( { preview, term } ) => { console .log( ` ${term} - ${preview} ` ) }) }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error( `autocomplete (promise) - ${error.message} ` ) })

define

Use this to retrieve an array up to 10 DefinitionObject.

Arguments

term String The definition to lookup.

The definition to lookup. callback Function error Error If there's an error else null . results Array of DefinitionObject



Return

return Promise if no Function is provided for callback . then Array of DefinitionObject catch Error

if no is provided for .

E.g.

const ud = require ( 'urban-dictionary' ) ud.define( 'test' , (error, results) => { if (error) { console .error( `define (callback) error - ${error.message} ` ) return } console .log( 'define (callback)' ) Object .entries(results[ 0 ]).forEach( ( [key, prop] ) => { console .log( ` ${key} : ${prop} ` ) }) }) ud.define( 'test' ).then( ( results ) => { console .log( 'define (promise)' ) Object .entries(results[ 0 ]).forEach( ( [key, prop] ) => { console .log( ` ${key} : ${prop} ` ) }) }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error( `define (promise) - error ${error.message} ` ) })

getDefinitionByDefid

Use this to retrieve a specific DefinitionObject by its defid.

Arguments

defid Number The definition defid to retrieve.

The definition defid to retrieve. callback Function error Error if there's an error else null . result DefinitionObject



Return

return Promise if no Function is provided for callback . then DefinitionObject catch Error

if no is provided for .

E.g.

const ud = require ( 'urban-dictionary' ) ud.getDefinitionByDefid( 217456 , (error, result) => { if (error) { console .error( `getDefinitionByDefid (callback) error - ${error.message} ` ) return } console .log( 'getDefinitionByDefid (callback)' ) Object .entries(result).forEach( ( [key, prop] ) => { console .log( ` ${key} : ${prop} ` ) }) }) ud.getDefinitionByDefid( 217456 ).then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'getDefinitionByDefid (promise)' ) Object .entries(result).forEach( ( [key, prop] ) => { console .log( ` ${key} : ${prop} ` ) }) }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error( `getDefinitionByDefid (promise) - error ${error.message} ` ) })

random

Use this to retrieve an array up to 10 random DefinitionObject.

Arguments

callback Function error Error If there's an error else null . results Array of DefinitionObject



Return

return Promise if no Function is provided for callback . then Array of DefinitionObject catch Error

if no is provided for .

E.g.

const ud = require ( 'urban-dictionary' ) ud.random( ( error, results ) => { if (error) { console .error( `random (callback) error - ${error.message} ` ) return } console .log( 'random (callback)' ) Object .entries(results[ 0 ]).forEach( ( [key, prop] ) => { console .log( ` ${key} : ${prop} ` ) }) }) ud.random().then( ( results ) => { console .log( 'random (promise)' ) Object .entries(results[ 0 ]).forEach( ( [key, prop] ) => { console .log( ` ${key} : ${prop} ` ) }) }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error( `random (promise) - error ${error.message} ` ) })

wordsOfTheDay

Use this to retrieve an array with 10 Words of the Day DefinitionObject.

Arguments

callback Function error Error If there's an error else null . results Array of DefinitionObject



Return

return Promise if no Function is provided for callback . then Array of DefinitionObject catch Error

if no is provided for .

E.g.

const ud = require ( 'urban-dictionary' ) ud.wordsOfTheDay( ( error, results ) => { if (error) { console .error( `wordsOfTheDay (callback) error - ${error.message} ` ) return } console .log( 'wordsOfTheDay (callback)' ) Object .entries(results[ 0 ]).forEach( ( [key, prop] ) => { console .log( ` ${key} : ${prop} ` ) }) }) ud.wordsOfTheDay().then( ( results ) => { console .log( 'wordsOfTheDay (promise)' ) Object .entries(results[ 0 ]).forEach( ( [key, prop] ) => { console .log( ` ${key} : ${prop} ` ) }) }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error( `wordsOfTheDay (promise) - error ${error.message} ` ) })

FAQ

Q: Where did you get the URL to access Urban Dictionary's API? They hadn't got a documented page. A: I just found them floating around on the web years ago. I don't have a source, sorry.

Q: Are there any more methods? A: These are the only URL methods that I'm aware of: test/urls.txt.

Q: If they haven't documented it. Are we even allowed to use their site API? A: I don't really know the answer. However, sites nowadays use an authorization name and password in the URL queries to restrict their API access to certain individuals. If Urban Dictionary didn't want others using it, they would had done so by now. In short: As long as we don't abuse the API to spam requests, we should be fine.

Q: Why use StandardJS coding style? A: There are many different coding rules of JavaScript being used today. Since this standard is being used by many packages and is becoming common on github. I've decided to start using it myself and quickly started to like it. It saves time by not having to worry which rules to follow or finding ways around strict styles such as JSLint.

Q: One of the methods isn't working? A: Give it a day or two. The chances are that api.urbandictionary.com is down. It has happened before after I thought they removed one of their URL methods. If it's still not working after two days, post an issue and I'll check it out.

Q: Is it possible to use both callback and promise at the same time? A: This feature is no longer available and was removed after v2.1.1 since it leads to poor coding practices and should be avoided.



Object Dictionary

AutocompleteExtraObject

Name Type Explanation preview String An example usage of the term possibility. term String An auto complete term possibility.

DefinitionObject

Be aware that the date property is only available for the wordsOfTheDay method.