urban-airship

by Christopher John
0.4.1 (see all)

Simple wrapper for the Urban Airship API in Node.js.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

124

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

#node-urban-airship

NPM version Build Status

Simple wrapper for the Urban Airship API.

##Installation

npm install urban-airship

var UA = require("urban-airship");
var ua = new UA("<api key>", "<api secret key>", "<api master key>");

##Testing

Tests use the mocha library listed in devDependencies.

npm test

##Usage

Sample API Calls

  1. Register a device

    ua.registerDevice("< token >", function(error) {...});

  2. Create payloads for the push notification API needed.

    Information available here. http://urbanairship.com/docs/push.html

    Push Notification Examples (API v3): 

    a)  "/api/push/"

        var payload0 = {
          "audience": {
            "device_token": A single device token identifier
          },
          "notification": {
                  "ios": { specific options for iOS devices},
                  "android": { specific options for Android devices},
      "alert": "The push text to send to devices"
          },
          "device_types" : "all"
        };

ua.pushNotification("/api/push", payload0, function(error) {....});

b) "/api/push/"

        var payload0 = {
          "audience": "all",
          "notification": {
                  "ios": { specific options for iOS devices},
                  "android": { specific options for Android devices},
      "alert": "The push text to send to devices"
          },
          "device_types" : "all"
        };

ua.pushNotification("/api/push/", payload1, function(error) {.....});

  3. Unregister a device.

    ua.unregisterDevice("< token >", function(error) {....});

