#node-urban-airship
Simple wrapper for the Urban Airship API.
##Installation
npm install urban-airship
var UA = require("urban-airship");
var ua = new UA("<api key>", "<api secret key>", "<api master key>");
##Testing
Tests use the
mocha library listed in
devDependencies.
npm test
##Usage
Sample API Calls
Register a device
ua.registerDevice("< token >", function(error) {...});
Create payloads for the push notification API needed.
Information available here. http://urbanairship.com/docs/push.html
Push Notification Examples (API v3):
a) "/api/push/"
var payload0 = {
"audience": {
"device_token": A single device token identifier
},
"notification": {
"ios": { specific options for iOS devices},
"android": { specific options for Android devices},
"alert": "The push text to send to devices"
},
"device_types" : "all"
};
ua.pushNotification("/api/push", payload0, function(error) {....});
b) "/api/push/"
var payload0 = {
"audience": "all",
"notification": {
"ios": { specific options for iOS devices},
"android": { specific options for Android devices},
"alert": "The push text to send to devices"
},
"device_types" : "all"
};
ua.pushNotification("/api/push/", payload1, function(error) {.....});
Unregister a device.
ua.unregisterDevice("< token >", function(error) {....});