Node.JS bindings for Upwork API (OAuth1)

Introduction

This project provides a set of resources of Upwork API from http://developers.upwork.com based on OAuth 1.0a.

Features

These are the supported API resources:

My Info

Custom Payments

Hiring

Job and Freelancer Profile

Search Jobs and Freelancers

Organization

Messages

Time and Financial Reporting

Metadata

Snapshot

Team

Work Diary

Activities

License

Copyright 2015 Upwork Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

node-upwork is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

SLA

The usage of this API is ruled by the Terms of Use at:

Application Integration

To integrate this library you need to have:

Node.JS >= 0.9

npm >= 1.3.0

Example

In addition to this, a full example is available in the example directory. This includes example.js that gets an access token and requests the data for applications that are not web-based. It also describes how to use your own client together with this Upwork library.

Installation

To install the library please run the following command:

npm install upwork-api

Quick start

Before you start using Upwork API, you will need to obtain your pair of API keys. Visit the Upwork API documentation Center <https://developers.upwork.com/#authentication_oauth-10> _ for full details.

example/example.js to myapp.js open myapp.js and type the consumerKey and consumerSecret that you previously got from the API Center.

That's all. Run your app as node myapp.js and have fun.

Documentation

Please use YUIDoc to build the local copy of the documentation or use http://upwork.github.io/node-upwork/.