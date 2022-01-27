UpscalerJS is a tool for increasing image resolution in Javascript via a Neural Network up to 4x.
You can view runnable code examples on CodeSandbox.
To run an example locally, navigate to the relevant folder and run:
yarn start
If you are developing UpscalerJS locally and wish to run an example during development, use the following command:
yarn example {folder-name-of-example}
This will automatically start a watcher in the example folder, as well as set the local UpscalerJS package to build in the background.
import Upscaler from 'upscaler';
const upscaler = new Upscaler();
upscaler.upscale('/path/to/image').then(upscaledImage => {
console.log(upscaledImage); // base64 representation of image src
});
Pre-trained models live here.
All models are trained using
image-super-resolution, an implementation of ESRGAN by @idealo.