ups

upscaler

by Kevin Scott
0.8.27 (see all)

Image Upscaling in Javascript. Increase image resolution up to 4x using Tensorflow.js.

Categories

Readme

UpscalerJS

UpscalerJS is a tool for increasing image resolution in Javascript via a Neural Network up to 4x.

A live demo is here.

You can view runnable code examples on CodeSandbox.

yarn start

yarn example {folder-name-of-example}

Quick Start

import Upscaler from 'upscaler';
const upscaler = new Upscaler();
upscaler.upscale('/path/to/image').then(upscaledImage => {
  console.log(upscaledImage); // base64 representation of image src
});

Models

Pre-trained models live here.

All models are trained using image-super-resolution, an implementation of ESRGAN by @idealo.

Documentation

View the docs here.

License

MIT License © Kevin Scott

