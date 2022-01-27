UpscalerJS

UpscalerJS is a tool for increasing image resolution in Javascript via a Neural Network up to 4x.

A live demo is here.

Examples

You can view runnable code examples on CodeSandbox.

To run an example locally, navigate to the relevant folder and run:

yarn start

If you are developing UpscalerJS locally and wish to run an example during development, use the following command:

yarn example {folder- name - of -example}

This will automatically start a watcher in the example folder, as well as set the local UpscalerJS package to build in the background.

Quick Start

import Upscaler from 'upscaler' ; const upscaler = new Upscaler(); upscaler.upscale( '/path/to/image' ).then( upscaledImage => { console .log(upscaledImage); });

Models

Pre-trained models live here.

All models are trained using image-super-resolution , an implementation of ESRGAN by @idealo.

Documentation

View the docs here.

License

MIT License © Kevin Scott