Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
uppy-server
●
by transloadit
●
0.13.4 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
[DEPRECATED] 'Uppy Server' was renamed to 'Companion' and lives inside the Uppy repo no
●
Home
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i uppy-server
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
11
GitHub Stars
115
Maintenance
Last Commit
4yrs
ago
Contributors
16
Package
Dependencies
30
License
ISC
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Suggest Categories
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Deprecated
!
Uppy Server has been replaced by Uppy Companion
https://www.npmjs.com/package/@uppy/companion
. Please switch, as this package is no longer supported.
Readme
Deprecated
'Uppy Server' was renamed to 'Companion' and lives
inside the Uppy repo
now.
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
No alternatives found
Suggest an alternative
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial