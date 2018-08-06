openbase logo
uppy-server

by transloadit
0.13.4 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] 'Uppy Server' was renamed to 'Companion' and lives inside the Uppy repo no

Deprecated!
Uppy Server has been replaced by Uppy Companion https://www.npmjs.com/package/@uppy/companion. Please switch, as this package is no longer supported.

Readme

Deprecated

'Uppy Server' was renamed to 'Companion' and lives inside the Uppy repo now.

