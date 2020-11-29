Cross-browser file and directory and upload library
uppie is a tiny library (979 bytes gzipped) which helps you with file and directory uploads in browsers. It supports all current and past implementations of multi-file and directory uploads and provides you with a
FormData object you can submit directly to a server through either
XMLHttpRequest or
fetch. Both the
<input type="file"> element and drag-and-drop are supported.
npm install uppie
Alternatively, you can also include the script directly in HTML which will register
window.Uppie:
<script src="uppie.min.js"></script>
<input type="file" id="file" multiple directory webkitdirectory allowdirs/>
const Uppie = require('uppie'); // when using npm module
const uppie = new Uppie();
uppie(document.querySelector('#file'), async (event, formData, files) => {
await fetch('/upload', {method: 'POST', body: formData});
});
|files via input[file]
|files via DnD
|directories via input[file]
|directories via DnD
|Firefox
|yes
|yes
|yes (50+)
|yes (50+)
|Chrome
|yes
|yes
|yes (29+)
|yes (29+)
|Edge
|yes
|yes
|yes (13+)
|yes (14+)
|Safari
|yes
|yes
|yes (11.1+)
|yes (11.1+)
node Node or NodeList: One or more DOM nodes. If a
<input type="file"> is given, uppie will monitor it for
change events. Any other element type will be enabled as a dropzone and watched for
drop events. If you want to use both on the same element, use a hidden
<input> and forward the click event.
opts Object: A options object which can contain:
name: The
name attribute for creating the FormData entries. Default:
"files[]".
callback Function: callback which is called every time the selected files change or when files are dropped in the dropzone.
The callback receives
event Event: the original event. Useful for calling
event.stopPropagation().
formData FormData: FormData object to be used for XHR2 uploading.
files Array: Array of paths for preview purposes.
name defaults to
"files[]",
filename will be the full path to the file, with
/ used as path separator. Does not include a leading slash. Make sure to sanitize
filename on the server before writing it to the disk to prevent exploits involving
.. in the path. Example FormData:
------Boundary
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="files[]"; filename="docs/1.txt"
Content-Type: text/plain
[DATA]
------Boundary
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="files[]"; filename="docs/path/2.txt"
Content-Type: text/plain
[DATA]
------Boundary
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="files[]"; filename="docs/path/to/3.txt"
Content-Type: text/plain
input element attributes
multiple: allow multiple files to be selected.
webkitdirectory: enable directory uploads in Chrome and Firefox.
allowdirs: enable experimental directory upload API in Firefox and Edge.
Below is example for PHP 7.0 and possibly earlier versions. PHP does not parse the path from the
filename field, so it is necessary to submit the path through other means, like as separate FormData fields as done in the example.
var uppie = new Uppie();
uppie(document.documentElement, function(event, formData, files) {
files.forEach(function(path) {
formData.append("paths[]", path);
});
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open('POST', 'upload.php');
xhr.send(formData);
});
And in
upload.php:
foreach ($_FILES['files']['name'] as $i => $name) {
if (strlen($_FILES['files']['name'][$i]) > 1) {
$fullpath = strip_tags($_POST['paths'][$i]);
$path = dirname($fullpath);
if (!is_dir('uploads/'.$path)){
mkdir('uploads/'.$path);
}
if (move_uploaded_file($_FILES['files']['tmp_name'][$i], 'uploads/'.$fullpath)) {
echo '<li>'.$name.'</li>';
}
}
}
Note that PHP's upload limits might need to be raised depending on use case.
© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence