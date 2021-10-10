Change Case

Transform a string between camelCase , PascalCase , Capital Case , snake_case , param-case , CONSTANT_CASE and others.

Installation

npm install change- case

Usage

import * as changeCase from "change-case" ;

Core

These functions come bundled with change-case :

All core methods accept options as the second argument.

Transform into a string with the separator denoted by the next word capitalized.

camelCase( "test string" );

Transform into a space separated string with each word capitalized.

capitalCase( "test string" );

Transform into upper case string with an underscore between words.

constantCase( "test string" );

Transform into a lower case string with a period between words.

dotCase( "test string" );

Transform into a dash separated string of capitalized words.

headerCase( "test string" );

Transform into a lower cased string with spaces between words.

noCase( "testString" );

Transform into a lower cased string with dashes between words.

paramCase( "test string" );

Transform into a string of capitalized words without separators.

pascalCase( "test string" );

Transform into a lower case string with slashes between words.

pathCase( "test string" );

Transform into a lower case with spaces between words, then capitalize the string.

sentenceCase( "testString" );

Transform into a lower case string with underscores between words.

snakeCase( "test string" );

Other Case Utilities

These functions are not "case" libraries but independent functions, you must install these separately.

Transform a string into title case following English rules.

titleCase( "a simple test" );

Transform a string by swapping every character from upper to lower case, or lower to upper case.

swapCase( "Test String" );

Returns true if the string is lower case only.

isLowerCase( "test string" );

Returns true if the string is upper case only.

isUpperCase( "test string" );

Transforms the string to lower case.

lowerCase( "TEST STRING" );

Transforms the string with the first character in lower cased.

lowerCaseFirst( "TEST" );

Transforms the string to upper case.

upperCase( "test string" );

Transforms the string with the first character in upper cased.

upperCaseFirst( "test" );

Transform into a string with random capitalization applied.

spongeCase( "Test String" );

Options

splitRegexp RegExp used to split into word segments (see example).

RegExp used to split into word segments (see example). stripRegexp RegExp used to remove extraneous characters (default: /[^A-Z0-9]/gi ).

RegExp used to remove extraneous characters (default: ). delimiter Value used between words (e.g. " " ).

Value used between words (e.g. ). transform Used to transform each word segment (e.g. lowerCase ).

Split Example

If you find the default split hard to use, you can provide a different one. The example below will change the behavior to word2019 -> word 2019 and minifyURLs -> minify urls :

const options = { splitRegexp : /([a-z])([A-Z0-9])/g , };

Related

License

MIT