uport-identity

by uport-project
2.0.1 (see all)

uPort Contracts for managing identity DEPRECATED

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

uPort Identity Contracts

Contract documentation

This repository contains the contracts currently in use by uPort. This is also where you find the addresses of these contracts currently deployed on Mainnet and relevant test networks. Below you can find descriptions of each of the contracts and the rationale behind the design decisions.

Proxy | TxRelay | IdentityManager | MetaIdentityManager

  1. Using the contracts
  2. Testing the contracts
  3. Contract interactions
  4. Deploying contracts to a private network

Contract Deployments

Mainnet (id: 1)

ContractAddress
IdentityManager0x22a4d688748845e9d5d7394a0f05bc583adf4656
TxRelay0xec2642cd5a47fd5cca2a8a280c3b5f88828aa578
MetaIdentityManager0x27500ae27b6b6ad7de7d64b1def90f3e6e7ced47

Rinkeby testnet (id: 4)

ContractAddress
IdentityManager0x19aece3ae41ee33c30f331906b7e4bb578946a55
TxRelay0xda8c6dce9e9a85e6f9df7b09b2354da44cb48331
MetaIdentityManager0x87ea811785c4bd30fc104c2543cf8ed90f7eeec7

Kovan testnet (id: 42)

ContractAddress
IdentityManager0xdb55d40684e7dc04655a9789937214b493a2c2c6
TxRelay0xa9235151d3afa7912e9091ab76a36cbabe219a0c
MetaIdentityManager0x737f53c0cebf0acd1ea591685351b2a8580702a5

Ropsten testnet (id: 3)

ContractAddress
IdentityManager0x27500ae27b6b6ad7de7d64b1def90f3e6e7ced47
TxRelay0xa5e04cf2942868f5a66b9f7db790b8ab662039d5
MetaIdentityManager0xbdaf396ce9b9b9c42cd40d37e01b5dbd535cc960

Contributing

Want to contribute to uport-contracts? Cool, please read our contribution guidelines to get an understanding of the process we use for making changes to this repo.

