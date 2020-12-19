base64url

Converting to, and from, base64url

Install

$ npm install base64url

After installing with npm you can require this library from JavaScript or TypeScript:

JavaScript

const base64url = require ( 'base64url' );

TypeScript:

import base64url from "base64url" ;

Usage

CLI

The CLI has been removed. For the time being, please install base64url@1.0.6 if you need the CLI.

Library

base64url(input: string | Buffer, encoding: string = "utf8"): string

base64url.encode(input: string | Buffer, encoding: string = "utf8"): string

base64url encode input . Input should be a string or a Buffer .

Example

> base64url( "ladies and gentlemen, we are floating in space" ) 'bGFkaWVzIGFuZCBnZW50bGVtZW4sIHdlIGFyZSBmbG9hdGluZyBpbiBzcGFjZQ'

base64url.decode(input: string, encoding: string = "utf8"): string

Convert a base64url encoded string into a raw string. The encoding argument can be used if the input is a string that's not utf8.

> base64url.decode( "cmlkZTogZHJlYW1zIGJ1cm4gZG93bg" ) 'ride: dreams burn down'

base64url.fromBase64(input: string): string

Convert a base64 encoded string to a base64url encoded string.

Example

> base64url.fromBase64( 'qL8R4QIcQ/ZsRqOAbeRfcZhilN/MksRtDaErMA==' ) 'qL8R4QIcQ_ZsRqOAbeRfcZhilN_MksRtDaErMA'

base64url.toBase64(input: string): string

Convert a base64url encoded string to a base64 encoded string.

> base64url.toBase64( 'qL8R4QIcQ_ZsRqOAbeRfcZhilN_MksRtDaErMA' ) 'qL8R4QIcQ/ZsRqOAbeRfcZhilN/MksRtDaErMA=='

base64url.toBuffer(input: string): Buffer

Convert a base64url encoded string to a Buffer containing the decoded bytes.

> base64url.toBuffer( 'c3Bpcml0dWFsaXplZA' ) <Buffer 73 70 69 72 69 74 75 61 6 c 69 7 a 65 64 >

Alternatives

Supported Node.js versions

This library should be used with current versions of the Node.js runtime's long-term stable (LTS) schedule. More information can be found at the Node.js Release Working Group repo.

License

MIT