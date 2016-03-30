openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
udc

upnp-device-client

by Thibaut Séguy
1.0.2 (see all)

A simple and versatile UPnP device client

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

upnp-device-client

A simple and versatile UPnP device client

This module can query UPnP devices descriptions, service descriptions and call actions on services. It also provides a simple interface to subscribe to UPnP services events.

Install

$ npm install upnp-device-client

Usage

var Client = require('upnp-device-client');

// Instanciate a client with a device description URL (discovered by SSDP)
var client = new Client('http://192.168.1.50:4873/foo.xml');

// Get the device description
client.getDeviceDescription(function(err, description) {
  if(err) throw err;
  console.log(description);
});

// Get the device's AVTransport service description
client.getServiceDescription('AVTransport', function(err, description) {
  if(err) throw err;
  console.log(description);
});

// Call GetMediaInfo on the AVTransport service
client.callAction('AVTransport', 'GetMediaInfo', { InstanceID: 0 }, function(err, result) {
  if(err) throw err;
  console.log(result); // => { NrTracks: '1', MediaDuration: ... }
});

client.subscribe('AVTransport', function(e) {
  // Will receive events like { InstanceID: 0, TransportState: 'PLAYING' } when playing media
  console.log(e); 
});

// client.unsubscribe('AVTransport', listener);

Run with debug traces

$ DEBUG=* node index.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial