A simple and versatile UPnP device client

This module can query UPnP devices descriptions, service descriptions and call actions on services. It also provides a simple interface to subscribe to UPnP services events.

Install

$ npm install upnp-device-client

Usage

var Client = require ( 'upnp-device-client' ); var client = new Client( 'http://192.168.1.50:4873/foo.xml' ); client.getDeviceDescription( function ( err, description ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(description); }); client.getServiceDescription( 'AVTransport' , function ( err, description ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(description); }); client.callAction( 'AVTransport' , 'GetMediaInfo' , { InstanceID : 0 }, function ( err, result ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(result); }); client.subscribe( 'AVTransport' , function ( e ) { console .log(e); });

Run with debug traces