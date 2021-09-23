A small, fast and advanced PNG / APNG encoder and decoder. It is the main PNG engine for Photopea image editor.
Download and include the
UPNG.js file in your code.
UPNG.js supports APNG and the interface expects "frames". Regular PNG is just a single-frame animation (single-item array).
UPNG.encode(imgs, w, h, cnum, [dels])
imgs: array of frames. A frame is an ArrayBuffer containing the pixel data (RGBA, 8 bits per channel)
w,
h : width and height of the image
cnum: number of colors in the result; 0: all colors (lossless PNG)
dels: array of millisecond delays for each frame (only when 2 or more frames)
UPNG.js can do a lossy minification of PNG files, similar to TinyPNG and other tools. It performed quantization with k-means algorithm in the past, but now we use K-d trees.
Lossy compression is allowed by the last parameter
cnum. Set it to zero for a lossless compression, or write the number of allowed colors in the image. Smaller values produce smaller files. Or just use 0 for lossless / 256 for lossy.
// Read RGBA from canvas and encode with UPNG
var dta = ctx.getImageData(0,0,200,300).data; // ctx is Context2D of a Canvas
// dta = new Uint8Array(200 * 300 * 4); // or generate pixels manually
var png = UPNG.encode([dta.buffer], 200, 300, 0); console.log(new Uint8Array(png));
UPNG.encodeLL(imgs, w, h, cc, ac, depth, [dels]) - low-level encode
imgs: array of frames. A frame is an ArrayBuffer containing the pixel data (corresponding to following parameters)
w,
h : width and height of the image
cc,
ac: number of color channels (1 or 3) and alpha channels (0 or 1)
depth: bit depth of pixel data (1, 2, 4, 8, 16)
dels: array of millisecond delays for each frame (only when 2 or more frames)
This function does not do any optimizations, it just stores what you give it. There are two cases when it is useful:
Supports all color types (including Grayscale and Palettes), all channel depths (1, 2, 4, 8, 16), interlaced images etc. Opens PNGs which other libraries can not open (tested with PngSuite).
UPNG.decode(buffer)
buffer: ArrayBuffer containing the PNG file
width: the width of the image
height: the height of the image
depth: number of bits per channel
ctype: color type of the file (Truecolor, Grayscale, Palette ...)
frames: additional info about frames (frame delays etc.)
tabs: additional chunks of the PNG file
data: pixel data of the image
PNG files may have a various number of channels and a various color depth. The interpretation of
data depends on the current color type and color depth (see the PNG specification).
UPNG.toRGBA8(img)
img: PNG image object (returned by UPNG.decode())
var img = UPNG.decode(buff); // put ArrayBuffer of the PNG file into UPNG.decode
var rgba = UPNG.toRGBA8(img)[0]; // UPNG.toRGBA8 returns array of frames, size: width * height * 4 bytes.
PNG format uses the Inflate algorithm. Right now, UPNG.js calls Pako.js for the Inflate and Deflate method.
UPNG.js contains a very good Quantizer of 4-component 8-bit vectors (i.e. pixels). It can be used to generate nice color palettes (e.g. Photopea uses UPNG.js to make palettes for GIF images).
Quantization consists of two important steps: Finding a nice palette and Finding the closest color in the palette for each sample (non-trivial for large palettes). UPNG perfroms both steps.
var res = UPNG.quantize(data, psize);
data: ArrayBuffer of samples (byte length is a multiple of four)
psize : Palette size (how many colors you want to have)
The result object "res" has following properties:
abuf: ArrayBuffer corresponding to
data, where colors are remapped by a palette
inds: Uint8Array : the index of a color for each sample (only when
psize<=256)
plte: Array : the Palette - a list of colors,
plte[i].est.q and
plte[i].est.rgba is the color value
data.