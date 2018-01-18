openbase logo
upl

uploadcare

by Rex Morgan
0.4.5 (see all)

Node module for uploadcare.com

Documentation
Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

uploadcare-node

Node module for uploadcare.com that allows API interaction as well as local file upload.

Usage

    var uploadcare = require('../lib/main')('public_key', 'private_key'),
        fs = require('fs');

    
    // handler is a callback function
    // in the form function(err, data) { // code to handle response }
    
    
    //API interaction
    uploadcare.files.info('file_id', handler);
    uploadcare.files.store('file_id', handler);
    uploadcare.files.remove('file_id', handler);
    uploadcare.groups.info('group_id', handler);

    //
    //Paginated list of files/groups info
    uploadcare.files.list({page: 1, limit: 100}, handler);
    uploadcare.groups.list({page: 1, limit: 100}, handler);

    //
    //Upload from file
    uploadcare.file.upload(fs.createReadStream(path), function(err,res){
        //Res should contain returned file ID
        console.log(err,res);
    });

    //
    //Upload from URL
    uploadcare.file.fromUrl('http://host/image/path', function(err,res){
        //Res should contain returned file ID
        console.log(err,res);
    })

Installation

npm install uploadcare

CLI

Install uploadcare globally (npm install -g uploadcare) and you have a CLI tool for interacting with the REST API.

Commands

info / i

Get info for an uploadcare file or group.

# Single file
uc info --pub=demopublickey --priv=demoprivatekey 1b53f25b-ac5e-46e7-9a76-8bf77d755c55
# Group of files
uc info --pub=demopublickey --priv=demoprivatekey 80077b0a-3882-4bbc-b4f4-aabf45ff8fb7~3

Options

  • -u, --pub Public key to use (REQUIRED)
  • -r, --priv Private key to use (REQUIRED)
  • -p, --pretty Pretty print the response

