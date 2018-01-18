Node module for uploadcare.com that allows API interaction as well as local file upload.

Usage

var uploadcare = require ( '../lib/main' )( 'public_key' , 'private_key' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ); uploadcare.files.info( 'file_id' , handler); uploadcare.files.store( 'file_id' , handler); uploadcare.files.remove( 'file_id' , handler); uploadcare.groups.info( 'group_id' , handler); uploadcare.files.list({ page : 1 , limit : 100 }, handler); uploadcare.groups.list({ page : 1 , limit : 100 }, handler); uploadcare.file.upload(fs.createReadStream(path), function ( err,res ) { console .log(err,res); }); uploadcare.file.fromUrl( 'http://host/image/path' , function ( err,res ) { console .log(err,res); })

Installation

npm install uploadcare

CLI

Install uploadcare globally ( npm install -g uploadcare ) and you have a CLI tool for interacting with the REST API.

Commands

info / i

Get info for an uploadcare file or group.

uc info --pub=demopublickey --priv=demoprivatekey 1b53f25b-ac5e-46e7-9a76-8bf77d755c55 uc info --pub=demopublickey --priv=demoprivatekey 80077b0a-3882-4bbc-b4f4-aabf45ff8fb7~3

Options