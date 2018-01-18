Node module for uploadcare.com that allows API interaction as well as local file upload.
var uploadcare = require('../lib/main')('public_key', 'private_key'),
fs = require('fs');
// handler is a callback function
// in the form function(err, data) { // code to handle response }
//API interaction
uploadcare.files.info('file_id', handler);
uploadcare.files.store('file_id', handler);
uploadcare.files.remove('file_id', handler);
uploadcare.groups.info('group_id', handler);
//
//Paginated list of files/groups info
uploadcare.files.list({page: 1, limit: 100}, handler);
uploadcare.groups.list({page: 1, limit: 100}, handler);
//
//Upload from file
uploadcare.file.upload(fs.createReadStream(path), function(err,res){
//Res should contain returned file ID
console.log(err,res);
});
//
//Upload from URL
uploadcare.file.fromUrl('http://host/image/path', function(err,res){
//Res should contain returned file ID
console.log(err,res);
})
npm install uploadcare
Install uploadcare globally (
npm install -g uploadcare) and you have a CLI tool for interacting with the REST API.
info /
i
Get info for an uploadcare file or group.
# Single file
uc info --pub=demopublickey --priv=demoprivatekey 1b53f25b-ac5e-46e7-9a76-8bf77d755c55
# Group of files
uc info --pub=demopublickey --priv=demoprivatekey 80077b0a-3882-4bbc-b4f4-aabf45ff8fb7~3
-u, --pub Public key to use (REQUIRED)
-r, --priv Private key to use (REQUIRED)
-p, --pretty Pretty print the response