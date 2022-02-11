The fastest way to upload & transform files.
Install Upload.js:
npm install upload-js
Or:
<script src="https://js.upload.io/upload-js/v1"></script>
Upload.js is a small file upload library (7KB) for a powerful file processing platform (upload.io).
You can use them together to:
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://js.upload.io/upload-js/v1"></script>
<script>
const upload = new Upload({
// Replace with your API key. (Get from: https://upload.io/)
apiKey: "..."
});
const uploadFile = upload.createFileInputHandler({
onUploaded: ({ fileUrl, fileId }) => {
alert(`File uploaded!\n${fileUrl}`);
}
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<input type="file" onchange="uploadFile(event)" />
</body>
</html>
//
// JSX: <MyUploadButton />
//
const { Upload } = require("upload-js");
const upload = new Upload({ apiKey: "..." });
const MyUploadButton = () => {
const uploadFile = upload.createFileInputHandler({
onUploaded: ({ fileUrl, fileId }) => {
alert(`File uploaded!\n${fileUrl}`);
}
});
return <input type="file" onChange={uploadFile} />;
};
//
// HTML: <input type="file" on-change="uploadFile" />
//
const { Upload } = require("upload-js");
const upload = new Upload({ apiKey: "..." });
angular
.module("exampleApp", [])
.controller("exampleController", $scope => {
$scope.uploadFile = upload.createFileInputHandler({
onUploaded: ({ fileUrl, fileId }) => {
alert(`File uploaded!\n${fileUrl}`);
}
});
})
.directive("onChange", () => ({
link: (scope, element, attrs) => {
element.on("change", scope.$eval(attrs.onChange));
}
}));
//
// HTML: <input id="example" type="file" @change="uploadFile" />
//
const { Upload } = require("upload-js");
const upload = new Upload({ apiKey: "..." });
const uploadFile = upload.createFileInputHandler({
onUploaded: ({ fileUrl, fileId }) => {
alert(`File uploaded!\n${fileUrl}`);
}
});
const vueApp = new Vue({
el: "#example",
methods: { uploadFile }
});
To resize an image:
https://files.upload.io/<file_id>/jpg;w=400
This example assumes you'll be collecting crop geometry from the user (i.e. through a UI component you've built).
This code works by uploading the original image to Upload.io, and then uploading the crop dimensions as a secondary metadata file. When the metadata file is downloaded via an image transformation (see above) the output will be the cropped image.
See below:
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://js.upload.io/upload-js/v1"></script>
<script>
const upload = new Upload({
// Replace with your API key. (Get from: https://upload.io/)
apiKey: "..."
});
// Step 1: Wait for the original file to upload...
const onOriginalImageUploaded = ({ fileId, fileUrl: originalImageUrl }) => {
// Step 2: Create your crop metadata.
const crop = {
// Full type definition:
// https://github.com/upload-js/upload-image-plugin/blob/main/src/types/ParamsFromFile.ts
input: fileId,
pipeline: {
steps: [
{
geometry: {
// Prompt your user for this...
offset: {
x: 20,
y: 40
},
size: {
width: 200,
height: 100,
type: "widthxheight!"
}
},
type: "crop"
}
]
}
}
// Step 3: Turn crop metadata into a BLOB.
const blob = new Blob([JSON.stringify(crop)], {type: "application/json"});
// Step 4: Upload the crop metadata.
upload
.uploadFile({
file: {
name: `${fileId}_cropped.json`, // Can be anything.
type: blob.type,
size: blob.size,
slice: (start, end) => blob.slice(start, end)
}
})
.then(
// Step 5: Wait for the crop metadata to upload...
({ fileUrl: croppedImageUrl }) => {
// Step 6: Get the cropped image by appending an image transformation slug (e.g. '/jpg') to the crop metadata file's URL.
// Note: '/jpg' is only illustrative -- you must use a transformation slug you've configured in the Upload Dashboard.
alert(`Original image:\n${originalImageUrl}\n\nCropped image:\n${croppedImageUrl}/jpg`)
},
e => console.error(e)
);
};
const uploadFile = upload.createFileInputHandler({
onUploaded: onOriginalImageUploaded
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<input type="file" onchange="uploadFile(event)" />
</body>
</html>
Note: with this approach you can reuse the same original image with multiple different crops (say if the user later changes their mind on the cropping dimensions), so you don't need to keep re-uploading the same original image.
Note: in future we'll provide a UI component that performs this flow out of the box.
