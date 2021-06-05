THIS LIBRARY HAS BEEN DEPRECATED
Starting June 1, 2021, you will no longer be able to upload an unlimited number of images to Google Photos.
We are deprecating this library as it no longer fulfills its primary purpose.
If you wish to upload images to Google Photos in the future, please use the official API.
Google Photos にファイルをアップロード．
Upload photos to Google Photos (Unofficial).
CAUTION | This library use an internal Google Photos API. USE AT YOUR OWN RISK
PUPPETEER_EXECUTABLE_PATH
USE AT YOUR OWN RISK
Download your platform's binary via GitHub Releases.
$ npm install -g upload-gphotos
$ upload-gphotos file [...] [--no-output-json] [--quiet] [-r retry] [-u username] [-p password] [-a albumname] [--aid albumid]
This is also Node.js library.
const fs = require('fs');
const libpath = require('path');
const { GPhotos } = require('upload-gphotos');
const gphotos = new GPhotos();
const filepath = libpath.join(__dirname, './example.jpg');
(async () => {
await gphotos.signin({
username,
password,
});
const album = await gphotos.searchAlbum({ title: 'TestAlbum' });
const photo = await gphotos.upload({
stream: fs.createReadStream(filepath),
size: (await fs.promises.stat(filepath)).size,
filename: libpath.basename(filepath),
});
await album.append(photo);
console.log(photo);
})().catch(console.error);