THIS LIBRARY HAS BEEN DEPRECATED

Starting June 1, 2021, you will no longer be able to upload an unlimited number of images to Google Photos.

We are deprecating this library as it no longer fulfills its primary purpose.

If you wish to upload images to Google Photos in the future, please use the official API.

Google Photos にファイルをアップロード．

Upload photos to Google Photos (Unofficial).

CAUTION | This library use an internal Google Photos API. USE AT YOUR OWN RISK

Requirement

Required: Chrome or Chromium If you installed Chrome to custom path, set PUPPETEER_EXECUTABLE_PATH



Preparation

USE AT YOUR OWN RISK

Turn on "Allowing less secure apps to access your account" https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/6010255 (Optional) Login Google via browser if you haven't login from current IP address. I recommend to login via VNC using fcwu/docker-ubuntu-vnc-desktop.

Other way: using apenwarr/sshuttle FYI: issues#113(comments)



Installation

Executable file (Recommended)

Download your platform's binary via GitHub Releases.

npm

npm install -g upload-gphotos

Usage

$ upload-gphotos file [...] [--no-output-json] [--quiet] [-r retry] [-u username] [-p password] [-a albumname] [--aid albumid]

Library

This is also Node.js library.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const libpath = require ( 'path' ); const { GPhotos } = require ( 'upload-gphotos' ); const gphotos = new GPhotos(); const filepath = libpath.join(__dirname, './example.jpg' ); ( async ( ) => { await gphotos.signin({ username, password, }); const album = await gphotos.searchAlbum({ title : 'TestAlbum' }); const photo = await gphotos.upload({ stream : fs.createReadStream(filepath), size : ( await fs.promises.stat(filepath)).size, filename : libpath.basename(filepath), }); await album.append(photo); console .log(photo); })().catch( console .error);

FAQ