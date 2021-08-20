updtr

Update outdated npm modules with zero pain™

Based on npm outdated , updtr installs the latest version and runs npm test for each dependency. In case the test succeeds, updtr saves the new version number to your package.json . Otherwise, updtr rolls back the conflicting update.

Additionally, it will use yarn instead of npm when a yarn.lock file is present in your project.

Installation

npm install -g updtr

Options

Specify the package manager to use:

npm

yarn

Updtr tries to guess the package manager by looking for a yarn.lock file. If there is one in process.cwd() , it will use yarn. Setting this option overrides that default.

Space separated list of module names that should not be updated.

latest (default): update all packages to the latest version number

non-breaking : update all packages to the latest version number that does not conflict with the installed version number

wanted : update all packages to the latest version number that does not conflict with the version number as specified in the package.json

Specify how updated versions should be saved to the package.json :

smart (default): tries to preserve the current style. Falls back to caret if the style cannot be preserved.

caret : saves ^x.y.z

exact : saves x.y.z

Choose a reporter for the console output:

dense (default): See screenshot

basic : Uses console.log for output, no need for a TTY (e.g when running on CI)

none : No console output

Specify a custom test command. Surround with quotes:

updtr -t "mocha -R spec"

Show test stdout if the update fails.

Specify a custom registry to use.

Please note: yarn does not support to set a custom registry via command line. Use a .npmrc file to achieve this. See also yarnpkg/yarn#606.

Show the current updtr version.

Show all commands.

License

Unlicense