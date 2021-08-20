openbase logo
updtr

by peerigon
4.0.0 (see all)

Update outdated npm modules with zero pain™

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

893

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

updtr

updtr

Update outdated npm modules with zero pain™

Based on npm outdated, updtr installs the latest version and runs npm test for each dependency. In case the test succeeds, updtr saves the new version number to your package.json. Otherwise, updtr rolls back the conflicting update.

Additionally, it will use yarn instead of npm when a yarn.lock file is present in your project.

Made by Peerigon.

updtr

Installation

npm install -g updtr

Options

--use -u

Specify the package manager to use:

  • npm
  • yarn

Updtr tries to guess the package manager by looking for a yarn.lock file. If there is one in process.cwd(), it will use yarn. Setting this option overrides that default.

--exclude --ex

Space separated list of module names that should not be updated.

--update-to --to

  • latest (default): update all packages to the latest version number
  • non-breaking: update all packages to the latest version number that does not conflict with the installed version number
  • wanted: update all packages to the latest version number that does not conflict with the version number as specified in the package.json

--save -s

Specify how updated versions should be saved to the package.json:

  • smart (default): tries to preserve the current style. Falls back to caret if the style cannot be preserved.
  • caret: saves ^x.y.z
  • exact: saves x.y.z

--reporter -r

Choose a reporter for the console output:

  • dense (default): See screenshot
  • basic: Uses console.log for output, no need for a TTY (e.g when running on CI)
  • none: No console output

--test -t

Specify a custom test command. Surround with quotes:

updtr -t "mocha -R spec"

--test-stdout --out

Show test stdout if the update fails.

--registry --reg

Specify a custom registry to use.

Please note: yarn does not support to set a custom registry via command line. Use a .npmrc file to achieve this. See also yarnpkg/yarn#606.

--version

Show the current updtr version.

--help

Show all commands.

License

Unlicense

Sponsors

Updtr is the perfect tool to handle all the library updates your project need. Been using it in production for a while now, it never disapoint with the right configuration ! Do no forget to run your test suite ;)

0

