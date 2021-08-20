Update outdated npm modules with zero pain™
Based on
npm outdated, updtr installs the latest version and runs
npm test for each dependency. In case the test succeeds, updtr saves the new version number to your
package.json. Otherwise, updtr rolls back the conflicting update.
Additionally, it will use
yarn instead of
npm when a
yarn.lock file is present in your project.
Made by Peerigon.
npm install -g updtr
--use
-u
Specify the package manager to use:
npm
yarn
Updtr tries to guess the package manager by looking for a
yarn.lock file. If there is one in
process.cwd(), it will use yarn. Setting this option overrides that default.
--exclude
--ex
Space separated list of module names that should not be updated.
--update-to
--to
latest (default): update all packages to the latest version number
non-breaking: update all packages to the latest version number that does not conflict with the installed version number
wanted: update all packages to the latest version number that does not conflict with the version number as specified in the
package.json
--save
-s
Specify how updated versions should be saved to the
package.json:
smart (default): tries to preserve the current style. Falls back to
caret if the style cannot be preserved.
caret: saves
^x.y.z
exact: saves
x.y.z
--reporter
-r
Choose a reporter for the console output:
dense (default): See screenshot
basic: Uses
console.log for output, no need for a TTY (e.g when running on CI)
none: No console output
--test
-t
Specify a custom test command. Surround with quotes:
updtr -t "mocha -R spec"
--test-stdout
--out
Show test stdout if the update fails.
--registry
--reg
Specify a custom registry to use.
Please note: yarn does not support to set a custom registry via command line. Use a
.npmrc file to achieve this. See also yarnpkg/yarn#606.
--version
Show the current updtr version.
--help
Show all commands.
Unlicense
Updtr is the perfect tool to handle all the library updates your project need. Been using it in production for a while now, it never disapoint with the right configuration ! Do no forget to run your test suite ;)