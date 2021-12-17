updates is a CLI tool which checks for npm dependency updates of the current project and optionally updates
package.json. It is highly configurable and is typically able to complete in less than a second.
# install globally
npm i -g updates
# or install locally as a devDependency and run via `npx updates`
npm i -D updates
Then, check for new updates:
updates
When changes are satisfactory, update
package.json and reinstall modules:
updates -u && npm i
To only reinstall modules when updates are available:
updates -uU && npm i
On a CI, it might be desireable to fail a build when updates are available:
updates -E
See
--help or below for the available options. Option that take multiple arguments can take them either via comma-separated value or by specifying the option multiple times. If an option has a optional
pkg argument but none is given, the option will be applied to all packages instead.
usage: updates [options]
Options:
-u, --update Update versions and write package.json
-p, --prerelease [<pkg,...>] Consider prerelease versions
-R, --release [<pkg,...>] Only use release versions, may downgrade
-g, --greatest [<pkg,...>] Prefer greatest over latest version
-i, --include <pkg,...> Include only given packages
-e, --exclude <pkg,...> Exclude given packages
-t, --types <type,...> Check only given dependency types
-P, --patch [<pkg,...>] Consider only up to semver-patch
-m, --minor [<pkg,...>] Consider only up to semver-minor
-d, --allow-downgrade [<pkg,...>] Allow version downgrades when using latest version
-E, --error-on-outdated Exit with code 2 when updates are available and 0 when not
-U, --error-on-unchanged Exit with code 0 when updates are available and 2 when not
-r, --registry <url> Override npm registry URL
-G, --githubapi <url> Override Github API URL
-f, --file <path> Use given package.json file or module directory
-S, --sockets <num> Maximum number of parallel HTTP sockets opened. Default: 96
-j, --json Output a JSON object
-c, --color Force-enable color output
-n, --no-color Disable color output
-v, --version Print the version
-V, --verbose Print verbose output to stderr
-h, --help Print this help
Examples:
$ updates
$ updates -u
$ updates -u -m -e eslint
$ updates -u -U && rm -rf node_modules && npm i
The JSON output is an object with possible properties
results,
message and
error:
updates -j | jq
{
"results": {
"dependencies": {
"p-map": {
"old": "3.0.0",
"new": "4.0.0",
"info": "https://github.com/sindresorhus/p-map",
"age": "3 days"
}
},
"devDependencies": {
"eslint": {
"old": "6.7.2",
"new": "6.8.0",
"info": "https://github.com/eslint/eslint",
"age": "3 months"
}
}
}
}
© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence