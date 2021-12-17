updates is a CLI tool which checks for npm dependency updates of the current project and optionally updates package.json . It is highly configurable and is typically able to complete in less than a second.

Usage

npm i -g updates npm i -D updates

Then, check for new updates:

updates

When changes are satisfactory, update package.json and reinstall modules:

updates -u && npm i

To only reinstall modules when updates are available:

updates -uU && npm i

On a CI, it might be desireable to fail a build when updates are available:

updates -E

Options

See --help or below for the available options. Option that take multiple arguments can take them either via comma-separated value or by specifying the option multiple times. If an option has a optional pkg argument but none is given, the option will be applied to all packages instead.

usage : updates [options] Options: -u, --update Update versions and write package.json -p, --prerelease Consider prerelease versions -R, --release Only use release versions, may downgrade -g, --greatest Prefer greatest over latest version -i, --include <pkg,...> Include only given packages -e, --exclude <pkg,...> Exclude given packages -t, --types < type ,...> Check only given dependency types -P, --patch Consider only up to semver-patch -m, --minor Consider only up to semver-minor -d, --allow-downgrade Allow version downgrades when using latest version -E, --error-on-outdated Exit with code 2 when updates are available and 0 when not -U, --error-on-unchanged Exit with code 0 when updates are available and 2 when not -r, --registry <url> Override npm registry URL -G, --githubapi <url> Override Github API URL -f, --file <path> Use given package.json file or module directory -S, --sockets <num> Maximum number of parallel HTTP sockets opened. Default: 96 -j, --json Output a JSON object -c, --color Force-enable color output -n, --no-color Disable color output -v, --version Print the version -V, --verbose Print verbose output to stderr -h, --help Print this help Examples: $ updates $ updates -u $ updates -u -m -e eslint $ updates -u -U && rm -rf node_modules && npm i

JSON Output

The JSON output is an object with possible properties results , message and error :

updates -j | jq { "results" : { "dependencies" : { "p-map" : { "old" : "3.0.0" , "new" : "4.0.0" , "info" : "https://github.com/sindresorhus/p-map" , "age" : "3 days" } }, "devDependencies" : { "eslint" : { "old" : "6.7.2" , "new" : "6.8.0" , "info" : "https://github.com/eslint/eslint" , "age" : "3 months" } } } }

© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence