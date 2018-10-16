openbase logo
updated-jqplot

by jqPlot
1.0.9-2 (see all)

A Versatile and Expandable jQuery Plotting Plugin

Popularity

Downloads/wk

593

GitHub Stars

219

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

57

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(MIT AND GPL-2.0)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jQPlot

Pure JavaScript plotting plugin for jQuery.

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/jqPlot

jqPlot home page: http://www.jqplot.com

Users forum: http://groups.google.com/group/jqplot-users

Developers forum: http://groups.google.com/group/jqplot-dev

Examples and unit tests: http://www.jqplot.com/examples

Documentation: http://www.jqplot.com/docs/

Project page and source code: http://www.github.com/jqPlot/jqPlot

Bugs, issues, feature requests: http://www.github.com/jqPlot/jqPlot/issues

Basic Usage Instructions

jqPlot requires jQuery (1.4+ required for certain features). jQuery 1.9.1 is included in the distribution.

To use jqPlot, include jQuery, the jqPlot jQuery plugin, the jqPlot css file and optionally the excanvas script to support IE version prior to IE 9 in your web page:

<!--[if lt IE 9]><script language="javascript" type="text/javascript" src="excanvas.js"></script><![endif]-->
<script language="javascript" type="text/javascript" src="jquery-1.9.1.min.js"></script>
<script language="javascript" type="text/javascript" src="jquery.jqplot.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="jquery.jqplot.css" />

For more information, see the documentation and examples.

Building from source

If you've cloned the repository, you can build a distribution from source.

Requirements and build tools

Getting started

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Clone the repository into the folder of your choice.
  3. Install Node.JS
  4. Run npm install to install the necessary "npm" dependencies like "grunt".

Building with grunt

Build the application and all the documentation, plus create the zip file, ready for distribution with this command:

grunt

Create the application without compression for local use with the command:

grunt build

Legal Notices

Copyright (c) 2009-2015 Chris Leonello

jqPlot is currently available for use in all personal or commercial projects under both the MIT and GPL version 2.0 licenses. This means that you can choose the license that best suits your project and use it accordingly.

jqPlot includes date instance methods and printf/sprintf functions by other authors:

Date instance methods

Author: Ken Snyder (ken d snyder at gmail dot com) Date: 2008-09-10 Version: 2.0.2 (http://kendsnyder.com/sandbox/date/) License: Creative Commons Attribution License 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)

JavaScript printf/sprintf functions

Author: Ash Searle Version: 2007.04.27 http://hexmen.com/blog/2007/03/printf-sprintf/ http://hexmen.com/js/sprintf.js The author (Ash Searle) has placed this code in the public domain: "This code is unrestricted: you are free to use it however you like."

