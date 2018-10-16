Pure JavaScript plotting plugin for jQuery.
jqPlot home page: http://www.jqplot.com
Users forum: http://groups.google.com/group/jqplot-users
Developers forum: http://groups.google.com/group/jqplot-dev
Examples and unit tests: http://www.jqplot.com/examples
Documentation: http://www.jqplot.com/docs/
Project page and source code: http://www.github.com/jqPlot/jqPlot
Bugs, issues, feature requests: http://www.github.com/jqPlot/jqPlot/issues
jqPlot requires jQuery (1.4+ required for certain features). jQuery 1.9.1 is included in the distribution.
To use jqPlot, include jQuery, the jqPlot jQuery plugin, the jqPlot css file and optionally the excanvas script to support IE version prior to IE 9 in your web page:
<!--[if lt IE 9]><script language="javascript" type="text/javascript" src="excanvas.js"></script><![endif]-->
<script language="javascript" type="text/javascript" src="jquery-1.9.1.min.js"></script>
<script language="javascript" type="text/javascript" src="jquery.jqplot.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="jquery.jqplot.css" />
For more information, see the documentation and examples.
If you've cloned the repository, you can build a distribution from source.
npm install to install the necessary "npm" dependencies like "grunt".
Build the application and all the documentation, plus create the zip file, ready for distribution with this command:
grunt
Create the application without compression for local use with the command:
grunt build
Copyright (c) 2009-2015 Chris Leonello
jqPlot is currently available for use in all personal or commercial projects under both the MIT and GPL version 2.0 licenses. This means that you can choose the license that best suits your project and use it accordingly.
jqPlot includes date instance methods and printf/sprintf functions by other authors:
Author: Ken Snyder (ken d snyder at gmail dot com) Date: 2008-09-10 Version: 2.0.2 (http://kendsnyder.com/sandbox/date/) License: Creative Commons Attribution License 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)
Author: Ash Searle Version: 2007.04.27 http://hexmen.com/blog/2007/03/printf-sprintf/ http://hexmen.com/js/sprintf.js The author (Ash Searle) has placed this code in the public domain: "This code is unrestricted: you are free to use it however you like."