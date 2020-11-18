If you've created a repository using a template (see Creating a repository from a template on GitHub), it can be hard to "update" the template when new features are added, since it's not a fork. This package fixes that.
If your repo is based on a template, you can update it using the URL of the original template repo:
npx update-template https://github.com/user/repo
If you're building a template repository, add
update-template as a dependency:
npm install update-template
Then, create a
.templaterc.json file with a list of files you'd like to overwrite:
{
"files": ["src/**/*.js"]
}
Lastly, add an update script to your
package.json with the URL of your repository:
{
"scripts": {
"update-template": "update-template https://github.com/user/repo"
}
}
When users want to update your template, they can run
npm run update-template
If you want to sync your
package.json and
package-lock.json dependencies (without changing keys like the package name), you can add:
{
"npmDependencies": true
}
Similarly, npm scripts can be added:
{
"npmScripts": true
}
Build TypeScript:
npm run build
An open source project by Koj.
