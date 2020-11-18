openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

update-template

by pabio
1.3.1 (see all)

📠 Easily update repos created with GitHub templates

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.7K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

📠 Update Template

If you've created a repository using a template (see Creating a repository from a template on GitHub), it can be hard to "update" the template when new features are added, since it's not a fork. This package fixes that.

Node CI

⭐ Get started

For repositories

If your repo is based on a template, you can update it using the URL of the original template repo:

npx update-template https://github.com/user/repo

For templates

If you're building a template repository, add update-template as a dependency:

npm install update-template

Then, create a .templaterc.json file with a list of files you'd like to overwrite:

{
  "files": ["src/**/*.js"]
}

Lastly, add an update script to your package.json with the URL of your repository:

{
  "scripts": {
    "update-template": "update-template https://github.com/user/repo"
  }
}

When users want to update your template, they can run npm run update-template

If you want to sync your package.json and package-lock.json dependencies (without changing keys like the package name), you can add:

{
  "npmDependencies": true
}

Similarly, npm scripts can be added:

{
  "npmScripts": true
}

👩‍💻 Development

Build TypeScript:

npm run build

📄 License

MIT © Koj

Koj

An open source project by Koj.
Furnish your home in style, for as low as CHF175/month →

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial