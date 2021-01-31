Update notifications for your CLI app

Inform users of your package of updates in a non-intrusive way.

Contents

Install

$ npm install update -notifier

Usage

Simple

const updateNotifier = require ( 'update-notifier' ); const pkg = require ( './package.json' ); updateNotifier({pkg}).notify();

Comprehensive

const updateNotifier = require ( 'update-notifier' ); const pkg = require ( './package.json' ); const notifier = updateNotifier({pkg}); notifier.notify(); console .log(notifier.update);

Options and custom message

const notifier = updateNotifier({ pkg, updateCheckInterval : 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 }); if (notifier.update) { console .log( `Update available: ${notifier.update.latest} ` ); }

How

Whenever you initiate the update notifier and it's not within the interval threshold, it will asynchronously check with npm in the background for available updates, then persist the result. The next time the notifier is initiated, the result will be loaded into the .update property. This prevents any impact on your package startup performance. The update check is done in a unref'ed child process. This means that if you call process.exit , the check will still be performed in its own process.

The first time the user runs your app, it will check for an update, and even if an update is available, it will wait the specified updateCheckInterval before notifying the user. This is done to not be annoying to the user, but might surprise you as an implementer if you're testing whether it works. Check out example.js to quickly test out update-notifier and see how you can test that it works in your app.

API

Checks if there is an available update. Accepts options defined below. Returns an instance with an .update property if there is an available update, otherwise undefined .

options

Type: object

pkg

Type: object

name

Required\ Type: string

version

Required\ Type: string

Type: number \ Default: 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 (1 day)

How often to check for updates.

shouldNotifyInNpmScript

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Allows notification to be shown when running as an npm script.

distTag

Type: string \ Default: 'latest'

Which dist-tag to use to find the latest version.

Check update information.

Returns an object with:

latest (String) - Latest version.

(String) - Latest version. current (String) - Current version.

(String) - Current version. type (String) - Type of current update. Possible values: latest , major , minor , patch , prerelease , build .

(String) - Type of current update. Possible values: , , , , , . name (String) - Package name.

Convenience method to display a notification message. (See screenshot)

Only notifies if there is an update and the process is TTY.

options

Type: object

defer

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Defer showing the notification to after the process has exited.

message

Type: string \ Default: See above screenshot

Message that will be shown when an update is available.

Available placeholders:

{packageName} - Package name.

- Package name. {currentVersion} - Current version.

- Current version. {latestVersion} - Latest version.

- Latest version. {updateCommand} - Update command.

notifier.notify({ message : 'Run `{updateCommand}` to update.' });

isGlobal

Type: boolean \ Default: Auto-detect

Include the -g argument in the default message's npm i recommendation. You may want to change this if your CLI package can be installed as a dependency of another project, and don't want to recommend a global installation. This option is ignored if you supply your own message (see above).

boxenOptions

Type: object \ Default: {padding: 1, margin: 1, align: 'center', borderColor: 'yellow', borderStyle: 'round'} (See screenshot)

Options object that will be passed to boxen .

User settings

Users of your module have the ability to opt-out of the update notifier by changing the optOut property to true in ~/.config/configstore/update-notifier-[your-module-name].json . The path is available in notifier.config.path .

Users can also opt-out by setting the environment variable NO_UPDATE_NOTIFIER with any value or by using the --no-update-notifier flag on a per run basis.

The check is also skipped automatically:

on CI

in unit tests (when the NODE_ENV environment variable is test )

About

The idea for this module came from the desire to apply the browser update strategy to CLI tools, where everyone is always on the latest version. We first tried automatic updating, which we discovered wasn't popular. This is the second iteration of that idea, but limited to just update notifications.

Users

There are a bunch projects using it:

npm - Package manager for JavaScript

Yeoman - Modern workflows for modern webapps

AVA - Simple concurrent test runner

XO - JavaScript happiness style linter

Node GH - GitHub command line tool

And 2700+ more…