Update notifications for your CLI app
Inform users of your package of updates in a non-intrusive way.
$ npm install update-notifier
const updateNotifier = require('update-notifier');
const pkg = require('./package.json');
updateNotifier({pkg}).notify();
const updateNotifier = require('update-notifier');
const pkg = require('./package.json');
// Checks for available update and returns an instance
const notifier = updateNotifier({pkg});
// Notify using the built-in convenience method
notifier.notify();
// `notifier.update` contains some useful info about the update
console.log(notifier.update);
/*
{
latest: '1.0.1',
current: '1.0.0',
type: 'patch', // Possible values: latest, major, minor, patch, prerelease, build
name: 'pageres'
}
*/
const notifier = updateNotifier({
pkg,
updateCheckInterval: 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 // 1 week
});
if (notifier.update) {
console.log(`Update available: ${notifier.update.latest}`);
}
Whenever you initiate the update notifier and it's not within the interval threshold, it will asynchronously check with npm in the background for available updates, then persist the result. The next time the notifier is initiated, the result will be loaded into the
.update property. This prevents any impact on your package startup performance.
The update check is done in a unref'ed child process. This means that if you call
process.exit, the check will still be performed in its own process.
The first time the user runs your app, it will check for an update, and even if an update is available, it will wait the specified
updateCheckInterval before notifying the user. This is done to not be annoying to the user, but might surprise you as an implementer if you're testing whether it works. Check out
example.js to quickly test out
update-notifier and see how you can test that it works in your app.
Checks if there is an available update. Accepts options defined below. Returns an instance with an
.update property if there is an available update, otherwise
undefined.
Type:
object
Type:
object
Required\
Type:
string
Required\
Type:
string
Type:
number\
Default:
1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 (1 day)
How often to check for updates.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Allows notification to be shown when running as an npm script.
Type:
string\
Default:
'latest'
Which dist-tag to use to find the latest version.
Check update information.
Returns an
object with:
latest (String) - Latest version.
current (String) - Current version.
type (String) - Type of current update. Possible values:
latest,
major,
minor,
patch,
prerelease,
build.
name (String) - Package name.
Convenience method to display a notification message. (See screenshot)
Only notifies if there is an update and the process is TTY.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Defer showing the notification to after the process has exited.
Type:
string\
Default: See above screenshot
Message that will be shown when an update is available.
Available placeholders:
{packageName} - Package name.
{currentVersion} - Current version.
{latestVersion} - Latest version.
{updateCommand} - Update command.
notifier.notify({message: 'Run `{updateCommand}` to update.'});
// Output:
// Run `npm install update-notifier-tester@1.0.0` to update.
Type:
boolean\
Default: Auto-detect
Include the
-g argument in the default message's
npm i recommendation. You may want to change this if your CLI package can be installed as a dependency of another project, and don't want to recommend a global installation. This option is ignored if you supply your own
message (see above).
Type:
object\
Default:
{padding: 1, margin: 1, align: 'center', borderColor: 'yellow', borderStyle: 'round'} (See screenshot)
Options object that will be passed to
boxen.
Users of your module have the ability to opt-out of the update notifier by changing the
optOut property to
true in
~/.config/configstore/update-notifier-[your-module-name].json. The path is available in
notifier.config.path.
Users can also opt-out by setting the environment variable
NO_UPDATE_NOTIFIER with any value or by using the
--no-update-notifier flag on a per run basis.
The check is also skipped automatically:
NODE_ENV environment variable is
test)
The idea for this module came from the desire to apply the browser update strategy to CLI tools, where everyone is always on the latest version. We first tried automatic updating, which we discovered wasn't popular. This is the second iteration of that idea, but limited to just update notifications.
There are a bunch projects using it:
Working on same project with regular checking for updates could be hectic sometimes update notifier solves a load of problem it will notify user when the update is available. Easy to use and has good outcome
i have used it within my learning project as if we set update notifier and run npm it eventually in background check for updates and notify us,which helps alot and save burden.