Persistent functional object updates on vanilla js data structures (wraps react-addons-update)

Quick Examples

import {updateIn, merge, push, unshift, splice, assoc, dissoc} from 'update-in' ; const val = { a : { b : 0 , c : 2 }, xs : [ 1 , 2 ]}; updateIn(val, [ 'a' , 'b' ], v => v+ 1 ) updateIn(val, [ 'a' , 'b' ], v => v+ 10 ) let add = ( ...args ) => args.reduce( ( a,b )=> a+b, 0 ); updateIn(val, [ 'a' , 'b' ], add, 1 , 2 , 3 ) updateIn(val, [ 'a' , 'b' ], v => 99 ) merge({ x : 1 , y : 1 }, { y : 2 , z : 2 }) updateIn(val, [ 'a' ], merge, { c : 99 , d : 99 }) updateIn(val, [ 'xs' ], push, [ 3 ]) updateIn(val, [ 'xs' ], push, [ 99 ]) updateIn(val, [ 'xs' ], unshift, [ 0 ]) updateIn(val, [ 'xs' ], splice, [[ 1 , 1 , 20 ]]) updateIn(val, [ 'xs' ], splice, [[ 0 , 1 , 6 , 5 ], [ 4 , 0 , 99 , 99 ]]) updateIn(val, [ 'a' ], assoc, 'b' , 1 ); updateIn(val, [ 'a' ], assoc, 'b' , 5 , 'c' , 6 ); updateIn(val, [ 'a' ], assoc, 'd' , 4 ); updateIn(val, [ 'a' ], assoc, 'd' , 4 , 'e' , 6 ); updateIn(val, [ 'a' ], assoc, 'd' , 4 , 'e' ) updateIn(val, [ 'xs' ], assoc, 0 , 3 ); updateIn(val, [ 'xs' ], assoc, 0 , 3 , 1 , 4 ); updateIn(val, [ 'xs' ], assoc, 2 , 3 ); updateIn(val, [ 'xs' ], assoc, 1 , false , 0 ) updateIn(val, [ 'xs' ], assoc, 1.5 , 'not an int' ) updateIn(val, [ 'xs' ], assoc, -1 , 'negative index?' ) updateIn(val, [ 'xs' ], assoc, 3 , 'sparse arrays?' ) const collections = { object : { foo : 1 , bar : 2 , baz : 3 }, array : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ] }; updateIn(collections, [ 'object' ], dissoc, 'bar' ) updateIn(collections, [ 'object' ], dissoc, 'foo' , 'baz' ) updateIn(collections, [ 'array' ], dissoc, 1 ) updateIn(collections, [ 'array' ], dissoc, 2 , 3 , 4 ) updateIn(collections, [ 'array' ], dissoc, 1 , 3 , 5 )

These combinators use structure sharing to preserve === for unchanged nodes, structure sharing is provided by react-addons-update. As of React 0.14, react-addons-update requires all of React as a peer dependency.

Bigger example