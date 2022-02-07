A drop-in module that adds autoUpdating capabilities to Electron apps
Powered by the free and open-source update.electronjs.org service.
Before using this module, make sure your Electron app meets these criteria:
npm i update-electron-app
Drop this anywhere in your main process:
require('update-electron-app')()
That's it! Here's what happens by default:
package.json file.
ready event; the module figures that out.
You can also specify custom options:
require('update-electron-app')({
repo: 'github-user/repo',
updateInterval: '1 hour',
logger: require('electron-log')
})
update(options)
Options:
repo String (optional) - A GitHub repository in the format
owner/repo. Defaults to your
package.json's
"repository" field
host String (optional) - Defaults to
https://update.electronjs.org
updateInterval String (optional) - How frequently to check for updates. Defaults to
10 minutes. Minimum allowed interval is
5 minutes.
logger Object (optional) - A custom logger object that defines a
log function. Defaults to
console. See electron-log, a module that aggregates logs from main and renderer processes into a single file.
notifyUser Boolean (optional) - Defaults to
true. When enabled the user will be
prompted to apply the update immediately after download.
For macOS, you'll need to build a
.zip file and include it in your GitHub Release.
Use electron-forge or electron-installer-zip to package your app as a zip.
For Windows, you'll need to build a
.exe file and include it in your GitHub Release.
Windows apps have an update process that requires multiple application restarts. You can use the electron-squirrel-startup module to improve this behavior.
Yes :)
MIT
If your app is packaged with
electron-builder, you may not need this module.
Builder has its own built-in mechanism for updating apps. Find out more at
electron.build/auto-update.