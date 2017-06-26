openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uc

update-copyright

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0 (see all)

Update a copyright statement with the current year. Also makes minor corrections.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

367

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

update-copyright NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Update a copyright statement with the current year. Also makes minor corrections.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save update-copyright

Usage

copyright(string, options);

Pass a string with a copyright statement to update, and it will be parsed and updated.

var copyright = require('update-copyright');

copyright('Copyright (c) 2015, Jon Schlinkert.');
//=> 'Copyright (c) 2015-2016, Jon Schlinkert.'

copyright('Copyright (c) 2012, 2015, Jon Schlinkert.');
//=> 'Copyright (c) 2012, 2015-2016, Jon Schlinkert.'

The current year is updated/appended to existing years. The rest of the information will stay the same unless new information is passed.

Lazy mode

If you're too lazy to pass anything at all, that's okay! You get a free copyright statement with the current year, using data from package.json!

copyright();
//=> 'Copyright (c) 2016, Jon Schlinkert.'

Optionally fills in author

Example

If the author is missing it will be filled in with the author from package.json.

copyright('Copyright (c) 2014.');
//=> 'Copyright (c) 2014-2015, Jon Schlinkert.'

Fixes Misspellings

It will use the author from package.json if a misspelling seems obvious (according to its Levenshtein distance):

copyright('Copyright (c) 2014, Jon Shlinert');
//=> 'Copyright (c) 2014, 2016, Jon Schlinkert.'

See the tests for more examples.

Options

A template is used to create the new copyright statement, and the options object is merged with the context that is passed to the template.

context

  1. The (context) object is populated with data from the parsed (old) copyright statement
  2. The object is then updated with the current year, author from package.json, and any other data you pass on the options.

Custom context

This is what the context object looks like. To override anything on the context just pass the property and value on the options:

{ year: '2015',
  prefix: 'Copyright',
  symbol: '(c)',
  template: '<%= prefix %><%= symbol ? (" " + symbol + " ") : "" %><%= years %>, <%= authors %>.',
  statement: 'Copyright (c) 2015, Jon Schlinkert',
  dateRange: '2014',
  latest: '2014',
  author: 'Jon Schlinkert' }

Example

Pass any custom data (as shown above) on the options:

copyright('Copyright (c) 2015.', {author: 'Foo Bar'});
//=> 'Copyright (c) 2015-2016, Foo Bar.'

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
38jonschlinkert
1david-w-millar

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on June 26, 2017.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial