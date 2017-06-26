Update a copyright statement with the current year. Also makes minor corrections.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save update-copyright

Usage

copyright(string, options);

Pass a string with a copyright statement to update, and it will be parsed and updated.

var copyright = require ( 'update-copyright' ); copyright( 'Copyright (c) 2015, Jon Schlinkert.' ); copyright( 'Copyright (c) 2012, 2015, Jon Schlinkert.' );

The current year is updated/appended to existing years. The rest of the information will stay the same unless new information is passed.

Lazy mode

If you're too lazy to pass anything at all, that's okay! You get a free copyright statement with the current year, using data from package.json!

copyright();

Optionally fills in author

Example

If the author is missing it will be filled in with the author from package.json.

copyright( 'Copyright (c) 2014.' );

Fixes Misspellings

It will use the author from package.json if a misspelling seems obvious (according to its Levenshtein distance):

copyright( 'Copyright (c) 2014, Jon Shlinert' );

See the tests for more examples.

Options

A template is used to create the new copyright statement, and the options object is merged with the context that is passed to the template.

context

The (context) object is populated with data from the parsed (old) copyright statement The object is then updated with the current year, author from package.json, and any other data you pass on the options.

Custom context

This is what the context object looks like. To override anything on the context just pass the property and value on the options:

{ year : '2015' , prefix : 'Copyright' , symbol : '(c)' , template : '<%= prefix %><%= symbol ? (" " + symbol + " ") : "" %><%= years %>, <%= authors %>.' , statement : 'Copyright (c) 2015, Jon Schlinkert' , dateRange : '2014' , latest : '2014' , author : 'Jon Schlinkert' }

Example

Pass any custom data (as shown above) on the options:

copyright( 'Copyright (c) 2015.' , { author : 'Foo Bar' });

About

Contributors

Commits Contributor 38 jonschlinkert 1 david-w-millar

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on June 26, 2017.