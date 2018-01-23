Be scalable! Update is a new, open source developer framework and CLI for automating updates of any kind in code projects.
Install Update's CLI and an example updater globally:
$ npm install --global update && updater-example
Initialize
update:
$ update init
Run update:
$ update
All updating is accomplished using plugins called updaters, which are run by command line or API, and can be installed globally, locally, or created in a local
updatefile.js.
You can create your own updaters using Update's API, or install updaters using npm, to do things like:
jshint to
eslint or the other way around, or any other detail)
update init, then projects under your maintenance will convert to the the conventions you prefer within milliseconds after running
update.
Here are some random example commits after running
$ update.
|Project/Commit
|Updaters used
|generate-scaffold
editorconfig,
travis
|updater-editorconfig
editorconfig,
eslint,
travis,
license
|expand-target
editorconfig,
eslint,
travis,
package
.src and
.dest to read and write globs of files.
Install update
To use Update's CLI,
update must first be installed globally with npm:
$ npm install --global update
This adds the
update command to your system path, allowing it to be run from anywhere.
Updaters can be found on npm, but if you're not familiar with how Update works, we recommend installing
updater-example:
$ npm install --global updater-example
Create "example.txt"
In the current working directory, create an empty file named
example.txt.
Run
As a habit, when using
update make sure your work is committed, then run:
$ update example
This appends the string
foo to the contents of
example.txt. Visit the updater-example project for additional steps and guidance.
Update ships with the following built-in tasks. These will be externalized to an updater or generate generator at some point.
Select the updaters to run every time
update is run. Use
--add to add additional updaters, and
--remove to remove them. You can run this command whenever you want to update your preferences, like after installing new updaters.
Example
$ update init
Display a list of currently installed updaters.
Example
$ update defaults:list
# aliased as
$ update list
Display a help menu of available commands and flags.
Example
$ update defaults:help
# aliased as
$ update help
Show the list of updaters that are registered to run on the current project.
Example
$ update defaults:show
# aliased as
$ update show
Default task for the built-in
defaults generator.
Example
$ update help
Usage: update <command> [options]
Command: updater or tasks to run
Options:
--config, -c Save a configuration value to the `update` object in package.json
--cwd Set or display the current working directory
--help, -h Display this help menu
--init, -i Prompts you to choose the updaters to automatically run (your "queue")
--add Add updaters to your queue
--remove Remove updaters from your queue
--run Force tasks to run regardless of command line flags used
--silent, -S Silence all tasks and updaters in the terminal
--show <key> Display the value of <key>
--version, -V Display the current version of update
--verbose, -v Display all verbose logging messages
Examples:
# run updater "foo"
$ update foo
# run task "bar" from updater "foo"
$ update foo:bar
# run multiple tasks from updater "foo"
$ update foo:bar,baz,qux
# run a sub-generator from updater "foo"
$ update foo.abc
# run task "xyz" from sub-generator "foo.abc"
$ update foo.abc:xyz
Update attempts to automatically determine if "foo" is a task or updater.
If there is a conflict, you can force update to run updater "foo"
by specifying its default task. Example: `$ update foo:default`
updateupdater
Plugins from any applications built on base should work with Update (and can be used in your updater):
baseplugin keyword
assembleplugin keyword
generateplugin keyword
templatesplugin keyword
updateplugin keyword
verbplugin keyword
Visit the updater documentation guide to learn how to use, author and publish updaters.
Customize settings and default behavior using the
update property in package.json. These values will override global defaults.
{
"update": {
"updaters": ["package", "license", "keywords"]
}
}
The following options may be defined in package.json.
The updaters to run on the current project.
Example
Run
updater-license and
updater-package on the current project:
{
"update": {
"updaters": ["package", "license"]
}
}
Changelog entries are classified using the following labels from keep-a-changelog:
added: for new features
changed: for changes in existing functionality
deprecated: for once-stable features removed in upcoming releases
removed: for deprecated features removed in this release
fixed: for any bug fixes
Custom labels used in this changelog:
dependencies: bumps dependencies
housekeeping: code re-organization, minor edits, or other changes that don't fit in one of the other categories.
Heads up!
Please let us know if any of the following heading links are broken. Thanks!
fixed
app.cwd in the current instance is the cwd defined by the user on the options or argv.
added
app.home(), which resolves to
~/ or the user-defined
options.homedir. This directory is used to determine the base directory for user-defined templates.
app.common object (e.g.
app.common.set() etc)
home updater. If an
updatefile.js exists in the
~/update directory (this will be customizable, but it's not yet), this file will be loaded and
.use()d as a plugin before other updaters are loaded. You can use this to set options, add defaults, etc. But you can also run it explictly via commandline with the
update home command.
fixed
app.cwd so that it's updated when
app.options.dest (
--dest) is set
First stable release!
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Please read the contributing guide for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
