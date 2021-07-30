upath v2.0.1

A drop-in replacement / proxy to nodejs's path that:

Replaces the windows \ with the unix / in all string params & results. This has significant positives - see below.

Adds filename extensions functions addExt , trimExt , removeExt , changeExt , and defaultExt .

Add a normalizeSafe function to preserve any meaningful leading ./ & a normalizeTrim which additionally trims any useless ending / .

Plus a helper toUnix that simply converts \ to / and consolidates duplicates.

Notes:

upath.sep is set to '/' for seamless replacement (as of 1.0.3).

upath has no runtime dependencies, except built-in path (as of 1.0.4)

travis-ci tested in node versions 8 to 14 (on linux)

Also tested on Windows / node@12.18.0 (without CI)

History brief:

1.x : Initial release and various features / fixes

2.0.0 : Adding UNC paths support - see https://github.com/anodynos/upath/pull/38

Why ?

Normal path doesn't convert paths to a unified format (ie / ) before calculating paths ( normalize , join ), which can lead to numerous problems. Also path joining, normalization etc on the two formats is not consistent, depending on where it runs. Running path on Windows yields different results than when it runs on Linux / Mac.

In general, if you code your paths logic while developing on Unix/Mac and it runs on Windows, you may run into problems when using path .

Note that using Unix / on Windows works perfectly inside nodejs (and other languages), so there's no reason to stick to the Windows legacy at all.

Examples / specs

Check out the different (improved) behavior to vanilla path :

`upath.normalize(path)` --returns--> ✓ `'c:/windows/nodejs/path'` ---> `'c:/windows/nodejs/path'` // equal to `path.normalize()` ✓ `'c:/windows/../nodejs/path'` ---> `'c:/nodejs/path'` // equal to `path.normalize()` ✓ `'c: \ \ windows \ \ nodejs \ \ path'` ---> `'c:/windows/nodejs/path'` // `path.normalize()` gives `'c: \ windows \ nodejs \ path '` ✓ `'c: \ \ windows \ \ .. \ \ nodejs \ \ path'` ---> `'c:/nodejs/path'` // `path.normalize()` gives `'c: \ windows \ . . \ nodejs \ path '` ✓ `'/windows \ \ unix/mixed'` ---> `'/windows/unix/mixed'` // `path.normalize()` gives `'/windows \ unix /mixed'` ✓ `' \ \ windows//unix/mixed'` ---> `'/windows/unix/mixed'` // `path.normalize()` gives `' \ windows /unix/mixed'` ✓ `' \ \ windows \ \ .. \ \ unix/mixed/'` ---> `'/unix/mixed/'` // `path.normalize()` gives `' \ windows \ . . \ unix /mixed/'`

Joining paths can also be a problem:

`upath.join(paths...)` --returns--> ✓ ` 'some/nodejs/deep' , '../path' ` ---> ` 'some/nodejs/path' ` ✓ ` 'some/nodejs\\windows' , '../path' ` ---> ` 'some/nodejs/path' ` ✓ ` 'some\\windows\\only' , '..\\path' ` ---> ` 'some/windows/path' `

Parsing with path.parse() should also be consistent across OSes:

upath.parse(path) --returns-->

✓ ` 'c:\Windows\Directory\somefile.ext' ` ---> `{ root: '' , dir: 'c:/Windows/Directory' , base: 'somefile.ext' , ext: '.ext' , name: 'somefile'

} // path.parse() gives '{ root: '', dir: '', base: 'c:\Windows\Directory\somefile.ext', ext: '.ext', name: 'c:\Windows\Directory\somefile' }' ✓ '/root/of/unix/somefile.ext' ---> { root: '/', dir: '/root/of/unix', base: 'somefile.ext', ext: '.ext', name: 'somefile' } // equal to path.parse()`

Added functions

Just converts all ` to /` and consolidates duplicates, without performing any normalization.

Examples / specs

`upath.toUnix( path )` ✓ ` './/windows\//unix//mixed////' ` ✓ ` '..///windows\..\\unix/mixed' `

Exactly like path.normalize(path) , but it keeps the first meaningful ./ or // .

Note that the unix / is returned everywhere, so windows \ is always converted to unix / .

Examples / specs & how it differs from vanilla path

`upath.normalizeSafe(path)` --returns--> ✓ `''` ---> `'.'` ✓ `'.'` ---> `'.'` ✓ `'./'` ---> `'./'` ✓ `'.//'` ---> `'./'` ✓ `'.\\'` ---> `'./'` ✓ `'.\\//'` ---> `'./'` ✓ `'./..'` ---> `'..'` ✓ `'.//..'` ---> `'..'` ✓ `'./../'` ---> `'../'` ✓ `'.\\..\\'` ---> `'../'` ✓ `'./../dep'` ---> `'../dep'` ✓ `'../dep'` ---> `'../dep'` ✓ `'../path/dep'` ---> `'../path/dep'` ✓ `'../path/../dep'` ---> `'../dep'` ✓ `'dep'` ---> `'dep'` ✓ `'path//dep'` ---> `'path/dep'` ✓ `'./dep'` ---> `'./dep'` ✓ `'./path/dep'` ---> `'./path/dep'` ✓ `'./path/../dep'` ---> `'./dep'` ✓ `'.//windows\\unix/mixed/'` ---> `'./windows/unix/mixed/'` ✓ `'..//windows\\unix/mixed'` ---> `'../windows/unix/mixed'` ✓ `'windows\\unix/mixed/'` ---> `'windows/unix/mixed/'` ✓ `'..//windows\\..\\unix/mixed'` ---> `'../unix/mixed'` ✓ `'\\\\server\\share\\file'` ---> `'//server/share/file'` ✓ `'//server/share/file'` ---> `'//server/share/file'` ✓ `'\\\\?\\UNC\\server\\share\\file'` ---> `'//?/UNC/server/share/file'` ✓ `'\\\\LOCALHOST\\c$\\temp\\file'` ---> `'//LOCALHOST/c$/temp/file'` ✓ `'\\\\?\\c:\\temp\\file'` ---> `'//?/c:/temp/file'` ✓ `'\\\\.\\c:\\temp\\file'` ---> `'//./c:/temp/file'` ✓ `'//./c:/temp/file'` ---> `'//./c:/temp/file'` ✓ `'////\\.\\c:/temp\\//file'` ---> `'//./c:/temp/file'`

Exactly like path.normalizeSafe(path) , but it trims any useless ending / .

Examples / specs

`upath.normalizeTrim(path)` --returns--> ✓ `'./'` ---> `'.'` ✓ `'./../'` ---> `'..'` ✓ `'./../dep/'` ---> `'../dep'` ✓ `'path//dep\\'` ---> `'path/dep'` ✓ `'.//windows\\unix/mixed/'` ---> `'./windows/unix/mixed'`

Exactly like path.join() , but it keeps the first meaningful ./ or // .

Note that the unix / is returned everywhere, so windows \ is always converted to unix / .

Examples / specs & how it differs from vanilla path

`upath.joinSafe(path)` --returns--> ✓ ` 'some/nodejs/deep' , '../path' ` ---> ` 'some/nodejs/path' ` ✓ ` './some/local/unix/' , '../path' ` ---> ` './some/local/path' ` ✓ ` './some\\current\\mixed' , '..\\path' ` ---> ` './some/current/path' ` ✓ ` '../some/relative/destination' , '..\\path' ` ---> ` '../some/relative/path' ` ✓ ` '\\\\server\\share\\file' , '..\\path' ` ---> ` '//server/share/path' ` ✓ ` '\\\\.\\c:\\temp\\file' , '..\\path' ` ---> ` '//./c:/temp/path' ` ✓ ` '//server/share/file' , '../path' ` ---> ` '//server/share/path' ` ✓ ` '//./c:/temp/file' , '../path' ` ---> ` '//./c:/temp/path' `

Added functions for filename extension manipulation.

Happy notes:

In all functions you can:

use both .ext & ext - the dot . on the extension is always adjusted correctly.

omit the ext param (pass null/undefined/empty string) and the common sense thing will happen.

ignore specific extensions from being considered as valid ones (eg .min , .dev .aLongExtIsNotAnExt etc), hence no trimming or replacement takes place on them.

Adds .ext to filename , but only if it doesn't already have the exact extension.

Examples / specs

`upath.addExt(filename, 'js' )` --returns--> ✓ ` 'myfile /addExt'` ---> ` 'myfile /addExt.js'` ✓ ` 'myfile /addExt.txt'` ---> ` 'myfile /addExt.txt.js'` ✓ ` 'myfile /addExt.js'` ---> ` 'myfile /addExt.js'` ✓ ` 'myfile /addExt.min. '` ---> `' myfile/addExt.min..js'`

It adds nothing if no ext param is passed.

`upath.addExt(filename)` --returns--> ✓ `'myfile/addExt'` ---> `'myfile/addExt'` ✓ `'myfile/addExt.txt'` ---> `'myfile/addExt.txt'` ✓ `'myfile/addExt.js'` ---> `'myfile/addExt.js'` ✓ `'myfile/addExt.min.'` ---> `'myfile/addExt.min.'`

Trims a filename's extension.

Extensions are considered to be up to maxSize chars long, counting the dot (defaults to 7).

An Array of ignoreExts (eg ['.min'] ) prevents these from being considered as extension, thus are not trimmed.

Examples / specs

`upath.trimExt(filename)` --returns--> ✓ ` 'my /trimedExt.txt'` ---> ` 'my /trimedExt'` ✓ ` 'my /trimedExt'` ---> ` 'my /trimedExt'` ✓ ` 'my /trimedExt.min'` ---> ` 'my /trimedExt'` ✓ ` 'my /trimedExt.min.js'` ---> ` 'my /trimedExt.min'` ✓ ` '../my/trimedExt.longExt' ` ---> ` '../my/trimedExt.longExt' `

It is ignoring .min & .dev as extensions, and considers exts with up to 8 chars.

`upath.trimExt(filename, [ 'min' , '.dev' ], 8 )` --returns--> ✓ ` 'my /trimedExt.txt'` ---> ` 'my /trimedExt'` ✓ ` 'my /trimedExt.min'` ---> ` 'my /trimedExt.min'` ✓ ` 'my /trimedExt.dev'` ---> ` 'my /trimedExt.dev'` ✓ ` '../my/trimedExt.longExt' ` ---> ` '../my/trimedExt' ` ✓ ` '../my/trimedExt.longRExt' ` ---> ` '../my/trimedExt.longRExt' `

Removes the specific ext extension from filename, if it has it. Otherwise it leaves it as is. As in all upath functions, it be .ext or ext .

Examples / specs

`upath.removeExt(filename, '.js' )` --returns--> ✓ ` 'removedExt .js'` ---> ` 'removedExt' ` ✓ ` 'removedExt .txt.js'` ---> ` 'removedExt .txt'` ✓ ` 'notRemoved .txt'` ---> ` 'notRemoved .txt'`

It does not care about the length of exts.

`upath.removeExt(filename, '.longExt' )` --returns--> ✓ ` 'removedExt .longExt'` ---> ` 'removedExt' ` ✓ ` 'removedExt .txt.longExt'` ---> ` 'removedExt .txt'` ✓ ` 'notRemoved .txt'` ---> ` 'notRemoved .txt'`

Changes a filename's extension to ext . If it has no (valid) extension, it adds it.

Valid extensions are considered to be up to maxSize chars long, counting the dot (defaults to 7).

An Array of ignoreExts (eg ['.min'] ) prevents these from being considered as extension, thus are not changed - the new extension is added instead.

Examples / specs

`upath.changeExt(filename, '.js' )` --returns--> ✓ ` 'my / module .min'` ---> ` 'my / module .js'` ✓ ` 'my / module .coffee'` ---> ` 'my / module .js'` ✓ ` 'my /module'` ---> ` 'my / module .js'` ✓ ` 'file /withDot. '` ---> `' file/withDot.js'` ✓ ` 'file /change.longExt'` ---> ` 'file /change.longExt.js'`

If no ext param is given, it trims the current extension (if any).

`upath.changeExt(filename)` --returns--> ✓ ` 'my / module .min'` ---> ` 'my /module'` ✓ ` 'my / module .coffee'` ---> ` 'my /module'` ✓ ` 'my /module'` ---> ` 'my /module'` ✓ ` 'file /withDot. '` ---> `' file/withDot'` ✓ ` 'file /change.longExt'` ---> ` 'file /change.longExt'`

It is ignoring .min & .dev as extensions, and considers exts with up to 8 chars.

`upath.changeExt(filename, 'js' , [ 'min' , '.dev' ], 8 )` --returns--> ✓ ` 'my / module .coffee'` ---> ` 'my / module .js'` ✓ ` 'file /notValidExt.min'` ---> ` 'file /notValidExt.min.js'` ✓ ` 'file /notValidExt.dev'` ---> ` 'file /notValidExt.dev.js'` ✓ ` 'file /change.longExt'` ---> ` 'file /change.js'` ✓ ` 'file /change.longRExt'` ---> ` 'file /change.longRExt.js'`

Adds .ext to filename , only if it doesn't already have any old extension.

(Old) extensions are considered to be up to maxSize chars long, counting the dot (defaults to 7).

An Array of ignoreExts (eg ['.min'] ) will force adding default .ext even if one of these is present.

Examples / specs

`upath.defaultExt(filename, 'js' )` --returns--> ✓ ` 'fileWith /defaultExt'` ---> ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.js'` ✓ ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.js'` ---> ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.js'` ✓ ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.min'` ---> ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.min'` ✓ ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.longExt'` ---> ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.longExt.js'`

If no ext param is passed, it leaves filename intact.

`upath.defaultExt(filename)` --returns--> ✓ ` 'fileWith /defaultExt'` ---> ` 'fileWith /defaultExt'` ✓ ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.js'` ---> ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.js'` ✓ ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.min'` ---> ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.min'` ✓ ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.longExt'` ---> ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.longExt'`

It is ignoring .min & .dev as extensions, and considers exts with up to 8 chars.

`upath.defaultExt(filename, 'js' , [ 'min' , '.dev' ], 8 )` --returns--> ✓ ` 'fileWith /defaultExt'` ---> ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.js'` ✓ ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.min'` ---> ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.min.js'` ✓ ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.dev'` ---> ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.dev.js'` ✓ ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.longExt'` ---> ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.longExt'` ✓ ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.longRext'` ---> ` 'fileWith /defaultExt.longRext.js'`

