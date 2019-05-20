openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uos

uos

by Colin van Eenige
1.2.0 (see all)

🐭 A tiny 250b scroll listener with progress.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

761

GitHub Stars

352

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Update On Scroll (uos)

npm version gzip size license dependencies TypeScript

Update On Scroll (uos) is a tiny library to provide the easiest way for updating values on scroll. Based on percentual or pixel based begin and end values, progress is returned trough a callback.

This utility can be useful for CSS animations, DOM changes, WebGL transitions or anything that can be updated based on a progress value.

Features:

  • Small in size, no dependencies
  • Percentage or pixel based values
  • Optimized for multiple instances

Install

$ npm install --save uos

Usage

Import the library:

import updateOnScroll from 'uos';

Update an element based on pixels:

updateOnScroll(100, 500, progress => {
  // Progress between 100px and 500px
});

Update an element based on percentages:

updateOnScroll(0.2, 0.6, progress => {
  // Progress between 20% and 60%
});

Only a single scroll listener will be used regardless of how many instances are created. The callback of an instance will be called on every update.

License

MIT © Colin van Eenige

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial