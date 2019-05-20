Update On Scroll (uos) is a tiny library to provide the easiest way for updating values on scroll. Based on percentual or pixel based begin and end values, progress is returned trough a callback.

This utility can be useful for CSS animations, DOM changes, WebGL transitions or anything that can be updated based on a progress value.

Small in size, no dependencies

Percentage or pixel based values

Optimized for multiple instances

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Import the library:

import updateOnScroll from 'uos' ;

Update an element based on pixels:

updateOnScroll( 100 , 500 , progress => { });

Update an element based on percentages:

updateOnScroll( 0.2 , 0.6 , progress => { });

Only a single scroll listener will be used regardless of how many instances are created. The callback of an instance will be called on every update.

License

MIT © Colin van Eenige