Update On Scroll (uos) is a tiny library to provide the easiest way for updating values on scroll. Based on percentual or pixel based begin and end values, progress is returned trough a callback.
This utility can be useful for CSS animations, DOM changes, WebGL transitions or anything that can be updated based on a progress value.
$ npm install --save uos
Import the library:
import updateOnScroll from 'uos';
Update an element based on pixels:
updateOnScroll(100, 500, progress => {
// Progress between 100px and 500px
});
Update an element based on percentages:
updateOnScroll(0.2, 0.6, progress => {
// Progress between 20% and 60%
});
Only a single scroll listener will be used regardless of how many instances are created. The callback of an instance will be called on every update.
MIT © Colin van Eenige