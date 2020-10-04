Streaming cross-platform unzip tool written in node.js.
This package is based on unzip (and its fork unzipper) and provides simple APIs for parsing and extracting zip files. It uses new streaming engine which allows it to process also files which would fail with unzip. There are no added compiled dependencies - inflation is handled by node.js's built in zlib support.
Please note that the zip file format isn't really meant to be processed by streaming, though this library should succeed in most cases, if you do have complete zip file available, you should consider using other libraries which read zip files from the end - as originally intended (for example yauzl or decompress-zip).
$ npm install unzip-stream
Process each zip file entry or pipe entries to another stream.
Important: If you do not intend to consume an entry stream's raw data, call autodrain() to dispose of the entry's contents. Otherwise the stream will get stuck.
fs.createReadStream('path/to/archive.zip')
.pipe(unzip.Parse())
.on('entry', function (entry) {
var filePath = entry.path;
var type = entry.type; // 'Directory' or 'File'
var size = entry.size; // might be undefined in some archives
if (filePath === "this IS the file I'm looking for") {
entry.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('output/path'));
} else {
entry.autodrain();
}
});
If you
pipe from unzip-stream the downstream components will receive each
entry for further processing. This allows for clean pipelines transforming zipfiles into unzipped data.
Example using
stream.Transform:
fs.createReadStream('path/to/archive.zip')
.pipe(unzip.Parse())
.pipe(stream.Transform({
objectMode: true,
transform: function(entry,e,cb) {
var filePath = entry.path;
var type = entry.type; // 'Directory' or 'File'
var size = entry.size;
if (filePath === "this IS the file I'm looking for") {
entry.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('output/path'))
.on('finish',cb);
} else {
entry.autodrain();
cb();
}
}
}
}));
fs.createReadStream('path/to/archive.zip').pipe(unzip.Extract({ path: 'output/path' }));
Extract will emit the 'close' event when the archive is fully extracted, do NOT use the 'finish' event, which can be emitted before the writing finishes.
The
Parse and
Extract methods allow passing an object with
decodeString property which will be used to decode non-utf8 file names in the archive. If not specified a fallback will be used.
let parser = unzip.Parse({ decodeString: (buffer) => { return iconvLite.decode(buffer, 'iso-8859-2'); } });
input.pipe(parser).pipe(...);
Currently ZIP files up to version 4.5 are supported (which includes Zip64 support - archives with 4GB+ files). There's no support for encrypted (password protected) zips, or symlinks.