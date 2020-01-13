openbase logo
unvue

by ream
0.9.8 (see all)

Framework for building universal web app and static website in Vue.js (beta)

4

GitHub Stars

853

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

46

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

This project is deprecated in favor of https://vapperjs.org

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI
donate chat

Install

yarn add ream

Usage

Unlike a regular Vue SPA, you must export a function which returns an object in your app entry in order to make it work with Ream:

// index.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import Router from 'vue-router'

Vue.use(Router)

export default () => ({
  router: new Router({
    mode: 'history',
    routes: [{
      path: '/',
      // Dynamically load your index component
      component: () => import('./index.vue')
    }]
  })
})

And that's it, run ream dev and have fun playing with your app at http://localhost:4000.

Roadmap

  • Document how to modify internal webpack config.
  • Add proper tests.

To make things happen faster, you may consider becoming a patron to support the development:

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

ream © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

github.com/egoist · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily

