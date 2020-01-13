This project is deprecated in favor of https://vapperjs.org





Install

yarn add ream

Usage

Unlike a regular Vue SPA, you must export a function which returns an object in your app entry in order to make it work with Ream:

import Vue from 'vue' import Router from 'vue-router' Vue.use(Router) export default () => ({ router : new Router({ mode : 'history' , routes : [{ path : '/' , component : () => import ( './index.vue' ) }] }) })

And that's it, run ream dev and have fun playing with your app at http://localhost:4000 .

Roadmap

Document how to modify internal webpack config. Add proper tests.

To make things happen faster, you may consider becoming a patron to support the development:

