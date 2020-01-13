yarn add ream
Unlike a regular Vue SPA, you must export a function which returns an object in your app entry in order to make it work with Ream:
// index.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import Router from 'vue-router'
Vue.use(Router)
export default () => ({
router: new Router({
mode: 'history',
routes: [{
path: '/',
// Dynamically load your index component
component: () => import('./index.vue')
}]
})
})
And that's it, run
ream dev and have fun playing with your app at
http://localhost:4000.
