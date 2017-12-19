A very lightweight plugin to lazy load images for jQuery
Based on luis-almeida/unveil.
Install unveil2.js by downloading a copy of
jquery.unveil2.min.js and add it to your page after jQuery:
<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-2.1.4.min.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.unveil2.min.js"></script>
And call the unveil plugin on the images you want to be lazily loaded:
$('img').unveil();
Note: If you load scripts at the bottom of the page, you don't have to wait for
$.ready.
CSS background, retina images, breakpoints and more: see online examples.
For a complete list of options, see API section.