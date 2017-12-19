A very lightweight plugin to lazy load images for jQuery

Based on luis-almeida/unveil.

Getting started

Install unveil2.js by downloading a copy of jquery.unveil2.min.js and add it to your page after jQuery:

< script src = "//code.jquery.com/jquery-2.1.4.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.unveil2.min.js" > </ script >

And call the unveil plugin on the images you want to be lazily loaded:

$( 'img' ).unveil();

Note: If you load scripts at the bottom of the page, you don't have to wait for $.ready .

That's all folks!

More examples

CSS background, retina images, breakpoints and more: see online examples.

More configuration options

For a complete list of options, see API section.

Cross-browser tests

License

MIT