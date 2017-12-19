openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

unveil2

by nabble
2.0.8 (see all)

🗻 A very lightweight jQuery plugin to lazy load images

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

466

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Travis Code Climate npm Bower jsdelivr cdnjs

unveil2.js

A very lightweight plugin to lazy load images for jQuery
Based on luis-almeida/unveil.

Getting started

Install unveil2.js by downloading a copy of jquery.unveil2.min.js and add it to your page after jQuery:

<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-2.1.4.min.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.unveil2.min.js"></script>

And call the unveil plugin on the images you want to be lazily loaded:

$('img').unveil();

Note: If you load scripts at the bottom of the page, you don't have to wait for $.ready.

That's all folks!

More examples

CSS background, retina images, breakpoints and more: see online examples.

More configuration options

For a complete list of options, see API section.

Cross-browser tests

Sauce Labs

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial