ufw

unused-files-webpack-plugin

by Tom Chen
3.4.0

Glob all files that are not compiled by webpack under webpack's context

62.3K

243

4yrs ago

6

5

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

unused-files-webpack-plugin

Glob all files that are not compiled by webpack under webpack's context

Install with npm:

npm i --save-dev unused-files-webpack-plugin

Install with yarn:

yarn add --dev unused-files-webpack-plugin

Usage

webpack.config.babel.js

import UnusedFilesWebpackPlugin from "unused-files-webpack-plugin";

export default {
  plugins: [
    new UnusedFilesWebpackPlugin(options),
  ],
};

webpack.config.js

const { UnusedFilesWebpackPlugin } = require("unused-files-webpack-plugin");

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new UnusedFilesWebpackPlugin(options),
  ],
};

Options

new UnusedFilesWebpackPlugin(options)

options.patterns

The (array of) pattern(s) to glob all files within the context.

options.failOnUnused

Emit error instead of warning in webpack compilation result.

  • Default: false
  • Explicitly set it to true to enable this feature

options.globOptions

The options object pass to second parameter of glob-all.

globOptions.ignore

Ignore pattern for glob. Can be a String or an Array of String.

globOptions.cwd

Current working directory for glob. If you don't set explicitly, it defaults to the context specified by your webpack compiler at runtime.

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

