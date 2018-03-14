Glob all files that are not compiled by webpack under webpack's context

Install with npm:

npm i --save-dev unused-files-webpack-plugin

Install with yarn:

yarn add --dev unused-files-webpack-plugin

Usage

import UnusedFilesWebpackPlugin from "unused-files-webpack-plugin" ; export default { plugins : [ new UnusedFilesWebpackPlugin(options), ], };

const { UnusedFilesWebpackPlugin } = require ( "unused-files-webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new UnusedFilesWebpackPlugin(options), ], };

Options

new UnusedFilesWebpackPlugin(options)

The (array of) pattern(s) to glob all files within the context.

Default: ["**/*.*"]

Directly pass to glob-all(patterns)

Emit error instead of warning in webpack compilation result.

Default: false

Explicitly set it to true to enable this feature

The options object pass to second parameter of glob-all .

Default: {ignore: "node_modules/**/*"}

Directly pass to glob-all(pattern, globOptions) , which then pass to glob(…, globOptions)

Ignore pattern for glob. Can be a String or an Array of String.

Current working directory for glob. If you don't set explicitly, it defaults to the context specified by your webpack compiler at runtime.

Contributing