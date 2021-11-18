🌍 💾 Universal Storage Layer
Why ❓
Typically, we choose one or more data storages based on our use-cases like a filesystem, a database like Redis, Mongo, or LocalStorage for browsers but it will soon start to be lots of trouble for supporting and combining more than one or switching between them. For javascript library authors, this usually means they have to decide how many platforms they support and implement storage for each.
💡 Unstorage solution is a unified and powerful Key-Value (KV) interface that allows combining drivers that are either built-in or can be implemented via a super simple interface and adding conventional features like mounting, watching, and working with metadata.
Comparing to similar solutions like localforage, unstorage core is almost 6x smaller (28.9 kB vs 4.7 kB), using modern ESM/Typescript/Async syntax and many more features to be used universally.
📚 Table of Contents
storage.hasItem(key)
storage.getItem(key)
storage.setItem(key, value)
storage.removeItem(key, removeMeta = true)
storage.getMeta(key, nativeOnly?)
storage.setMeta(key)
storage.removeMeta(key)
storage.getKeys(base?)
storage.clear(base?)
storage.dispose()
storage.mount(mountpoint, driver)
storage.unmount(mountpoint, dispose = true)
storage.watch(callback)
Install
unstorage npm package:
yarn add unstorage
# or
npm i unstorage
import { createStorage } from 'unstorage'
const storage = createStorage(/* opts */)
await storage.getItem('foo:bar') // or storage.getItem('/foo/bar')
Options:
driver: Default driver (using memory if not provided)
storage.hasItem(key)
Checks if storage contains a key. Resolves to either
true or
false.
await storage.hasItem('foo:bar')
storage.getItem(key)
Gets the value of a key in storage. Resolves to either
string or
null.
await storage.getItem('foo:bar')
storage.setItem(key, value)
Add/Update a value to the storage.
If the value is not a string, it will be stringified.
If value is
undefined, it is same as calling
removeItem(key).
await storage.setItem('foo:bar', 'baz')
storage.removeItem(key, removeMeta = true)
Remove a value (and it's meta) from storage.
await storage.removeItem('foo:bar')
storage.getMeta(key, nativeOnly?)
Get metadata object for a specific key.
This data is fetched from two sources:
storage.setMeta (overrides driver native meta)
await storage.getMeta('foo:bar') // For fs driver returns an object like { mtime, atime, size }
storage.setMeta(key)
Set custom meta for a specific key by adding a
$ suffix.
await storage.setMeta('foo:bar', { flag: 1 })
// Same as storage.setItem('foo:bar$', { flag: 1 })
storage.removeMeta(key)
Remove meta for a specific key by adding a
$ suffix.
await storage.removeMeta('foo:bar',)
// Same as storage.removeMeta('foo:bar$')
storage.getKeys(base?)
Get all keys. Returns an array of strings.
Meta keys (ending with
$) will be filtered.
If a base is provided, only keys starting with the base will be returned also only mounts starting with base will be queried. Keys still have a full path.
await storage.getKeys()
storage.clear(base?)
Removes all stored key/values. If a base is provided, only mounts matching base will be cleared.
await storage.clear()
storage.dispose()
Disposes all mounted storages to ensure there are no open-handles left. Call it before exiting process.
Note: Dispose also clears in-memory data.
await storage.dispose()
storage.mount(mountpoint, driver)
By default, everything is stored in memory. We can mount additional storage space in a Unix-like fashion.
When operating with a
key that starts with mountpoint, instead of default storage, mounted driver will be called.
import { createStorage } from 'unstorage'
import fsDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/fs'
// Create a storage container with default memory storage
const storage = createStorage({})
storage.mount('/output', fsDriver({ base: './output' }))
// Writes to ./output/test file
await storage.setItem('/output/test', 'works')
// Adds value to in-memory storage
await storage.setItem('/foo', 'bar')
storage.unmount(mountpoint, dispose = true)
Unregisters a mountpoint. Has no effect if mountpoint is not found or is root.
await storage.unmount('/output')
storage.watch(callback)
Starts watching on all mountpoints. If driver does not supports watching, only emits even when
storage.* methods are called.
await storage.watch((event, key) => { })
snapshot(storage, base?)
Snapshot from all keys in specified base into a plain javascript object (string: string). Base is removed from keys.
import { snapshot } from 'unstorage'
const data = await snapshot(storage, '/etc')
restoreSnapshot(storage, data, base?)
Restore snapshot created by
snapshot().
await restoreSnapshot(storage, { 'foo:bar': 'baz' }, '/etc2')
prefixStorage(storage, data, base?)
Create a namespaced instance of main storage.
All operations are virtually prefixed. Useful to create shorcuts and limit access.
import { createStorage, prefixStorage } from 'unstorage'
const storage = createStorage()
const assetsStorage = prefixStorage(storage, 'assets')
// Same as storage.setItem('assets:x', 'hello!')
await assetsStorage.setItem('x', 'hello!')
We can easily expose unstorage instance to an http server to allow remote connections. Request url is mapped to key and method/body mapped to function. See below for supported http methods.
🛡️ Security Note: Server is unprotected by default. You need to add your own authentication/security middleware like basic authentication. Also consider that even with authentication, unstorage should not be exposed to untrusted users since it has no protection for abuse (DDOS, Filesystem escalation, etc)
Programmatic usage:
import { listen } from 'listhen'
import { createStorage } from 'unstorage'
import { createStorageServer } from 'unstorage/server'
const storage = createStorage()
const storageServer = createStorageServer(storage)
// Alternatively we can use `storage.handle` as a middleware
await listen(storage.handle)
Using CLI:
npx unstorage .
Supported HTTP Methods:
GET: Maps to
storage.getItem. Returns list of keys on path if value not found.
HEAD: Maps to
storage.hasItem. Returns 404 if not found.
PUT: Maps to
storage.setItem. Value is read from body and returns
OK if operation succeeded.
DELETE: Maps to
storage.removeIterm. Returns
OK if operation succeeded.
fs (node)
Maps data to the real filesystem using directory structure for nested keys. Supports watching using chokidar.
This driver implements meta for each key including
mtime (last modified time),
atime (last access time), and
size (file size) using
fs.stat.
import { createStorage } from 'unstorage'
import fsDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/fs'
const storage = createStorage({
driver: fsDriver({ base: './tmp' })
})
Options:
base: Base directory to isolate operations on this directory
ignore: Ignore patterns for watch
watchOptions: Additional chokidar options.
localStorage (browser)
Store data in localStorage.
import { createStorage } from 'unstorage'
import localStorageDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/localstorage'
const storage = createStorage({
driver: localStorageDriver({ base: 'app:' })
})
Options:
base: Add
${base}: to all keys to avoid collision
localStorage: Optionally provide
localStorage object
window: Optionally provide
window object
memory (universal)
Keeps data in memory using Set.
By default it is mounted to top level so it is unlikely you need to mount it again.
import { createStorage } from 'unstorage'
import memoryDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/memory'
const storage = createStorage({
driver: memoryDriver()
})
http (universal)
Use a remote HTTP/HTTPS endpoint as data storage. Supports built-in http server methods.
This driver implements meta for each key including
mtime (last modified time) and
status from HTTP headers by making a
HEAD request.
import { createStorage } from 'unstorage'
import httpDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/http'
const storage = createStorage({
driver: httpDriver({ base: 'http://cdn.com' })
})
Options:
base: Base URL for urls
Supported HTTP Methods:
getItem: Maps to http
GET. Returns deserialized value if response is ok
hasItem: Maps to http
HEAD. Returns
true if response is ok (200)
setItem: Maps to http
PUT. Sends serialized value using body
removeIterm: Maps to
DELETE
clear: Not supported
redis
Store data in a redis storage using ioredis.
import { createStorage } from 'unstorage'
import redisDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/redis'
const storage = createStorage({
driver: redisDriver({
base: 'storage:'
})
})
Options:
base: Prefix all keys with base
url: (optional) connection string
See ioredis for all available options.
lazyConnect option is enabled by default so that connection happens on first redis operation.
cloudflare-kv
Store data in Cloudflare KV.
You need to create and assign a KV. See KV Bindings for more information.
import { createStorage } from 'unstorage'
import cloudflareKVDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/cloudflare-kv'
// Using binding name to be picked from globalThis
const storage = createStorage({
driver: cloudflareKVDriver({ binding: 'STORAGE' })
})
// Directly setting binding
const storage = createStorage({
driver: cloudflareKVDriver({ binding: globalThis.STORAGE })
})
// Using from Durable Objects and Workers using Modules Syntax
const storage = createStorage({
driver: cloudflareKVDriver({ binding: this.env.STORAGE })
})
// Using outside of Cloudflare Workers (like Node.js)
// Not supported Yet!
Options:
binding: KV binding or name of namespace. Default is
STORAGE.
It is possible to extend unstorage by creating custom drives.
foo:bar convention
dispose
getItem can be a serializable object or string
watch method, disables default handler for mountpoint. You are responsible to emit event on
getItem,
setItem and
removeItem.
See src/drivers to inspire how to implement them. Methods can
Example:
import { createStorage, defineDriver } from 'unstorage'
const myStorageDriver = defineDriver((_opts) => {
return {
async hasItem (key) {},
async getItem (key) {},
async setItem(key, value) {},
async removeItem (key) {},
async getKeys() {},
async clear() {},
async dispose() {},
// async watch(callback) {}
}
})
const storage = createStorage({
driver: myStorageDriver()
})
yarn install
yarn dev to start jest watcher verifying changes
yarn test before pushing to ensure all tests and lint checks passing