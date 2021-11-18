unstorage

🌍 💾 Universal Storage Layer

Why ❓

Typically, we choose one or more data storages based on our use-cases like a filesystem, a database like Redis, Mongo, or LocalStorage for browsers but it will soon start to be lots of trouble for supporting and combining more than one or switching between them. For javascript library authors, this usually means they have to decide how many platforms they support and implement storage for each.

💡 Unstorage solution is a unified and powerful Key-Value (KV) interface that allows combining drivers that are either built-in or can be implemented via a super simple interface and adding conventional features like mounting, watching, and working with metadata.

Comparing to similar solutions like localforage, unstorage core is almost 6x smaller (28.9 kB vs 4.7 kB), using modern ESM/Typescript/Async syntax and many more features to be used universally.

✔️ Works in all environments (Browser, NodeJS, and Workers)✔️ Multiple built-in drivers (Memory, FS, LocalStorage, HTTP, Redis)✔️ Asynchronous API✔️ Unix-style driver mounting to combine storages✔️ Default in-memory storage✔️ Tree-shakable utils and tiny core✔️ Driver native and user provided metadata✔️ Native aware value serialization and deserialization✔️ Restore initial state (hydration)✔️ State snapshot✔️ Driver agnostic watcher✔️ HTTP Storage server (cli and programmatic)✔️ Namespaced storage🚧 Overlay storage (copy-on-write)🚧 Virtual `fs` interface🚧 Cached storage🚧 More drivers: MongoDB, S3 and IndexedDB

📚 Table of Contents

Usage

Install unstorage npm package:

yarn add unstorage npm i unstorage

import { createStorage } from 'unstorage' const storage = createStorage( ) await storage.getItem( 'foo:bar' )

Options:

driver : Default driver (using memory if not provided)

Storage Interface

Checks if storage contains a key. Resolves to either true or false .

await storage.hasItem( 'foo:bar' )

Gets the value of a key in storage. Resolves to either string or null .

await storage.getItem( 'foo:bar' )

Add/Update a value to the storage.

If the value is not a string, it will be stringified.

If value is undefined , it is same as calling removeItem(key) .

await storage.setItem( 'foo:bar' , 'baz' )

storage.removeItem(key, removeMeta = true)

Remove a value (and it's meta) from storage.

await storage.removeItem( 'foo:bar' )

Get metadata object for a specific key.

This data is fetched from two sources:

Driver native meta (like file creation time)

Custom meta set by storage.setMeta (overrides driver native meta)

await storage.getMeta( 'foo:bar' )

Set custom meta for a specific key by adding a $ suffix.

await storage.setMeta( 'foo:bar' , { flag : 1 })

Remove meta for a specific key by adding a $ suffix.

await storage.removeMeta( 'foo:bar' ,)

Get all keys. Returns an array of strings.

Meta keys (ending with $ ) will be filtered.

If a base is provided, only keys starting with the base will be returned also only mounts starting with base will be queried. Keys still have a full path.

await storage.getKeys()

Removes all stored key/values. If a base is provided, only mounts matching base will be cleared.

await storage.clear()

Disposes all mounted storages to ensure there are no open-handles left. Call it before exiting process.

Note: Dispose also clears in-memory data.

await storage.dispose()

By default, everything is stored in memory. We can mount additional storage space in a Unix-like fashion.

When operating with a key that starts with mountpoint, instead of default storage, mounted driver will be called.

import { createStorage } from 'unstorage' import fsDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/fs' const storage = createStorage({}) storage.mount( '/output' , fsDriver({ base : './output' })) await storage.setItem( '/output/test' , 'works' ) await storage.setItem( '/foo' , 'bar' )

storage.unmount(mountpoint, dispose = true)

Unregisters a mountpoint. Has no effect if mountpoint is not found or is root.

await storage.unmount( '/output' )

Starts watching on all mountpoints. If driver does not supports watching, only emits even when storage.* methods are called.

await storage.watch( ( event, key ) => { })

Utils

Snapshot from all keys in specified base into a plain javascript object (string: string). Base is removed from keys.

import { snapshot } from 'unstorage' const data = await snapshot(storage, '/etc' )

Restore snapshot created by snapshot() .

await restoreSnapshot(storage, { 'foo:bar' : 'baz' }, '/etc2' )

Create a namespaced instance of main storage.

All operations are virtually prefixed. Useful to create shorcuts and limit access.

import { createStorage, prefixStorage } from 'unstorage' const storage = createStorage() const assetsStorage = prefixStorage(storage, 'assets' ) await assetsStorage.setItem( 'x' , 'hello!' )

Storage Server

We can easily expose unstorage instance to an http server to allow remote connections. Request url is mapped to key and method/body mapped to function. See below for supported http methods.

🛡️ Security Note: Server is unprotected by default. You need to add your own authentication/security middleware like basic authentication. Also consider that even with authentication, unstorage should not be exposed to untrusted users since it has no protection for abuse (DDOS, Filesystem escalation, etc)

Programmatic usage:

import { listen } from 'listhen' import { createStorage } from 'unstorage' import { createStorageServer } from 'unstorage/server' const storage = createStorage() const storageServer = createStorageServer(storage) await listen(storage.handle)

Using CLI:

npx unstorage .

Supported HTTP Methods:

GET : Maps to storage.getItem . Returns list of keys on path if value not found.

: Maps to . Returns list of keys on path if value not found. HEAD : Maps to storage.hasItem . Returns 404 if not found.

: Maps to . Returns 404 if not found. PUT : Maps to storage.setItem . Value is read from body and returns OK if operation succeeded.

: Maps to . Value is read from body and returns if operation succeeded. DELETE : Maps to storage.removeIterm . Returns OK if operation succeeded.

Drivers

fs (node)

Maps data to the real filesystem using directory structure for nested keys. Supports watching using chokidar.

This driver implements meta for each key including mtime (last modified time), atime (last access time), and size (file size) using fs.stat .

import { createStorage } from 'unstorage' import fsDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/fs' const storage = createStorage({ driver : fsDriver({ base : './tmp' }) })

Options:

base : Base directory to isolate operations on this directory

: Base directory to isolate operations on this directory ignore : Ignore patterns for watch

: Ignore patterns for watch watchOptions : Additional chokidar options.

localStorage (browser)

Store data in localStorage.

import { createStorage } from 'unstorage' import localStorageDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/localstorage' const storage = createStorage({ driver : localStorageDriver({ base : 'app:' }) })

Options:

base : Add ${base}: to all keys to avoid collision

: Add to all keys to avoid collision localStorage : Optionally provide localStorage object

: Optionally provide object window : Optionally provide window object

memory (universal)

Keeps data in memory using Set.

By default it is mounted to top level so it is unlikely you need to mount it again.

import { createStorage } from 'unstorage' import memoryDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/memory' const storage = createStorage({ driver : memoryDriver() })

http (universal)

Use a remote HTTP/HTTPS endpoint as data storage. Supports built-in http server methods.

This driver implements meta for each key including mtime (last modified time) and status from HTTP headers by making a HEAD request.

import { createStorage } from 'unstorage' import httpDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/http' const storage = createStorage({ driver : httpDriver({ base : 'http://cdn.com' }) })

Options:

base : Base URL for urls

Supported HTTP Methods:

getItem : Maps to http GET . Returns deserialized value if response is ok

: Maps to http . Returns deserialized value if response is ok hasItem : Maps to http HEAD . Returns true if response is ok (200)

: Maps to http . Returns if response is ok (200) setItem : Maps to http PUT . Sends serialized value using body

: Maps to http . Sends serialized value using body removeIterm : Maps to DELETE

: Maps to clear : Not supported

redis

Store data in a redis storage using ioredis.

import { createStorage } from 'unstorage' import redisDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/redis' const storage = createStorage({ driver : redisDriver({ base : 'storage:' }) })

Options:

base : Prefix all keys with base

: Prefix all keys with base url : (optional) connection string

See ioredis for all available options.

lazyConnect option is enabled by default so that connection happens on first redis operation.

Store data in Cloudflare KV.

You need to create and assign a KV. See KV Bindings for more information.

import { createStorage } from 'unstorage' import cloudflareKVDriver from 'unstorage/drivers/cloudflare-kv' const storage = createStorage({ driver : cloudflareKVDriver({ binding : 'STORAGE' }) }) const storage = createStorage({ driver : cloudflareKVDriver({ binding : globalThis.STORAGE }) }) const storage = createStorage({ driver : cloudflareKVDriver({ binding : this .env.STORAGE }) })

Options:

binding : KV binding or name of namespace. Default is STORAGE .

Making custom drivers

It is possible to extend unstorage by creating custom drives.

Keys are always normalized in foo:bar convention

convention Mount base is removed

Returning promise or direct value is optional

You should cleanup any open watcher and handlers in dispose

Value returned by getItem can be a serializable object or string

can be a serializable object or string Having watch method, disables default handler for mountpoint. You are responsible to emit event on getItem , setItem and removeItem .

See src/drivers to inspire how to implement them. Methods can

Example:

import { createStorage, defineDriver } from 'unstorage' const myStorageDriver = defineDriver( ( _opts ) => { return { async hasItem (key) {}, async getItem (key) {}, async setItem(key, value) {}, async removeItem (key) {}, async getKeys() {}, async clear() {}, async dispose() {}, } }) const storage = createStorage({ driver : myStorageDriver() })

Contribution

Clone repository

Install dependencies with yarn install

Use yarn dev to start jest watcher verifying changes

to start jest watcher verifying changes Use yarn test before pushing to ensure all tests and lint checks passing

License

MIT