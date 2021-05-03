openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ud

unstated-debug

by Sindre Sorhus
1.0.0 (see all)

Debug your Unstated containers with ease

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

234

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Debugging

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

unstated-debug

Debug your Unstated containers with ease


Install

$ npm install unstated-debug

Setup

In the root of your app, import unstated-debug:

import React from 'react';
import {render} from 'react-dom';
import {Provider} from 'unstated';
import UNSTATED from 'unstated-debug';
import App from './components/App.js';

UNSTATED.logStateChanges = false;

render(
    <Provider>
        <App/>
    </Provider>,
    document.querySelector('#root')
);

Usage

When enabled, it exposes a global object UNSTATED which you can use in DevTools to explore the containers and their state.

The object contains the following properties:

  • isEnabled - Same as the below option, but you can change it after init.
  • logStateChanges - Same as the below option, but you can change it after init.
  • isCollapsed - Collapse logs. (Default: false)
  • containers - Your containers.
  • states - The state objects of your containers.
  • logState() - Logs the current state of your containers.

API

UNSTATED

isEnabled

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Toggle debugging.

For example, if you use this in an Electron app, you could pass it is.development to ensure debugging is disabled in production.

logStateChanges

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Logs a diff for each state change to the containers. This gives you a live insight into state changes in your app.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-error-overlaySet up a modern web app by running one command.
GitHub Stars
93K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@hookform/devtools📋 DevTools to help debug forms.
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
71K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
storybook-addon-material-uiAddon for storybook wich wrap material-ui components into MuiThemeProvider. :page_with_curl: This helps and simplifies development of material-ui based components.
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@marvelapp/react-ab-testA/B testing React components and debug tools. Isomorphic with a simple, universal interface. Well documented and lightweight. Tested in popular browsers and Node.js. Includes helpers for Mixpanel and Segment.com.
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
storybook-addon-performance🚧 A storybook addon to help better understand and debug performance for React components.
GitHub Stars
575
Weekly Downloads
42K
rdm
react-debug-mixinA React mixin component for logging React component lifecycle methods
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
See 45 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial