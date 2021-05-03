Debug your Unstated containers with ease
$ npm install unstated-debug
In the root of your app, import
unstated-debug:
import React from 'react';
import {render} from 'react-dom';
import {Provider} from 'unstated';
import UNSTATED from 'unstated-debug';
import App from './components/App.js';
UNSTATED.logStateChanges = false;
render(
<Provider>
<App/>
</Provider>,
document.querySelector('#root')
);
When enabled, it exposes a global object
UNSTATED which you can use in DevTools to explore the containers and their state.
The object contains the following properties:
isEnabled - Same as the below option, but you can change it after init.
logStateChanges - Same as the below option, but you can change it after init.
isCollapsed - Collapse logs. (Default: false)
containers - Your containers.
states - The state objects of your containers.
logState() - Logs the current state of your containers.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Toggle debugging.
For example, if you use this in an Electron app, you could pass it
is.development to ensure debugging is disabled in production.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Logs a diff for each state change to the containers. This gives you a live insight into state changes in your app.