Debug your Unstated containers with ease

Install

$ npm install unstated- debug

Setup

In the root of your app, import unstated-debug :

import React from 'react' ; import {render} from 'react-dom' ; import {Provider} from 'unstated' ; import UNSTATED from 'unstated-debug' ; import App from './components/App.js' ; UNSTATED.logStateChanges = false ; render( < Provider > < App /> </ Provider > , document .querySelector( '#root' ) );

Usage

When enabled, it exposes a global object UNSTATED which you can use in DevTools to explore the containers and their state.

The object contains the following properties:

isEnabled - Same as the below option, but you can change it after init.

- Same as the below option, but you can change it after init. logStateChanges - Same as the below option, but you can change it after init.

- Same as the below option, but you can change it after init. isCollapsed - Collapse logs. (Default: false)

- Collapse logs. (Default: false) containers - Your containers.

- Your containers. states - The state objects of your containers.

- The state objects of your containers. logState() - Logs the current state of your containers.

API

UNSTATED

isEnabled

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Toggle debugging.

For example, if you use this in an Electron app, you could pass it is.development to ensure debugging is disabled in production.

logStateChanges

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Logs a diff for each state change to the containers. This gives you a live insight into state changes in your app.