Use an image from unsplash.com as your background image from a simple command.

This downloads an image from source.unsplash.com and assigns it as the background image for the active main screen.

Tested on Mac, Windows and Ubuntu. (should work on every Linux).

Install

NPM npm i -g unsplash-wallpaper Yarn yarn global add unsplash-wallpaper

Usage

$ unsplash-wallpaper --help - r, --random Get a random image. $ unsplash-wallpaper --random - a, --daily Get a fixed daily image. $ unsplash-wallpaper --user erondu --daily - e, --weekly Get a fixed weekly image. $ unsplash-wallpaper --search water --weekly - f, --featured Limit the results to the curated collections. $ unsplash-wallpaper -f --search montreal - w, --width {Number} Set the width of desired image. $ unsplash-wallpaper --width 2880 --save-config - h, --height {Number} Set the height of desired image. $ unsplash-wallpaper --width 2880 --height 1800 --save-config - d, --dir {String} Download the image to a specific directory. "." uses the current working directory. "./" stores the current working directory even when it changes. $ unsplash-wallpaper --dir "/Users/Shared $ unsplash-wallpaper --dir "C:UsersPublic $ unsplash-wallpaper -d . - s, --save-config Saves any width, height or dir value in a config file. $ unsplash-wallpaper -s --width 1600 --height 1200 Leave the values blank to reset width and height: $ unsplash-wallpaper -whs - p, --photo {PHOTO ID} Get a specific image by the photo ID. $ unsplash-wallpaper -p WLUHO9A_xik $ unsplash-wallpaper --photo="-oWyJoSqBRM" - c, --category {CATEGORY NAME} Get a photo in a category. $ unsplash-wallpaper --category nature - u, --user {USERNAME} Get a photo from a specific user. $ unsplash-wallpaper -u erondu - l, --likes {USERNAME} Get a photo liked by a user. $ unsplash-wallpaper --likes jackie - o, --collection {COLLECTION ID} Get a photo apart of a specific collection. $ unsplash-wallpaper --collection 190727 - q, --search {KEYWORD,KEYWORD} Get a photo from a search query. $ unsplash-wallpaper -q nature,water $ unsplash-wallpaper -q="water falls" - v, --version - -help

Thanks

This program wouldn't be possible without