uw

unsplash-wallpaper

by Jonathan Cuthbert
6.2.0

Use an image from unsplash.com as your background image from a simple command.

Documentation
20

GitHub Stars

248

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

unsplash-wallpaper

Use an image from unsplash.com as your background image from a simple command.

Koala search screenshot

This downloads an image from source.unsplash.com and assigns it as the background image for the active main screen.

Tested on Mac, Windows and Ubuntu. (should work on every Linux).

Install

# NPM
$ npm i -g unsplash-wallpaper

# Yarn
$ yarn global add unsplash-wallpaper

Usage

$ unsplash-wallpaper --help

  -r, --random 
    Get a random image.
    $ unsplash-wallpaper --random

  -a, --daily 
    Get a fixed daily image.
    $ unsplash-wallpaper --user erondu --daily

  -e, --weekly 
    Get a fixed weekly image.
    $ unsplash-wallpaper --search water --weekly

  -f, --featured 
    Limit the results to the curated collections.
    $ unsplash-wallpaper -f --search montreal

  -w, --width {Number}
    Set the width of desired image.
    $ unsplash-wallpaper --width 2880 --save-config

  -h, --height {Number}
    Set the height of desired image.
    $ unsplash-wallpaper --width 2880 --height 1800 --save-config

  -d, --dir {String}
    Download the image to a specific directory.
    "." uses the current working directory.
    "./" stores the current working directory even when it changes.
    $ unsplash-wallpaper --dir "/Users/Shared
    $ unsplash-wallpaper --dir "C:UsersPublic
    $ unsplash-wallpaper -d .

  -s, --save-config 
    Saves any width, height or dir value in a config file.
    $ unsplash-wallpaper -s --width 1600 --height 1200
    Leave the values blank to reset width and height:
    $ unsplash-wallpaper -whs

  -p, --photo {PHOTO ID}
    Get a specific image by the photo ID.
    $ unsplash-wallpaper -p WLUHO9A_xik
    $ unsplash-wallpaper --photo="-oWyJoSqBRM"

  -c, --category {CATEGORY NAME}
    Get a photo in a category.
    $ unsplash-wallpaper --category nature

  -u, --user {USERNAME}
    Get a photo from a specific user.
    $ unsplash-wallpaper -u erondu

  -l, --likes {USERNAME}
    Get a photo liked by a user.
    $ unsplash-wallpaper --likes jackie

  -o, --collection {COLLECTION ID}
    Get a photo apart of a specific collection.
    $ unsplash-wallpaper --collection 190727

  -q, --search {KEYWORD,KEYWORD}
    Get a photo from a search query.
    $ unsplash-wallpaper -q nature,water
    $ unsplash-wallpaper -q="water falls"

  -v, --version 

  --help

Thanks

This program wouldn't be possible without

