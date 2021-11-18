Official Javascript wrapper for the Unsplash API.
Key Links:
$ npm i --save unsplash-js
# OR
$ yarn add unsplash-js
This library depends on fetch to make requests to the Unsplash API. For environments that don't support fetch, you'll need to provide polyfills of your choosing. Here are the ones we recommend:
createApi receives an optional
fetch parameter. When it is not provided, we rely on the globally scoped
fetch.
This means that you can set the polyfills in the global scope:
// server
import fetch from 'node-fetch';
global.fetch = fetch;
// browser
import 'whatwg-fetch';
or explicitly provide them as an argument:
import { createApi } from 'unsplash-js';
import nodeFetch from 'node-fetch';
const unsplash = createApi({
accessKey: 'MY_ACCESS_KEY',
fetch: nodeFetch,
});
Note: we recommend using a version of
node-fetch higher than
2.4.0 to benefit from Brotli compression.
node-fetch and global types
This library presumes that the following types exist in the global namespace:
fetch
RequestInit
Response
By default TypeScript defines these via the
"dom" type definitions.
However, if you're targeting Node and you're using
node-fetch you should omit the
"dom" type definitions using the
lib compiler option and then define the required global types manually like so:
import { createApi } from 'unsplash-js';
import * as nodeFetch from 'node-fetch'
declare global {
var fetch: typeof nodeFetch.default;
type RequestInit = nodeFetch.RequestInit;
type Response = nodeFetch.Response;
}
global.fetch = nodeFetch.default;
const unsplash = createApi({
accessKey: 'MY_ACCESS_KEY',
fetch: nodeFetch.default,
});
Unfortunately this won't work with
node-fetch v3 due to an issue in
node-fetch, whereby the global namespace is polluted with the
"dom" type definitions: https://github.com/node-fetch/node-fetch/issues/1285.
As a workaround you use a type assertion:
import { createApi } from 'unsplash-js';
import * as nodeFetch from 'node-fetch'
const unsplash = createApi({
accessKey: 'MY_ACCESS_KEY',
fetch: nodeFetch.default as unknown as typeof fetch,
});
This library also depends on the WHATWG URL interface:
Note: Make sure to polyfill this interface if targetting older environments that do not implement it (i.e. Internet Explorer or Node < v8).
Note 2: For Node, the URL interface exists under
require('url').URL since v8 but was only added to the global scope as of v10.0.0. If you are using a version between v8.0.0 and v10.0.0, you need to add the class to the global scope before using
unsplash-js:
URL = require('url').URL;
To create an instance, simply provide an Object with your
accessKey.
NOTE: If you're using
unsplash-js publicly in the browser, you'll need to proxy your requests through your server to sign the requests with the Access Key to abide by the API Guideline to keep keys confidential. We provide an
apiUrl property that lets you do so. You should only need to provide one of those two values in any given scenario.
import { createApi } from 'unsplash-js';
// on your node server
const serverApi = createApi({
accessKey: 'MY_ACCESS_KEY',
//...other fetch options
});
// in the browser
const browserApi = createApi({
apiUrl: 'https://mywebsite.com/unsplash-proxy',
//...other fetch options
});
All methods have 2 arguments: the first one includes all of the specific parameters for that particular endpoint, while the second allows you to pass down any additional options that you want to provide to
fetch. On top of that, the
createApi constructor can receive
fetch options to be added to every request:
const unsplash = createApi({
accessKey: 'MY_ACCESS_KEY',
// `fetch` options to be sent with every request
headers: { 'X-Custom-Header': 'foo' },
});
unsplash.photos.get(
{ photoId: '123' },
// `fetch` options to be sent only with _this_ request
{ headers: { 'X-Custom-Header-2': 'bar' } },
);
Example: if you would like to implement request abortion, you can do so like this:
const unsplash = createApi({
accessKey: 'MY_ACCESS_KEY',
});
const controller = new AbortController();
const signal = controller.signal;
unsplash.photos.get({ photoId: '123' }, { signal }).catch(err => {
if (err.name === 'AbortError') {
console.log('Fetch aborted');
}
});
controller.abort();
When making a request using this SDK, there are 2 possible outcomes to a request.
result.errors object containing an array of strings (each one representing one error) and
result.source describing the origin of the error (e.g.
api,
decoding). Typically, you will only have on item in this array.
result.response object containing the data.
result.response.results will contain the JSON received from API, and
result.response.total will contain the
X-total header value indicating the total number of items in the feed (not just the page you asked for).
result.response will contain the JSON received from API
You can inspect which one you have by reading the
result.type value or checking the contents of
result.errors/
result.success
const unsplash = createApi({ accessKey: 'MY_ACCESS_KEY' });
// non-feed example
unsplash.photos.get({ photoId: 'foo' }).then(result => {
if (result.errors) {
// handle error here
console.log('error occurred: ', result.errors[0]);
} else {
// handle success here
const photo = result.response;
console.log(photo);
}
});
// feed example
unsplash.users.getPhotos({ username: 'foo' }).then(result => {
if (result.errors) {
// handle error here
console.log('error occurred: ', result.errors[0]);
} else {
const feed = result.response;
// extract total and results array from response
const { total, results } = feed;
// handle success here
console.log(`received ${results.length} photos out of ${total}`);
console.log('first photo: ', results[0]);
}
});
NOTE: you can also pattern-match on
result.type whose value will be
error or
success:
unsplash.photos.get({ photoId: 'foo' }).then(result => {
switch (result.type) {
case 'error':
console.log('error occurred: ', result.errors[0]);
case 'success':
const photo = result.response;
console.log(photo);
}
});
The types for this library target TypeScript v3.7 and above.
This library is written in TypeScript. This means that even if you are writing plain JavaScript, you can still get useful and accurate type information. We highly recommend that you setup your environment (using an IDE such as VSCode) to fully benefit from this information:
NOTE: All of the method arguments described here are in the first parameter. See the arguments section for more information.
Get a list of photos matching the query. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Optional/Required
|Default
query
|string
|Required
page
|number
|Optional
|1
perPage
|number
|Optional
|10
orientation
|string
|Optional
contentFilter
|string
|Optional
|"low"
color
|string
|Optional
orderBy
|string
|Optional
|"relevant"
collectionIds
|array
|Optional
lang
|string
|Optional
|"en"
Example
unsplash.search.getPhotos({
query: 'cat',
page: 1,
perPage: 10,
color: 'green',
orientation: 'portrait',
});
Get a list of users matching the query. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
|Default
query
|string
|Required
page
|number
|Optional
|1
perPage
|number
|Optional
|10
Example
unsplash.search.getUsers({
query: 'cat',
page: 1,
perPage: 10,
});
Get a list of collections matching the query. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
|Default
query
|string
|Required
page
|number
|Optional
|1
perPage
|number
|Optional
|10
Example
unsplash.search.getCollections({
query: 'cat',
page: 1,
perPage: 10,
});
Get a single page from the list of all photos. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
|Default
page
|number
|Optional
|1
perPage
|number
|Optional
|10
orderBy
|string
|Optional
latest
Example
unsplash.photos.list({});
unsplash.photos.list({ page: 2, perPage: 15 });
Retrieve a single photo. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
photoId
|string
|Required
Example
unsplash.photos.get({ photoId: 'mtNweauBsMQ' });
Retrieve a single photo's stats. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
photoId
|string
|Required
Example
unsplash.photos.getStats({ photoId: 'mtNweauBsMQ' });
Retrieve a single random photo, given optional filters. See endpoint docs 🚀. Note: if you provide a value for
count greater than
1, you will receive an array of photos. Otherwise, you will receive a single photo object.
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
query
|string
|Optional
username
|string
|Optional
featured
|boolean
|Optional
collectionIds
|Array
|Optional
topicIds
|Array
|Optional
count
|string
|Optional
Example
unsplash.photos.getRandom({});
unsplash.photos.getRandom({
count: 10,
});
unsplash.photos.getRandom({
collectionIds: ['abc123'],
topicIds: ['def456'],
featured: true,
username: 'naoufal',
query: 'dog',
count: 1,
});
Trigger a download of a photo as per the download tracking requirement of API Guidelines. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
downloadLocation
|string
|Required
Example
unsplash.photos.get({ photoId: 'mtNweauBsMQ' }).then(result => {
if (result.type === 'success') {
const photo = result.response;
unsplash.photos.trackDownload({
downloadLocation: photo.links.download_location,
});
}
});
// or if working with an array of photos
unsplash.search.photos({ query: 'dogs' }).then(result => {
if (result.type === 'success') {
const firstPhoto = result.response.results[0];
unsplash.photos.trackDownload({
downloadLocation: firstPhoto.links.download_location,
});
}
});
Retrieve public details on a given user. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
username
|string
|Required
Example
unsplash.users.get({ username: 'naoufal' });
Get a list of photos uploaded by a user. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
|Notes
|Default
username
|string
|Required
page
|number
|Optional
|1
perPage
|number
|Optional
|10
orderBy
|string
|Optional
latest,
oldest
latest
stats
|boolean
|Optional
false
orientation
|string
|Optional
landscape,
portrait,
squarish
Example
unsplash.users.getPhotos({
username: 'naoufal',
page: 1,
perPage: 10,
orderBy: 'latest',
orientation: 'landscape',
});
Get a list of photos liked by a user. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
|Notes
|Default
username
|string
|Required
page
|number
|Optional
|1
perPage
|number
|Optional
|10
orderBy
|string
|Optional
latest,
oldest
latest
orientation
|string
|Optional
landscape,
portrait,
squarish
Example
unsplash.users.getLikes({
username: 'naoufal',
page: 1,
perPage: 10,
orderBy: 'latest',
orientation: 'landscape',
});
Get a list of collections created by the user. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
|Notes
|Default
username
|string
|Required
page
|number
|Optional
|1
perPage
|number
|Optional
|10
Example
unsplash.users.getCollections({
username: 'naoufal',
page: 2,
perPage: 15,
});
Get a single page from the list of all collections. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
|Notes
|Default
page
|number
|Optional
|1
perPage
|number
|Optional
|10
Example
unsplash.collections.list({ page: 1, perPage: 10 });
Retrieve a single collection. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
collectionId
|string
|Required
Example
unsplash.collections.get({ collectionId: 'abc123' });
Retrieve a collection’s photos. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
|Notes
|Default
collectionId
|string
|Required
page
|number
|Optional
|1
perPage
|number
|Optional
|10
orderBy
|string
|Optional
latest,
oldest
latest
orientation
|string
|Optional
landscape,
portrait,
squarish
Example
unsplash.collections.getPhotos({ collectionId: 'abc123' });
Lists collections related to the provided one. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
collectionId
|string
|Required
Example
unsplash.collections.getRelated({ collectionId: 'abc123' });
Get a single page from the list of all topics. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
|Notes
|Default
topicIdsOrSlugs
|Array
|Optional
|[]
page
|number
|Optional
|1
perPage
|number
|Optional
|10
orderBy
|string
|Optional
latest,
oldest,
featured,
position
position
Example
unsplash.topics.list({
page: 1,
perPage: 10,
topicIdsOrSlugs: ['fashion', 'architecture', '6sMVjTLSkeQ'],
});
Retrieve a single topic. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
topicIdOrSlug
|string
|Required
Example
unsplash.topics.get({ topicIdOrSlug: 'abc123' });
Retrieve a topic’s photos. See endpoint docs 🚀
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Opt/Required
|Notes
|Default
topicIdOrSlug
|string
|Required
page
|number
|Optional
|1
perPage
|number
|Optional
|10
orderBy
|string
|Optional
latest,
oldest,
popular
latest
orientation
|string
|Optional
landscape,
portrait,
squarish
Example
unsplash.topics.getPhotos({ topicIdOrSlug: 'abc123' });