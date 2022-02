Unsemantic CSS Framework

This is a fluid grid system for mobile, tablet, and desktop.

Read more here...

http://unsemantic.com

This is dual-licensed this under MIT and GPL.

Basically, you can use the code under whichever license you prefer.

http://opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html

(Some open source projects, such as WordPress and Drupal, require GPL.)