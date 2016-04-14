Removes unreachable code branches in
if statements, ternaries
?, and logical operations
||
&&, where the test is determinable (like comparing two constants). This is similar to what UglifyJS's "dead_code" compressor option does, but without the extra code transformations.
When combined with something like envify and browserify, you can perform conditional
require calls without including more code than you need.
npm install unreachable-branch-transform
// original
var transport = process.env.TARGET === 'client' ? require('ajax') : require('fs');
// after envify
var transport = 'server' === 'client' ? require('ajax') : require('fs');
// then after unreachable-branch-transform
var transport = require('fs');
// original
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development') {
console.log('in dev mode');
} else {
console.log('in some other mode');
}
// after envify
if ('production' === 'development') {
console.log('in dev mode');
} else {
console.log('in some other mode');
}
// then after unreachable-branch-transform
{
console.log('in some other mode');
}
unreachable-branch-transform can be used a browserify transform. Just include it like any other transform.
unreachable-branch-transform can also be used on raw code by calling the
transform function exposed by requiring the package.
undefined equality references not removed?
If you have a branch with the format
if (undefined === 'production') {
/* ... */
}
it will not be removed. Unfortunately,
undefined is not a constant in older browser runtimes and can be reassigned. In this case, it could be possible that
undefined does indeed equal
'production'.
esmangle-evaluator is from the esmangle project.