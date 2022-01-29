Unpoly enables fast and flexible frontends with minimal changes to your server-side code.
This branch tracks the current major version, Unpoly 2.x. If you're looking for the code of Unpoly 0.x or 1.x, use the
1.x-stable branch.
To build Unpoly you require Node.js, Webpack and other npm packages.
Install the Node version from
.nvmrc.
To install Webpack and other required npm packages, run:
npm install
The following will build the library and open a web browser with the test suite:
npm run dev
To run individual tasks instead, see below.
Tests don't consume the sources directly, but from a transpiled build in
dist/.
To make fresh build, run:
npm run build-dev
This will build transpiled files such as:
dist/unpoly.js
dist/unpoly.css
dist/unpoly-migrate.js
dist/jasmine.js
dist/specs.js
There is also a task
npm run build for a production build. This does not build files for testing, but also outputs minified versions.
During development it is impractical to make a full build after every change. Instead it is recommend to watch the project:
npm run watch-dev
This will make a fresh build and then watch the project for changes to the source files. When a source changes, affected build files are automatically recompiled. The incremental recompilation is much faster than a full build.
Tests run using a browser-based Jasmine runner.
To start a web server serving the Jasmine runner:
npm run test
This will open a server on http://localhost:4000 and opens that URL with your default browser.
In addition to the unit tests, there is an optional support repo
unpoly-manual-tests. It contains a Rails app to play with Unpoly features that are hard to test well with a unit test. E.g. the visual look of overlays, or edge cases when booting Unpoly.
You can use this repository to publish a new version of the
unpoly npm package.
The release process currently requires Ruby. To install these dependencies:
.ruby-version
bundle install
There is a guided CLI interface to lead you through the release process. To start the process run:
bundle exec rake release:process