μnpm

Your own private npm

Installation and Usage

Note: its recommended to use the lastest version of npm with μnpm. It has been updated to support scoped-modules which μnpm also supports.

Command line

If you just want a μnpm with the default configuration:

npm install -g unpm && unpm

Now you have your own npm running at localhost:8123 .

You also have a directory called $(pwd)/data , which will hold flat files with data on your users, packages, etc.

Command line options

The default command line tool accepts the following flags:

--port, -p <number> : Run μnpm's http server on port <number>

: Run μnpm's http server on port --quiet, -q : Disable logging to stdout

: Disable logging to stdout --log, -l : Set log level ( error , info , or debug ; defaults to info )

: Set log level ( , , or ; defaults to ) --logdir, -L : Path for log storage, defaults to $(pwd)

: Path for log storage, defaults to --datadir, -d : Path for storing tarballs and data files, defaults to $(pwd)/data

: Path for storing tarballs and data files, defaults to --fallback, -F : Fallback npm repository

: Fallback npm repository --configfile, -c : Path for loading a config file, defaults to lib/config.json

Extended usage

Now use npm as normal-- simply specify the URI of the running μnpm service via the --registry flag, or with the registry parameter of your .npmrc . Most of npm's methods are supported.

Usage might look something like the following:

npm install module-name@1.1.1 --registry http://localhost:8123 npm publish --registry http://localhost:8123 npm install --registry http://localhost:8123 npm adduser --registry http://localhost:8123

clone-packages allows you to clone packages from one npm registry to another.

unpm-www a web frontend for npm-like registries (like μnpm)

unpm-dependents middleware providing dependedUpon for μnpm

unpm-meta-cache caches a blob of meta data for all modules in the registry

unpm-ldap experimental ldap auth for μnpm

As a node module

Install with npm install unpm .

Now require('unpm') returns a function which takes a config object, and constructs a μnpm service, with attributes as defined in Instance.

The config object can have all the keys defined in Configuration, with the following additions:

config.backend : Specifies the persistence layer for μnpm. See the default file-system backend or the alternative levelDB backend

Instance

The μnpm service instance has the following attributes:

server : An HTTP server instance which will service the npm api, and the additional resources defined for μnpm.

: An HTTP server instance which will service the npm api, and the additional resources defined for μnpm. log : The logging object. Has methods info , debug , and error , which should support the Bunyan logging API.

: The logging object. Has methods , , and , which should support the Bunyan logging API. backend : The μnpm backend. This is a module which encapsulates persistence logic for μnpm. It defaults to a file-system backend, but is of course configurable.

: The μnpm backend. This is a module which encapsulates persistence logic for μnpm. It defaults to a file-system backend, but is of course configurable. router : The router which defines what logic to invoke for a given requests. It is an instance of μnpm-router

: The router which defines what logic to invoke for a given requests. It is an instance of μnpm-router config : The config object passed to the constructor.

: The object passed to the constructor. handler : The handler for the request event.

Configuration

A default configuration file is set in ./lib/config.json. Any configuration options that are not explicitly passed to μnpm (via unpm(config) ) will default to the values in that file.

You can set the following values as configuration options:

config.host is passed directly to url.format

Describes a base URI at which μnpm's resources will be made available, modulo package name. The URI (with package name) is written to each package's metadata. At current this simply sets the URI (modulo name and version) at which package tarballs are available.

Note: that this may or may not reflect the URI at which μnpm's resources will be made available. The intent is to allow μnpm to sit behind a proxy, writing its data to a location from which they might be served by a light, fast static asset server. The proxy can route requests to host to the static server, and requests to μnpm .

Defaults to:

{ "hostname" : "localhost" , "protocol" : "http" , "port" : 8123 , "pathname" : "" }

Package's metadata will include a url that looks like the return value of make_filename :

var url = require ( 'url' ) function make_filename ( name, version ) { var filename = name + '-' + version + '.tgz' return url.format(config.host) + path.join( '/' , name, '-' , 'filename' ) }

The path prefix from which μnpm serves requests.

An object to be passed to require('password-hash').generate as its second argument, when hashing passwords.

If true, registry requests will be checked for authentication.

Settings that come in effect when config.checkAuth is true

Defaults to:

{ "authenticated_gets" : false , "whitelist" : [ "/_session" , "/-/user/org.couchdb.user:*" , "/-/user/org.couchdb.user:*/*/*'" ] }

authenticated_gets if true, get requests must also be authenticated. Used to prevent anonymous installs of packages. whitelist an array of routes that are whitelisted for unauthenticated users.

Print logs to standard out. Defaults to true

A string specifying the logging level. One of: "error", "info", or "debug". Defaults to "info".

The directory into which to write logs. Stores rotational file logs with a period of one day, keeping 10 days worth of archives. If config.log is specified but config.verbose is false and no config.logDir is set, logs will be stored in $(pwd)

An array of CIDR IP ranges. If this option is set, μnpm will return a 403 to any request from an IP which does not fall into the provided ranges.

If set, GET s for package metadata will be redirected to the fallback registry specified, eg. http://registry.npmjs.org . Defaults to false

If set to true , looking up packages against μnpm will always include versions published to the fallback as well, rather than just showing versions in the fallback if no version exists in μnpm. Defaults to false .

License

MIT