Your own private npm
Note: its recommended to use the lastest version of
npm with μnpm. It has
been updated to support scoped-modules which μnpm also supports.
If you just want a μnpm with the default configuration:
npm install -g unpm && unpm
Now you have your own npm running at
localhost:8123.
You also have a directory called
$(pwd)/data, which will hold flat files with data on your users, packages, etc.
The default command line tool accepts the following flags:
--port, -p <number>: Run μnpm's http server on port
<number>
--quiet, -q: Disable logging to stdout
--log, -l: Set log level (
error,
info, or
debug; defaults to
info)
--logdir, -L: Path for log storage, defaults to
$(pwd)
--datadir, -d: Path for storing tarballs and data files, defaults to
$(pwd)/data
--fallback, -F: Fallback npm repository
--configfile, -c: Path for loading a config file, defaults to
lib/config.json
Now use
npm as normal-- simply specify the URI of the running μnpm service
via the
--registry flag, or with the
registry parameter of your
.npmrc.
Most of npm's methods are supported.
Usage might look something like the following:
# Install a module:
npm install module-name@1.1.1 --registry http://localhost:8123
# Publish the module defined in the current dir:
npm publish --registry http://localhost:8123
# Install dependencies:
npm install --registry http://localhost:8123
# Add a user:
npm adduser --registry http://localhost:8123
clone-packages allows you to clone packages from one npm registry to another.
unpm-dependents middleware providing dependedUpon for μnpm
unpm-meta-cache caches a blob of meta data for all modules in the registry
unpm-ldap experimental ldap auth for μnpm
Install with
npm install unpm.
Now
require('unpm') returns a function which takes a
config object, and
constructs a μnpm service, with attributes as defined in Instance.
The
config object can have all the keys defined in
Configuration, with the following additions:
config.backend: Specifies the persistence layer for μnpm. See the default
file-system backend or the alternative levelDB
backend
The μnpm service instance has the following attributes:
server: An HTTP
server instance
which will service the npm api, and the additional resources defined for
μnpm.
log: The logging object. Has methods
info,
debug, and
error, which
should support the
Bunyan logging API.
backend: The μnpm backend. This is a module which encapsulates
persistence logic for μnpm. It defaults to a
file-system backend, but is of course configurable.
router: The router which defines what logic to invoke for a given requests.
It is an instance of μnpm-router
config: The
config object passed to the constructor.
handler: The handler for the
request event.
A default configuration file is set in ./lib/config.json.
Any configuration options that are not explicitly passed to μnpm (via
unpm(config)) will default to the values in that file.
You can set the following values as configuration options:
config.host
config.host is passed directly to
url.format
Describes a base URI at which μnpm's resources will be made available, modulo package name. The URI (with package name) is written to each package's metadata. At current this simply sets the URI (modulo name and version) at which package tarballs are available.
Note: that this may or may not reflect the URI at which μnpm's resources
will be made available. The intent is to allow μnpm to sit behind a proxy,
writing its data to a location from which they might be served by a light,
fast static asset server. The proxy can route requests to host to the static
server, and requests to
μnpm.
Defaults to:
{
"hostname": "localhost",
"protocol": "http",
"port": 8123,
"pathname": ""
}
Package's metadata will include a url that looks like the return value of
make_filename:
var url = require('url') // node's url lib
function make_filename(name, version) {
var filename = name + '-' + version + '.tgz'
return url.format(config.host) + path.join('/', name, '-','filename')
}
config.basePathname
The path prefix from which μnpm serves requests.
config.crypto
An object to be passed to require('password-hash').generate as its second argument, when hashing passwords.
config.checkAuth
If true, registry requests will be checked for authentication.
config.auth
Settings that come in effect when config.checkAuth is true
Defaults to:
{
"authenticated_gets": false,
"whitelist": ["/_session", "/-/user/org.couchdb.user:*", "/-/user/org.couchdb.user:*/*/*'"]
}
authenticated_gets if true, get requests must also be authenticated. Used to prevent anonymous installs of packages.
whitelist an array of routes that are whitelisted for unauthenticated users.
config.verbose
Print logs to standard out. Defaults to
true
config.log
A string specifying the logging level. One of: "error", "info", or "debug". Defaults to "info".
config.logDir
The directory into which to write logs. Stores rotational file logs with a
period of one day, keeping 10 days worth of archives. If
config.log is
specified but
config.verbose is
false and no
config.logDir is set,
logs will be stored in
$(pwd)
config.cidr
An array of CIDR IP ranges. If this option is set, μnpm will return a 403 to any request from an IP which does not fall into the provided ranges.
config.fallback
If set,
GETs for package metadata will be redirected to the fallback
registry specified, eg.
http://registry.npmjs.org. Defaults to
false
config.alwaysIncludeFallback
If set to
true, looking up packages against μnpm will always include
versions published to the fallback as well, rather than just showing versions
in the fallback if no version exists in μnpm. Defaults to
false.