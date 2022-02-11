Bring <script setup> to Vue 2. Works for Vite, Nuxt, Vue CLI, Webpack, esbuild and more, powered by unplugin.

Install

npm i -D unplugin-vue2-script-setup npm i @vue/composition-api

Install @vue/composition-api in your App's entry (it enables the setup() hook):

import Vue from 'vue' import VueCompositionAPI from '@vue/composition-api' Vue.use(VueCompositionAPI)

Vite

import { defineConfig } from 'vite' import { createVuePlugin as Vue2 } from 'vite-plugin-vue2' import ScriptSetup from 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/vite' export default defineConfig({ plugins: [ Vue2(), ScriptSetup({ }), ], }) Example: playground/



Nuxt

From v0.28.0 of @nuxtjs/composition-api , this plugin is included and enabled out-of-box. npm i @nuxtjs/composition-api export default { buildModules: [ '@nuxtjs/composition-api/module' , ], scriptSetup: { }, } This module works for both Nuxt 2 and Nuxt Vite Example: examples/nuxt Note that <script setup> could co-exist with <script> , if you want to define component metadata like layout or head for Nuxt, you can do it this way: < script setup lang = "ts" > </ script > < script lang = "ts" > export default { layout : 'user' , } </ script > TypeScript To use TypeScript with Nuxt, install the @nuxtjs/typescript-module but disable the type check: npm i -D @nuxt/typescript-build vue-tsc export default { buildModules: [ [ '@nuxt/typescript-build' , { typeCheck: false }], '@nuxtjs/composition-api/module' , 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/nuxt' , ], } And then use vue-tsc to do the type check at build time: // package.json { "scripts": { "dev": "nuxt", "build": "vue-tsc --noEmit && nuxt build" } }



Vue CLI

const ScriptSetup = require ( 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/webpack' ).default module .exports = { parallel: false , configureWebpack: { plugins: [ ScriptSetup({ }), ], }, } Example: examples/vue-cli TypeScript To use TypeScript with Vue CLI, install @vue/cli-plugin-typescript but disable the type check: npm i -D @vue/cli-plugin-typescript vue-tsc const ScriptSetup = require ( 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/webpack' ).default module .exports = { parallel: false , configureWebpack: { plugins: [ ScriptSetup({ }), ], }, chainWebpack(config) { config.plugins.delete( 'fork-ts-checker' ) }, } And then use vue-tsc to do the type check at build time: // package.json { "scripts": { "dev": "vue-cli-service serve", "build": "vue-tsc --noEmit && vue-cli-service build" } }



Webpack

const ScriptSetup = require ( 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/webpack' ).default module .exports = { plugins: [ ScriptSetup({ }), ] }



Rollup

import Vue from 'rollup-plugin-vue' import ScriptSetup from 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/rollup' export default { plugins: [ Vue(), ScriptSetup({ }), ] }



esbuild

import { build } from 'esbuild' import ScriptSetup from 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/esbuild' build({ plugins: [ ScriptSetup({ }), ], })



Jest

npm i -D vue-jest module .exports = { transform: { '.*\\.(vue)$' : 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/jest' , }, }



JavaScript API

import { transform } from 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup' const Vue2SFC = transform( ` <template> <!-- ... --> </template> <script setup> // ... </script> ` )



IDE

We recommend using VS Code with Volar to get the best experience (You might want to disable Vetur if you have it).

When using Volar, you need to install @vue/runtime-dom as devDependencies to make it work on Vue 2.

npm i -D @vue/runtime-dom

Learn more

Global Types

If the global types are missing for your IDE, update your tsconfig.json with:

{ "compilerOptions": { "types": [ "unplugin-vue2-script-setup/types" ] } }

Support Vue 2 template

Volar preferentially supports Vue 3. Vue 3 and Vue 2 template has some different. You need to set the experimentalCompatMode option to support Vue 2 template.

{ "compilerOptions": { ... }, "vueCompilerOptions": { "experimentalCompatMode": 2 }, }

ESLint

If you are using ESLint, you might get @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars warning with <script setup> . You can disable it and add noUnusedLocals: true in your tsconfig.json , Volar will infer the real missing locals correctly for you.

Configurations

Ref Sugar (take 2) In v0.5.x, we shipped the experimental Ref Sugar (take 2) implementation based on Vue 3's @vue/reactivity-transform package. Notice the syntax is not settled yet and might be changed in the future updates. Use at your own risk! To enabled it, pass the option: ScriptSetup({ reactivityTransform: true }) To get TypeScript support, update your tsconfig.json with: { "compilerOptions": { "types": [ "unplugin-vue2-script-setup/types", "unplugin-vue2-script-setup/ref-macros" ] } }

Recommendations

If you enjoy using <script setup> , you might also want to try unplugin-auto-import to improve the DX even further.

Progress

PoC

PoC Components registration

Components registration Compile time macros defineProps defineEmits withDefaults defineExpose

Compile time macros Global types

Global types Merge with normal scripts

Merge with normal scripts Ref Sugar (take 2)

Ref Sugar (take 2) <template lang="pug"> support

support Vite plugin

Vite plugin Webpack plugin

Webpack plugin Nuxt module

Nuxt module Top-level await (not supported)

👀 It's made possible by transforming the <script setup> syntax back to normal <script> and let the Vue 2 SFC compiler handle the rest.



License

MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu