Bring
<script setup> to Vue 2. Works for Vite, Nuxt, Vue CLI, Webpack, esbuild and more, powered by unplugin.
npm i -D unplugin-vue2-script-setup
npm i @vue/composition-api
Install
@vue/composition-api in your App's entry (it enables the
setup() hook):
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueCompositionAPI from '@vue/composition-api'
Vue.use(VueCompositionAPI)
// vite.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from 'vite'
import { createVuePlugin as Vue2 } from 'vite-plugin-vue2'
import ScriptSetup from 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/vite'
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [
Vue2(),
ScriptSetup({ /* options */ }),
],
})
Example:
playground/
From v0.28.0 of
@nuxtjs/composition-api, this plugin is included and enabled out-of-box.
npm i @nuxtjs/composition-api
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/composition-api/module',
],
scriptSetup: { /* options */ },
}
This module works for both Nuxt 2 and Nuxt Vite
Example:
examples/nuxt
Note that
<script setup> could co-exist with
<script>, if you want to define component metadata like
layout or
head for Nuxt, you can do it this way:
<script setup lang="ts">
// your script setup
</script>
<script lang="ts">
// the normal script
export default {
layout: 'user',
// ...other meta
}
</script>
To use TypeScript with Nuxt, install the
@nuxtjs/typescript-module but disable the type check:
npm i -D @nuxt/typescript-build vue-tsc
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
['@nuxt/typescript-build', { typeCheck: false }],
'@nuxtjs/composition-api/module',
'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/nuxt',
],
}
And then use
vue-tsc to do the type check at build time:
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "nuxt",
"build": "vue-tsc --noEmit && nuxt build"
}
}
// vue.config.js
const ScriptSetup = require('unplugin-vue2-script-setup/webpack').default
module.exports = {
parallel: false, // disable thread-loader, which is not compactible with this plugin
configureWebpack: {
plugins: [
ScriptSetup({ /* options */ }),
],
},
}
Example:
examples/vue-cli
To use TypeScript with Vue CLI, install
@vue/cli-plugin-typescript but disable the type check:
npm i -D @vue/cli-plugin-typescript vue-tsc
const ScriptSetup = require('unplugin-vue2-script-setup/webpack').default
module.exports = {
parallel: false,
configureWebpack: {
plugins: [
ScriptSetup({ /* options */ }),
],
},
chainWebpack(config) {
// disable type check and let `vue-tsc` handles it
config.plugins.delete('fork-ts-checker')
},
}
And then use
vue-tsc to do the type check at build time:
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "vue-cli-service serve",
"build": "vue-tsc --noEmit && vue-cli-service build"
}
}
// webpack.config.js
const ScriptSetup = require('unplugin-vue2-script-setup/webpack').default
module.exports = {
/* ... */
plugins: [
ScriptSetup({ /* options */ }),
]
}
// rollup.config.js
import Vue from 'rollup-plugin-vue'
import ScriptSetup from 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/rollup'
export default {
plugins: [
Vue(),
ScriptSetup({ /* options */ }),
]
}
// esbuild.config.js
import { build } from 'esbuild'
import ScriptSetup from 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/esbuild'
build({
/* ... */
plugins: [
ScriptSetup({
/* options */
}),
],
})
npm i -D vue-jest
// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
transform: {
'.*\\.(vue)$': 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/jest',
},
}
import { transform } from 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup'
const Vue2SFC = transform(`
<template>
<!-- ... -->
</template>
<script setup>
// ...
</script>
`)
We recommend using VS Code with Volar to get the best experience (You might want to disable Vetur if you have it).
When using Volar, you need to install
@vue/runtime-dom as devDependencies to make it work on Vue 2.
npm i -D @vue/runtime-dom
If the global types are missing for your IDE, update your
tsconfig.json with:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"unplugin-vue2-script-setup/types"
]
}
}
Volar preferentially supports Vue 3. Vue 3 and Vue 2 template has some different. You need to set the
experimentalCompatMode option to support Vue 2 template.
{
"compilerOptions": {
...
},
"vueCompilerOptions": {
"experimentalCompatMode": 2
},
}
If you are using ESLint, you might get
@typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars warning with
<script setup>. You can disable it and add
noUnusedLocals: true in your
tsconfig.json, Volar will infer the real missing locals correctly for you.
In v0.5.x, we shipped the experimental Ref Sugar (take 2) implementation based on Vue 3's
@vue/reactivity-transform package. Notice the syntax is not settled yet and might be changed in the future updates. Use at your own risk!
To enabled it, pass the option:
ScriptSetup({
reactivityTransform: true
})
To get TypeScript support, update your
tsconfig.json with:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"unplugin-vue2-script-setup/types",
"unplugin-vue2-script-setup/ref-macros"
]
}
}
If you enjoy using
<script setup>, you might also want to try
unplugin-auto-import to improve the DX even further.
defineProps
defineEmits
withDefaults
defineExpose
<template lang="pug"> support
It's made possible by transforming the
<script setup> syntax back to normal
<script> and let the Vue 2 SFC compiler handle the rest.
MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu