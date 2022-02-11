openbase logo
uvs

unplugin-vue2-script-setup

by Anthony Fu
0.8.1 (see all)

💡 Bring `<script setup>` to Vue 2.

Readme

unplugin-vue2-script-setup

NPM version

Bring <script setup> to Vue 2. Works for Vite, Nuxt, Vue CLI, Webpack, esbuild and more, powered by unplugin.

Install

npm i -D unplugin-vue2-script-setup
npm i @vue/composition-api

Install @vue/composition-api in your App's entry (it enables the setup() hook):

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueCompositionAPI from '@vue/composition-api'

Vue.use(VueCompositionAPI)
Vite
// vite.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from 'vite'
import { createVuePlugin as Vue2 } from 'vite-plugin-vue2'
import ScriptSetup from 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/vite'

export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [
    Vue2(),
    ScriptSetup({ /* options */ }),
  ],
})

Example: playground/


Nuxt

From v0.28.0 of @nuxtjs/composition-api, this plugin is included and enabled out-of-box.

npm i @nuxtjs/composition-api

// nuxt.config.js
export default {
  buildModules: [
    '@nuxtjs/composition-api/module',
  ],
  scriptSetup: { /* options */ },
}

This module works for both Nuxt 2 and Nuxt Vite

Example: examples/nuxt

Component Meta

Note that <script setup> could co-exist with <script>, if you want to define component metadata like layout or head for Nuxt, you can do it this way:

<script setup lang="ts">
// your script setup
</script>

<script lang="ts">
// the normal script
export default {
  layout: 'user',
  // ...other meta
}
</script>
TypeScript

To use TypeScript with Nuxt, install the @nuxtjs/typescript-module but disable the type check:

npm i -D @nuxt/typescript-build vue-tsc

// nuxt.config.js
export default {
  buildModules: [
    ['@nuxt/typescript-build', { typeCheck: false }],
    '@nuxtjs/composition-api/module',
    'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/nuxt',
  ],
}

And then use vue-tsc to do the type check at build time:

// package.json
{
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "nuxt",
    "build": "vue-tsc --noEmit && nuxt build"
  }
}


Vue CLI
// vue.config.js
const ScriptSetup = require('unplugin-vue2-script-setup/webpack').default

module.exports = {
  parallel: false,  // disable thread-loader, which is not compactible with this plugin
  configureWebpack: {
    plugins: [
      ScriptSetup({ /* options */ }),
    ],
  },
}

Example: examples/vue-cli

TypeScript

To use TypeScript with Vue CLI, install @vue/cli-plugin-typescript but disable the type check:

npm i -D @vue/cli-plugin-typescript vue-tsc

const ScriptSetup = require('unplugin-vue2-script-setup/webpack').default
module.exports = {
  parallel: false,
  configureWebpack: {
    plugins: [
      ScriptSetup({ /* options */ }),
    ],
  },
  chainWebpack(config) {
    // disable type check and let `vue-tsc` handles it
    config.plugins.delete('fork-ts-checker')
  },
}

And then use vue-tsc to do the type check at build time:

// package.json
{
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "vue-cli-service serve",
    "build": "vue-tsc --noEmit && vue-cli-service build"
  }
}


Webpack
// webpack.config.js
const ScriptSetup = require('unplugin-vue2-script-setup/webpack').default
module.exports = {
  /* ... */
  plugins: [
    ScriptSetup({ /* options */ }),
  ]
}


Rollup
// rollup.config.js
import Vue from 'rollup-plugin-vue'
import ScriptSetup from 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/rollup'

export default {
  plugins: [
    Vue(),
    ScriptSetup({ /* options */ }),
  ]
}


esbuild
// esbuild.config.js
import { build } from 'esbuild'
import ScriptSetup from 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/esbuild'
build({
  /* ... */
  plugins: [
    ScriptSetup({
      /* options */
    }),
  ],
})


Jest
npm i -D vue-jest

// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
  transform: {
    '.*\\.(vue)$': 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup/jest',
  },
}


JavaScript API
import { transform } from 'unplugin-vue2-script-setup'

const Vue2SFC = transform(`
<template>
  <!-- ... -->
</template>

<script setup>
  // ...
</script>
`)


IDE

We recommend using VS Code with Volar to get the best experience (You might want to disable Vetur if you have it).

When using Volar, you need to install @vue/runtime-dom as devDependencies to make it work on Vue 2.

npm i -D @vue/runtime-dom

Learn more

Global Types

If the global types are missing for your IDE, update your tsconfig.json with:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "types": [
      "unplugin-vue2-script-setup/types"
    ]
  }
}
Support Vue 2 template

Volar preferentially supports Vue 3. Vue 3 and Vue 2 template has some different. You need to set the experimentalCompatMode option to support Vue 2 template.

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    ...
  },
  "vueCompilerOptions": {
    "experimentalCompatMode": 2
  },
}
ESLint

If you are using ESLint, you might get @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars warning with <script setup>. You can disable it and add noUnusedLocals: true in your tsconfig.json, Volar will infer the real missing locals correctly for you.

Configurations

Ref Sugar (take 2)

In v0.5.x, we shipped the experimental Ref Sugar (take 2) implementation based on Vue 3's @vue/reactivity-transform package. Notice the syntax is not settled yet and might be changed in the future updates. Use at your own risk!

To enabled it, pass the option:

ScriptSetup({
  reactivityTransform: true
})

To get TypeScript support, update your tsconfig.json with:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "types": [
      "unplugin-vue2-script-setup/types",
      "unplugin-vue2-script-setup/ref-macros"
    ]
  }
}

Recommendations

If you enjoy using <script setup>, you might also want to try unplugin-auto-import to improve the DX even further.

Progress

  • PoC
  • Components registration
  • Compile time macros defineProps defineEmits withDefaults defineExpose
  • Global types
  • Merge with normal scripts
  • Ref Sugar (take 2)
  • <template lang="pug"> support
  • Vite plugin
  • Webpack plugin
  • Nuxt module
  • Top-level await (not supported)

How?

👀

image

It's made possible by transforming the <script setup> syntax back to normal <script> and let the Vue 2 SFC compiler handle the rest.


Sponsors

License

MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu

